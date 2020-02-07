All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Oregon
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Arizona
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Southern Cal
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Stanford
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|6
|.727
|Arizona St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|UCLA
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|California
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Utah
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Washington St.
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Oregon St.
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|9
|.591
|Washington
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
___
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at Colorado, 6 p.m.
California at Utah, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Washington St., 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Boston U.
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Lafayette
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|American U.
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|11
|.500
|Navy
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|10
|.545
|Army
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|11
|.500
|Bucknell
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|15
|.375
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Lehigh
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|18
|.217
|Holy Cross
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|21
|.125
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Army at American U., 2 p.m.
Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colgate at Boston U., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|Auburn
|7
|2
|.778
|20
|2
|.909
|Kentucky
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Florida
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Mississippi St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|South Carolina
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Tennessee
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Texas A&M
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|Arkansas
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|6
|.727
|Alabama
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Mississippi
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|11
|.500
|Missouri
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Vanderbilt
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|13
|.409
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU at Auburn, Noon
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|Furman
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Wofford
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|W. Carolina
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Mercer
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|12
|.500
|Chattanooga
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|17
|.320
|VMI
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|18
|.250
|The Citadel
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 1 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|11
|1
|.917
|20
|3
|.870
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Nicholls
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|Abilene Christian
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|McNeese St.
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|11
|.522
|Lamar
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Northwestern St.
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Cent. Arkansas
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|16
|.304
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Incarnate Word
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|16
|.273
|Houston Baptist
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|17
|.150
|New Orleans
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
|SE Louisiana
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.
New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|11
|.500
|Texas Southern
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Alcorn St.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|Southern U.
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|13
|.409
|Grambling St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Jackson St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|14
|.364
|Alabama St.
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|17
|.227
|Alabama A&M
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|18
|.143
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|20
|.048
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Jackson St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|7
|.708
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|8
|.680
|South Dakota
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|8
|.680
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|12
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|North Dakota
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Fort Wayne
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|W. Illinois
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|16
|.238
|Denver
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|19
|.208
___
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at S. Dakota St., 5:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Denver, 5:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|7
|.708
|Georgia St.
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|Texas State
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|Georgia Southern
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|10
|.583
|Arkansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|South Alabama
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|12
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|14
|.417
|Troy
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|16
|.273
___
Friday’s Games
South Alabama 70, Troy 66
Saturday’s Games
Texas-Arlington at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at UALR, 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|10
|0
|1.000
|24
|1
|.960
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|7
|3
|.700
|20
|5
|.800
|BYU
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Pacific
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Pepperdine
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|11
|.542
|Santa Clara
|5
|5
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|16
|.333
|Portland
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|16
|.360
|San Diego
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|17
|.320
___
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|6
|.750
|California Baptist
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|6
|.739
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Grand Canyon
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|UMKC
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|12
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|14
|.417
|Rio Grande
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Utah Valley
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|Chicago St.
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Rio Grande at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
