Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

February 7, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 9 3 .750 15 9 .625
Hofstra 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
William & Mary 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Delaware 7 4 .636 17 7 .708
Towson 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
Drexel 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Northeastern 5 6 .455 11 12 .478
Elon 4 8 .333 8 17 .320
James Madison 2 10 .167 9 14 .391
UNC-Wilmington 2 10 .167 7 18 .280

___

Thursday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 68, William & Mary 50

Delaware 84, Towson 78

Advertisement

Drexel 78, James Madison 67

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Elon 62, UNC-Wilmington 56

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Towson at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 9 2 .818 15 9 .625
Louisiana Tech 8 3 .727 17 6 .739
W. Kentucky 8 3 .727 15 8 .652
FIU 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Charlotte 7 4 .636 13 9 .591
FAU 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
UAB 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
Marshall 5 6 .455 11 13 .458
UTSA 5 6 .455 11 13 .458
Old Dominion 5 6 .455 9 15 .375
UTEP 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
Rice 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
Southern Miss. 3 8 .273 7 17 .292
Middle Tennessee 2 9 .182 6 18 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 68, UTEP 64

Marshall 72, Southern Miss. 58

UTSA 85, Old Dominion 81, OT

North Texas 75, Middle Tennessee 70

Rice 86, UAB 72

W. Kentucky 65, Louisiana Tech 54

Saturday’s Games

North Texas at UAB, 2 p.m.

UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FIU at FAU, 4 p.m.

Rice at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
N. Kentucky 9 3 .750 17 7 .708
Green Bay 7 5 .583 12 13 .480
Youngstown St. 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Milwaukee 6 6 .500 11 13 .458
Ill.-Chicago 6 6 .500 11 14 .440
Cleveland St. 5 6 .455 9 15 .375
Detroit 4 7 .364 6 18 .250
Oakland 3 8 .273 8 16 .333
IUPUI 2 10 .167 6 19 .240

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 91, IUPUI 85

N. Kentucky 73, Oakland 70

Wright St. 98, Detroit 86

Milwaukee 74, Ill.-Chicago 57

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at IUPUI, Noon

Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 4 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Princeton 4 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Harvard 2 2 .500 13 6 .684
Penn 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
Brown 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Columbia 1 3 .250 6 14 .300
Cornell 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
Dartmouth 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Yale, 5 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Brown, 6 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 7 4 .636 13 9 .591
St. Peter’s 7 4 .636 10 10 .500
Quinnipiac 6 4 .600 11 9 .550
Rider 6 5 .545 12 9 .571
Siena 6 5 .545 10 10 .500
Manhattan 5 5 .500 9 10 .474
Fairfield 5 5 .500 9 12 .429
Niagara 5 5 .500 7 14 .333
Canisius 4 7 .364 9 13 .409
Marist 4 7 .364 5 15 .250
Iona 3 7 .300 5 12 .294

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Marist, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Rider, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena, 7 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Rider, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Cent. Michigan 6 2 .750 13 8 .619
N. Illinois 7 3 .700 14 9 .609
Akron 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Ball St. 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
Kent St. 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Buffalo 5 5 .500 14 9 .609
W. Michigan 3 6 .333 10 12 .455
Toledo 3 7 .300 11 12 .478
E. Michigan 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
Ohio 2 7 .222 10 12 .455
Miami (Ohio) 2 7 .222 9 13 .409

___

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 8 1 .889 12 12 .500
NC Central 6 2 .750 10 12 .455
Norfolk St. 6 2 .750 10 13 .435
Morgan St. 6 3 .667 12 12 .500
Florida A&M 5 4 .556 7 13 .350
Bethune-Cookman 4 4 .500 10 12 .455
SC State 4 5 .444 9 12 .429
Coppin St. 3 6 .333 7 17 .292
Delaware St. 2 5 .286 3 18 .143
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 5 .286 3 19 .136
Howard 0 9 .000 2 22 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

NC Central at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Howard at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 9 2 .818 20 3 .870
S. Illinois 8 3 .727 14 10 .583
Indiana St. 7 4 .636 14 8 .636
Loyola of Chicago 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
Drake 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Bradley 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
Valparaiso 5 6 .455 12 12 .500
Missouri St. 5 6 .455 11 13 .458
Illinois St. 2 9 .182 7 16 .304
Evansville 0 11 .000 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 12 0 1.000 23 0 1.000
Colorado St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Boise St. 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
Utah St. 7 5 .583 18 7 .720
Nevada 7 5 .583 14 10 .583
UNLV 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
New Mexico 5 6 .455 16 8 .667
Fresno St. 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
Air Force 3 8 .273 9 14 .391
San Jose St. 3 8 .273 7 16 .304
Wyoming 1 11 .083 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Fresno St. at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 9 2 .818 13 11 .542
St. Francis (Pa.) 8 4 .667 15 8 .652
Sacred Heart 7 4 .636 14 10 .583
Mount St. Mary’s 6 4 .600 10 13 .435
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 7 .364 10 13 .435
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 7 .364 6 16 .273
Bryant 3 7 .300 11 12 .478
Wagner 2 8 .200 5 16 .238
CCSU 1 10 .091 2 22 .083

___

Thursday’s Games

Bryant 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 60

Merrimack 57, Fairleigh Dickinson 53

Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Sacred Heart 68

Robert Morris 67, Wagner 62

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.

CCSU at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 10 1 .909 17 6 .739
Austin Peay 10 1 .909 16 8 .667
E. Kentucky 9 2 .818 12 12 .500
Belmont 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Tennessee St. 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
Morehead St. 6 5 .545 12 12 .500
E. Illinois 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
Jacksonville St. 4 7 .364 9 15 .375
UT Martin 3 8 .273 7 15 .318
SIU-Edwardsville 2 9 .182 5 19 .208
Tennessee Tech 2 9 .182 5 19 .208
SE Missouri 1 10 .091 5 19 .208

___

Thursday’s Games

Belmont 71, Murray St. 64

SE Missouri 76, Jacksonville St. 72

E. Kentucky 91, E. Illinois 84

Morehead St. 58, SIU-Edwardsville 49

Tennessee St. 70, Austin Peay 68

UT Martin 74, Tennessee Tech 62

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk