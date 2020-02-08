All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|6
|.760
|Stony Brook
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|9
|.640
|Albany (NY)
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|12
|.520
|New Hampshire
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|UMBC
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|16
|.360
|Maine
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|17
|.292
|Binghamton
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|15
|.348
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire 81, Stony Brook 64
Maine 82, Binghamton 75
UMBC 60, Mass.-Lowell 50
Vermont 69, Hartford 68
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Cincinnati
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|7
|.682
|Tulsa
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|SMU
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Wichita St.
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|South Florida
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Temple
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|East Carolina
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|UConn
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|UCF
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|10
|.545
|Tulane
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|13
|.435
___
Saturday’s Games
Temple 97, SMU 90, OT
South Florida 75, Memphis 73
East Carolina 81, Tulane 67
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at UConn, Noon
Tulsa at UCF, 2 p.m.
Wichita St. at Houston, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|Rhode Island
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|5
|.783
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Richmond
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|VCU
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Duquesne
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Saint Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Davidson
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|George Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|UMass
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|George Mason
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|La Salle
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|11
|.500
|Fordham
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|15
|.318
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 82, George Washington 51
Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65
Richmond 59, Fordham 53
St. Bonaventure 83, Duquesne 80
La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 66
Sunday’s Games
George Mason at UMass, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Fordham at Davidson, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Dayton, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|12
|1
|.923
|21
|3
|.875
|Duke
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|3
|.870
|Florida St.
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|3
|.870
|Virginia
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|7
|.682
|Syracuse
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|NC State
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Pittsburgh
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|9
|.625
|Boston College
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|12
|.500
|Notre Dame
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|8
|.636
|Clemson
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|11
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|10
|.583
|Georgia Tech
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|North Carolina
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Miami
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|12
|.478
|Wake Forest
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|13
|.435
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 99, Miami 81
Boston College 77, Virginia Tech 73, OT
Pittsburgh 73, Georgia Tech 64
Louisville 80, Virginia 73
Duke 98, North Carolina 96, OT
Syracuse 75, Wake Forest 73
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|2
|.818
|23
|3
|.885
|North Florida
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|10
|.615
|Stetson
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|12
|.520
|Jacksonville
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|Lipscomb
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|14
|.417
|North Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|14
|.417
|NJIT
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|19
|.269
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|10
|.000
|1
|22
|.043
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 65, NJIT 54
Lipscomb 72, Kennesaw St. 66
Liberty 74, North Alabama 56
North Florida 69, Florida Gulf Coast 60
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|Kansas
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|West Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Texas Tech
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Oklahoma
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Texas
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|TCU
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Iowa St.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|Kansas St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|9
|.100
|11
|12
|.478
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas 60, TCU 46
Oklahoma 69, West Virginia 59
Texas Tech 62, Texas 57
Baylor 78, Oklahoma St. 70
Iowa St. 73, Kansas St. 63
Monday’s Games
Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|5
|.783
|Creighton
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Villanova
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Butler
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Marquette
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Providence
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Xavier
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Georgetown
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|St. John’s
|2
|9
|.182
|13
|11
|.542
|DePaul
|1
|10
|.091
|13
|11
|.542
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 76, DePaul 72
Seton Hall 70, Villanova 64
Creighton 94, St. John’s 82
Xavier 64, Providence 58
Sunday’s Games
Butler at Marquette, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|10
|.583
|E. Washington
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|N. Colorado
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|S. Utah
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|N. Arizona
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|9
|.591
|Montana St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Weber St.
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Portland St.
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|13
|.458
|Sacramento St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|10
|.545
|Idaho St.
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|16
|.273
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah 85, Portland St. 57
E. Washington 74, Montana St. 49
Sacramento St. 63, Idaho St. 59
Weber St. 76, N. Arizona 70
Montana 82, Idaho 71
Monday’s Games
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|0
|1.000
|18
|7
|.720
|Radford
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|9
|.609
|Charleston Southern
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|Presbyterian
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|Hampton
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|14
|.391
|SC-Upstate
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|High Point
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|Longwood
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|Campbell
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|12
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop 70, Longwood 68
Campbell 79, Presbyterian 62
Gardner-Webb 88, SC-Upstate 57
Charleston Southern 85, Hampton 72
Radford 81, High Point 70
Monday’s Games
Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
High Point at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|4
|.826
|Penn St.
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|5
|.783
|Illinois
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Iowa
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Michigan St.
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Rutgers
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Purdue
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Wisconsin
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|11
|.522
|Ohio St.
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Indiana
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|8
|.652
|Michigan
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|9
|.609
|Nebraska
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|16
|.304
|Northwestern
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|15
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 77, Michigan St. 68
Purdue 74, Indiana 62
Penn St. 83, Minnesota 77
Iowa 96, Nebraska 72
Sunday’s Games
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Penn St. at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|10
|.600
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|8
|.667
|CS Northridge
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|15
|.400
|UC Riverside
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|11
|.560
|UC Davis
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|15
|.400
|Cal Poly
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|16
|.304
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|16
|.360
|Long Beach St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|17
|.292
___
Saturday’s Games
CS Northridge 61, UC Riverside 59
Cal Poly 79, Hawaii 75, OT
UC Santa Barbara 64, UC Irvine 61
UC Davis 87, Cal St.-Fullerton 81
