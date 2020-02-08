Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

February 8, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 8 3 .727 19 5 .792
Oregon 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Arizona 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Arizona St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Southern Cal 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
UCLA 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Stanford 5 5 .500 16 7 .696
Utah 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
California 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Oregon St. 4 7 .364 14 9 .609
Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 81, Stanford 74

Utah 60, California 45

UCLA 65, Arizona 52

Arizona St. 66, Southern Cal 64

Oregon St. 63, Oregon 53

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Washington St., 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
Boston U. 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
American U. 8 4 .667 12 11 .522
Lafayette 7 5 .583 15 8 .652
Navy 6 6 .500 12 11 .522
Army 6 6 .500 11 12 .478
Bucknell 5 7 .417 9 16 .360
Loyola (Md.) 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
Lehigh 3 9 .250 6 18 .250
Holy Cross 2 10 .167 3 22 .120

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 77, Holy Cross 68

American U. 72, Army 62

Colgate 67, Navy 60

Lehigh 62, Lafayette 59

Loyola (Md.) 78, Bucknell 65

Monday’s Games

Colgate at Boston U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 8 2 .800 21 2 .913
Kentucky 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
LSU 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Mississippi St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Florida 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
South Carolina 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
Alabama 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
Tennessee 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
Texas A&M 5 5 .500 11 11 .500
Arkansas 4 6 .400 16 7 .696
Mississippi 3 7 .300 12 11 .522
Missouri 3 7 .300 11 12 .478
Georgia 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Vanderbilt 1 9 .100 9 14 .391

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 91, LSU 90, OT

South Carolina 74, Texas A&M 54

Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64

Mississippi 68, Florida 51

Missouri 83, Arkansas 79, OT

Alabama 105, Georgia 102, OT

Mississippi St. 80, Vanderbilt 70

Tuesday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Furman 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
UNC-Greensboro 8 3 .727 18 6 .750
Wofford 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
W. Carolina 7 5 .583 15 8 .652
Chattanooga 6 6 .500 15 10 .600
Mercer 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
Samford 2 9 .182 8 17 .320
VMI 2 10 .167 7 18 .280
The Citadel 0 12 .000 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 75, The Citadel 64

Furman 82, W. Carolina 73

ETSU 73, Mercer 60

Chattanooga 84, Wofford 77

Sunday’s Games

Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 1 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 12 1 .923 21 3 .875
Nicholls 9 4 .692 15 9 .625
Abilene Christian 8 4 .667 13 10 .565
Sam Houston St. 8 5 .615 15 9 .625
McNeese St. 7 6 .538 12 12 .500
Northwestern St. 7 6 .538 10 12 .455
Cent. Arkansas 7 6 .538 8 16 .333
Lamar 6 7 .462 12 12 .500
Texas A&M-CC 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Incarnate Word 4 8 .333 7 16 .304
Houston Baptist 3 9 .250 3 18 .143
New Orleans 3 10 .231 7 16 .304
SE Louisiana 3 10 .231 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 88, Sam Houston St. 82

Cent. Arkansas 82, McNeese St. 76, OT

Incarnate Word 82, SE Louisiana 75, OT

Stephen F. Austin 81, New Orleans 74

Abilene Christian 84, Lamar 49

Northwestern St. 93, Houston Baptist 79

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 8 2 .800 12 11 .522
Texas Southern 7 3 .700 10 13 .435
Grambling St. 6 4 .600 12 11 .522
Alcorn St. 6 4 .600 10 11 .476
Jackson St. 6 4 .600 9 14 .391
Southern U. 6 4 .600 9 14 .391
Alabama St. 5 5 .500 6 17 .261
Alabama A&M 3 7 .300 6 15 .286
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 8 .200 3 19 .136
MVSU 1 9 .100 1 21 .045

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 87, MVSU 74

Grambling St. 66, Southern U. 62

Jackson St. 86, Alcorn St. 57

Prairie View 69, Texas Southern 59

Alabama A&M 58, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 9 2 .818 18 7 .720
S. Dakota St. 9 2 .818 18 8 .692
South Dakota 8 3 .727 18 8 .692
Nebraska-Omaha 5 5 .500 12 13 .480
Oral Roberts 5 6 .455 12 12 .500
Fort Wayne 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
North Dakota 5 6 .455 11 14 .440
W. Illinois 2 9 .182 5 16 .238
Denver 1 10 .091 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 83, Oral Roberts 76

South Dakota 82, North Dakota 68

S. Dakota St. 81, Nebraska-Omaha 64

Fort Wayne 70, Denver 63

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 12 2 .857 18 7 .720
Georgia St. 9 5 .643 16 9 .640
Georgia Southern 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
Texas State 8 6 .571 15 10 .600
Appalachian St. 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
Arkansas St. 7 7 .500 15 10 .600
South Alabama 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Coastal Carolina 6 8 .429 13 12 .520
Texas-Arlington 6 8 .429 10 15 .400
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 9 .357 10 15 .400
Troy 5 9 .357 9 16 .360
Louisiana-Monroe 2 12 .143 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 89, Texas-Arlington 75

UALR 90, Arkansas St. 87

Georgia St. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 69

Appalachian St. 60, Texas State 57

Georgia Southern 86, Louisiana-Lafayette 79

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 11 0 1.000 25 1 .962
BYU 8 3 .727 19 7 .731
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7 4 .636 20 6 .769
Pacific 7 4 .636 19 8 .704
Pepperdine 6 5 .545 13 12 .520
Santa Clara 5 5 .500 18 7 .720
San Francisco 5 6 .455 16 10 .615
Loyola Marymount 2 8 .200 8 16 .333
San Diego 2 9 .182 9 17 .346
Portland 1 10 .091 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

BYU 90, San Francisco 76

Pacific 79, Pepperdine 78

Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60

San Diego 88, Portland 81, 2OT

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 10 0 1.000 19 6 .760
California Baptist 7 3 .700 17 7 .708
Seattle 5 4 .556 12 12 .500
Grand Canyon 5 4 .556 10 13 .435
Rio Grande 5 5 .500 9 14 .391
CS Bakersfield 4 5 .444 10 14 .417
UMKC 4 6 .400 12 13 .480
Utah Valley 3 6 .333 9 15 .375
Chicago St. 0 10 .000 4 21 .160

___

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande 75, Chicago St. 64

Seattle 87, Utah Valley 85, OT

New Mexico St. 67, UMKC 61

Grand Canyon 103, California Baptist 98

