All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|6
|.750
|Stony Brook
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|8
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Hartford
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|New Hampshire
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|UMBC
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Binghamton
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|14
|.364
|Maine
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, Noon
Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Cincinnati
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|7
|.682
|Tulsa
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Memphis
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|SMU
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Wichita St.
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|UConn
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|South Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|UCF
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|10
|.545
|Temple
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|11
|.500
|East Carolina
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|Tulane
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|12
|.455
___
Saturday’s Games
SMU at Temple, Noon
South Florida at Memphis, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at UConn, Noon
Tulsa at UCF, 2 p.m.
Wichita St. at Houston, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Rhode Island
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|5
|.773
|Duquesne
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|VCU
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Richmond
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Davidson
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|George Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|UMass
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|George Mason
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|La Salle
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|11
|.476
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|14
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Friday’s Games
VCU 73, Davidson 62
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island at George Washington, Noon
Saint Louis at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 3 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
George Mason at UMass, 2:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|11
|1
|.917
|20
|3
|.870
|Duke
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|3
|.864
|Florida St.
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|3
|.864
|Virginia
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|6
|.714
|Syracuse
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|NC State
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Notre Dame
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|8
|.636
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|9
|.609
|Virginia Tech
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|9
|.609
|Clemson
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|11
|.500
|Boston College
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|Georgia Tech
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|North Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Miami
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|11
|.500
|Wake Forest
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|12
|.455
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Florida St., Noon
Boston College at Virginia Tech, Noon
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|8
|2
|.800
|22
|3
|.880
|North Florida
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|10
|.600
|Stetson
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|12
|.520
|North Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|NJIT
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|15
|.318
|Jacksonville
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|Lipscomb
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|18
|.280
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|21
|.045
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Kansas
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|West Virginia
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Oklahoma
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Texas
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|TCU
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Iowa St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Kansas St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|8
|.111
|11
|11
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas at TCU, Noon
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Texas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|5
|.773
|Villanova
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|Butler
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Creighton
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Marquette
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Providence
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Xavier
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgetown
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|St. John’s
|2
|8
|.200
|13
|10
|.565
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|13
|10
|.565
___
Saturday’s Games
DePaul at Georgetown, Noon
Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Providence at Xavier, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Butler at Marquette, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|10
|.565
|E. Washington
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Colorado
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Arizona
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|8
|.619
|S. Utah
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Montana St.
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|10
|.545
|Portland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Weber St.
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|14
|.391
|Sacramento St.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Idaho St.
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|Idaho
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|16
|.273
___
Saturday’s Games
Portland St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|11
|0
|1.000
|17
|7
|.708
|Radford
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|9
|.591
|Hampton
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Presbyterian
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|15
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|SC-Upstate
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|14
|.417
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|14
|.364
|High Point
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Longwood
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|15
|.375
|Campbell
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|12
|.478
___
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|4
|.826
|Illinois
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Michigan St.
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Penn St.
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|5
|.773
|Iowa
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Rutgers
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Purdue
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Wisconsin
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Ohio St.
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Michigan
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|9
|.591
|Nebraska
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|15
|.318
|Northwestern
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|15
|.286
___
Friday’s Games
Maryland 75, Illinois 66
Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. at Michigan, Noon
Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|9
|.625
|Hawaii
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|7
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|UC Riverside
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|CS Northridge
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|15
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|15
|.375
|UC Davis
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|15
|.375
|Cal Poly
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|16
|.273
|Long Beach St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|17
|.292
___
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
