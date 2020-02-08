Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

February 8, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
Coll. of Charleston 9 4 .692 15 10 .600
Delaware 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
William & Mary 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
Towson 8 5 .615 14 11 .560
Drexel 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Northeastern 5 7 .417 11 13 .458
Elon 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
UNC-Wilmington 3 10 .231 8 18 .308
James Madison 2 11 .154 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 80, James Madison 78

Towson 76, Drexel 69

Advertisement

Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 65

Hofstra 75, Northeastern 71

UNC-Wilmington 70, William & Mary 64

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 10 2 .833 16 9 .640
W. Kentucky 9 3 .750 16 8 .667
Louisiana Tech 8 4 .667 17 7 .708
FIU 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Charlotte 8 4 .667 14 9 .609
FAU 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Marshall 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
Old Dominion 6 6 .500 10 15 .400
UAB 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
UTSA 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
UTEP 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
Rice 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
Southern Miss. 3 9 .250 7 18 .280
Middle Tennessee 2 10 .167 6 19 .240

___

Saturday’s Games

North Texas 71, UAB 64

Charlotte 91, UTSA 84

FIU 66, FAU 59

Rice 91, Middle Tennessee 83

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Marshall 83, Louisiana Tech 79, OT

Old Dominion 72, UTEP 53

W. Kentucky 75, Southern Miss. 72

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
N. Kentucky 10 3 .769 18 7 .720
Youngstown St. 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 12 13 .480
Green Bay 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Ill.-Chicago 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Cleveland St. 5 7 .417 9 16 .360
Detroit 4 8 .333 6 19 .240
Oakland 3 9 .250 8 17 .320
IUPUI 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 80, IUPUI 79, OT

Ill.-Chicago 71, Green Bay 58

Youngstown St. 67, Cleveland St. 55

N. Kentucky 84, Detroit 65

Wright St. 83, Oakland 71

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 5 1 .833 17 5 .773
Princeton 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
Brown 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Penn 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
Harvard 3 3 .500 14 7 .667
Cornell 2 3 .400 5 13 .278
Columbia 1 4 .200 6 15 .286
Dartmouth 0 6 .000 7 14 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn 76, Columbia 67

Cornell 73, Princeton 62

Brown 72, Harvard 71

Penn at Cornell, TBA

Princeton at Columbia, TBA

Yale 75, Dartmouth 57

Sunday’s Games

Princeton at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 7 4 .636 13 9 .591
Rider 7 5 .583 13 9 .591
Siena 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
St. Peter’s 7 5 .583 10 11 .476
Quinnipiac 6 5 .545 11 10 .524
Manhattan 6 5 .545 10 10 .500
Fairfield 5 6 .455 9 13 .409
Niagara 5 6 .455 7 15 .318
Marist 5 7 .417 6 15 .286
Iona 4 7 .364 6 12 .333
Canisius 4 8 .333 9 14 .391

___

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Rider, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 9 2 .818 18 6 .750
N. Illinois 8 3 .727 15 9 .625
Akron 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
Cent. Michigan 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
Ball St. 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
Kent St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Buffalo 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
W. Michigan 4 6 .400 11 12 .478
Ohio 3 7 .300 11 12 .478
Toledo 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
E. Michigan 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Miami (Ohio) 2 8 .200 9 14 .391

___

Saturday’s Games

Akron 59, E. Michigan 58

Ohio 77, Miami (Ohio) 46

Bowling Green 85, Toledo 83

W. Michigan 68, Ball St. 64

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 8 2 .800 12 13 .480
NC Central 7 2 .778 11 12 .478
Norfolk St. 7 2 .778 11 13 .458
Morgan St. 7 3 .700 13 12 .520
Florida A&M 6 4 .600 8 13 .381
Bethune-Cookman 5 4 .556 11 12 .478
SC State 4 5 .444 9 12 .429
Coppin St. 3 7 .300 7 18 .280
Delaware St. 2 6 .250 3 19 .136
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 6 .250 3 20 .130
Howard 0 10 .000 2 23 .080

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 78, NC A&T 73

NC Central 68, Coppin St. 63

Florida A&M 82, Howard 78, OT

Morgan St. 61, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Norfolk St. 85, Delaware St. 57

Monday’s Games

Howard at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 10 2 .833 21 3 .875
S. Illinois 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Loyola of Chicago 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
Indiana St. 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
Bradley 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
Drake 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Valparaiso 5 6 .455 12 12 .500
Missouri St. 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
Illinois St. 3 9 .250 8 16 .333
Evansville 0 11 .000 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 83, Drake 73

Illinois St. 74, Indiana St. 67

S. Illinois 68, Missouri St. 66

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 13 0 1.000 24 0 1.000
Colorado St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Utah St. 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
Boise St. 8 5 .615 16 9 .640
Nevada 8 5 .615 15 10 .600
UNLV 7 5 .583 12 13 .480
New Mexico 6 6 .500 17 8 .680
Fresno St. 4 9 .308 8 16 .333
Air Force 3 9 .250 9 15 .375
San Jose St. 3 9 .250 7 17 .292
Wyoming 1 12 .077 6 19 .240

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico 97, Wyoming 68

Nevada 95, San Jose St. 77

San Diego St. 89, Air Force 74

UNLV 68, Fresno St. 67

Utah St. 70, Boise St. 61

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Utah St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 10 2 .833 14 11 .560
St. Francis (Pa.) 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
Sacred Heart 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Mount St. Mary’s 6 5 .545 10 14 .417
St. Francis Brooklyn 5 7 .417 11 13 .458
Bryant 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 7 .364 6 16 .273
Wagner 2 9 .182 5 17 .227
CCSU 1 11 .083 2 23 .080

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 61, Sacred Heart 58

Bryant 64, CCSU 60

St. Francis Brooklyn 70, Mount St. Mary’s 67

St. Francis (Pa.) 85, Wagner 68

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 11 1 .917 18 6 .750
Austin Peay 10 2 .833 16 9 .640
Belmont 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
E. Kentucky 9 3 .750 12 13 .480
Tennessee St. 7 5 .583 15 10 .600
Morehead St. 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
E. Illinois 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
Jacksonville St. 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
UT Martin 3 9 .250 7 16 .304
SIU-Edwardsville 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
Tennessee Tech 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
SE Missouri 1 11 .083 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois 71, Morehead St. 65

SIU-Edwardsville 83, E. Kentucky 75

Tennessee Tech 62, SE Missouri 60

Jacksonville St. 75, UT Martin 61

Belmont 71, Austin Peay 63

Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 65

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin