All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|9
|.625
|Hofstra
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|William & Mary
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|7
|.708
|Towson
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|Drexel
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Northeastern
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Elon
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|17
|.320
|James Madison
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|14
|.391
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|18
|.280
___
Thursday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston 68, William & Mary 50
Delaware 84, Towson 78
Drexel 78, James Madison 67
Elon 62, UNC-Wilmington 56
Saturday’s Games
James Madison at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Towson at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|9
|.625
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|W. Kentucky
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|8
|.652
|FIU
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Charlotte
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|FAU
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|UAB
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Marshall
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|UTSA
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|Old Dominion
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|15
|.375
|UTEP
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Rice
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Southern Miss.
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|17
|.292
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|18
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte 68, UTEP 64
Marshall 72, Southern Miss. 58
UTSA 85, Old Dominion 81, OT
North Texas 75, Middle Tennessee 70
Rice 86, UAB 72
W. Kentucky 65, Louisiana Tech 54
Saturday’s Games
North Texas at UAB, 2 p.m.
UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
FIU at FAU, 4 p.m.
Rice at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|N. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|7
|.708
|Green Bay
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|13
|.480
|Youngstown St.
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Milwaukee
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Cleveland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|15
|.375
|Detroit
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|18
|.250
|Oakland
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|IUPUI
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
___
Thursday’s Games
Green Bay 91, IUPUI 85
N. Kentucky 73, Oakland 70
Wright St. 98, Detroit 86
Milwaukee 74, Ill.-Chicago 57
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at IUPUI, Noon
Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Princeton
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Harvard
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Penn
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Brown
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Columbia
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Cornell
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Dartmouth
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard at Yale, 5 p.m.
Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Harvard at Brown, 6 p.m.
Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|St. Peter’s
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Rider
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|9
|.571
|Siena
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|10
|.500
|Manhattan
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Fairfield
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Niagara
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Canisius
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Marist
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|15
|.250
|Iona
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|12
|.294
___
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Marist, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Rider, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Siena, 7 p.m.
Iona at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Rider, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|N. Illinois
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|Akron
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Ball St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Kent St.
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Buffalo
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|W. Michigan
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Toledo
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
|E. Michigan
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Ohio
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
___
Friday’s Games
Kent St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|12
|.500
|NC Central
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|12
|.455
|Norfolk St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|13
|.435
|Morgan St.
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|12
|.500
|Florida A&M
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|13
|.350
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|SC State
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|12
|.429
|Coppin St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|17
|.292
|Delaware St.
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|18
|.143
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|19
|.136
|Howard
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
Saturday’s Games
NC A&T at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
NC Central at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Howard at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|3
|.870
|S. Illinois
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Indiana St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|Loyola of Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Drake
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Bradley
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Valparaiso
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|Missouri St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|Illinois St.
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|16
|.304
|Evansville
|0
|11
|.000
|9
|15
|.375
___
Saturday’s Games
Drake at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|23
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Boise St.
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Utah St.
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|Nevada
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|10
|.583
|UNLV
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|New Mexico
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Fresno St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Air Force
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|14
|.391
|San Jose St.
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|16
|.304
|Wyoming
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|18
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Fresno St. at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|11
|.542
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Sacred Heart
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|10
|.583
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|13
|.435
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|16
|.273
|Bryant
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
|Wagner
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|16
|.238
|CCSU
|1
|10
|.091
|2
|22
|.083
___
Thursday’s Games
Bryant 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 60
Merrimack 57, Fairleigh Dickinson 53
Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Sacred Heart 68
Robert Morris 67, Wagner 62
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.
CCSU at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|10
|1
|.909
|17
|6
|.739
|Austin Peay
|10
|1
|.909
|16
|8
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|9
|2
|.818
|12
|12
|.500
|Belmont
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Tennessee St.
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Morehead St.
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|12
|.500
|E. Illinois
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|15
|.375
|UT Martin
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|19
|.208
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|19
|.208
|SE Missouri
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|19
|.208
___
Thursday’s Games
Belmont 71, Murray St. 64
SE Missouri 76, Jacksonville St. 72
E. Kentucky 91, E. Illinois 84
Morehead St. 58, SIU-Edwardsville 49
Tennessee St. 70, Austin Peay 68
UT Martin 74, Tennessee Tech 62
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.
E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Belmont, 6 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
