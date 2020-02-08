All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hofstra 9 3 .750 18 7 .720 Coll. of Charleston 9 4 .692 15 10 .600 Delaware 8 4 .667 18 7 .720 William & Mary 8 5 .615 16 10 .615 Towson 8 5 .615 14 11 .560 Drexel 6 6 .500 13 12 .520 Northeastern 5 7 .417 11 13 .458 Elon 5 8 .385 9 17 .346 UNC-Wilmington 3 10 .231 8 18 .308 James Madison 2 11 .154 9 15 .375

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 80, James Madison 78

Towson 76, Drexel 69

Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 65

Hofstra 75, Northeastern 71

UNC-Wilmington 70, William & Mary 64

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 10 2 .833 16 9 .640 W. Kentucky 9 3 .750 16 8 .667 Louisiana Tech 8 4 .667 17 7 .708 FIU 8 4 .667 17 8 .680 Charlotte 8 4 .667 14 9 .609 FAU 6 6 .500 14 11 .560 Marshall 6 6 .500 12 13 .480 Old Dominion 6 6 .500 10 15 .400 UAB 5 7 .417 14 11 .560 UTSA 5 7 .417 11 14 .440 UTEP 4 8 .333 13 12 .520 Rice 4 8 .333 12 13 .480 Southern Miss. 3 9 .250 7 18 .280 Middle Tennessee 2 10 .167 6 19 .240

Saturday’s Games

North Texas 71, UAB 64

Charlotte 91, UTSA 84

FIU 66, FAU 59

Rice 91, Middle Tennessee 83

Marshall 83, Louisiana Tech 79, OT

Old Dominion 72, UTEP 53

W. Kentucky 75, Southern Miss. 72

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 11 2 .846 21 5 .808 N. Kentucky 10 3 .769 18 7 .720 Youngstown St. 7 5 .583 14 11 .560 Milwaukee 7 6 .538 12 13 .480 Green Bay 7 6 .538 12 14 .462 Ill.-Chicago 7 6 .538 12 14 .462 Cleveland St. 5 7 .417 9 16 .360 Detroit 4 8 .333 6 19 .240 Oakland 3 9 .250 8 17 .320 IUPUI 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 80, IUPUI 79, OT

Ill.-Chicago 71, Green Bay 58

Youngstown St. 67, Cleveland St. 55

N. Kentucky 84, Detroit 65

Wright St. 83, Oakland 71

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 5 1 .833 17 5 .773 Princeton 4 1 .800 9 9 .500 Brown 4 2 .667 11 8 .579 Penn 3 2 .600 11 7 .611 Harvard 3 3 .500 14 7 .667 Cornell 2 3 .400 5 13 .278 Columbia 1 4 .200 6 15 .286 Dartmouth 0 6 .000 7 14 .333

Saturday’s Games

Penn 76, Columbia 67

Cornell 73, Princeton 62

Brown 72, Harvard 71

Penn at Cornell, TBA

Princeton at Columbia, TBA

Yale 75, Dartmouth 57

Sunday’s Games

Princeton at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Monmouth (NJ) 7 4 .636 13 9 .591 Rider 7 5 .583 13 9 .591 Siena 7 5 .583 11 10 .524 St. Peter’s 7 5 .583 10 11 .476 Quinnipiac 6 5 .545 11 10 .524 Manhattan 6 5 .545 10 10 .500 Fairfield 5 6 .455 9 13 .409 Niagara 5 6 .455 7 15 .318 Marist 5 7 .417 6 15 .286 Iona 4 7 .364 6 12 .333 Canisius 4 8 .333 9 14 .391

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Rider, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bowling Green 9 2 .818 18 6 .750 N. Illinois 8 3 .727 15 9 .625 Akron 7 3 .700 17 6 .739 Cent. Michigan 6 3 .667 13 9 .591 Ball St. 6 4 .600 13 10 .565 Kent St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667 Buffalo 6 5 .545 15 9 .625 W. Michigan 4 6 .400 11 12 .478 Ohio 3 7 .300 11 12 .478 Toledo 3 8 .273 11 13 .458 E. Michigan 2 8 .200 12 11 .522 Miami (Ohio) 2 8 .200 9 14 .391

Saturday’s Games

Akron 59, E. Michigan 58

Ohio 77, Miami (Ohio) 46

Bowling Green 85, Toledo 83

W. Michigan 68, Ball St. 64

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC A&T 8 2 .800 12 13 .480 NC Central 7 2 .778 11 12 .478 Norfolk St. 7 2 .778 11 13 .458 Morgan St. 7 3 .700 13 12 .520 Florida A&M 6 4 .600 8 13 .381 Bethune-Cookman 5 4 .556 11 12 .478 SC State 4 5 .444 9 12 .429 Coppin St. 3 7 .300 7 18 .280 Delaware St. 2 6 .250 3 19 .136 Md.-Eastern Shore 2 6 .250 3 20 .130 Howard 0 10 .000 2 23 .080

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 78, NC A&T 73

NC Central 68, Coppin St. 63

Florida A&M 82, Howard 78, OT

Morgan St. 61, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Norfolk St. 85, Delaware St. 57

Monday’s Games

Howard at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 10 2 .833 21 3 .875 S. Illinois 9 3 .750 15 10 .600 Loyola of Chicago 7 4 .636 15 9 .625 Indiana St. 7 5 .583 14 9 .609 Bradley 6 5 .545 15 9 .625 Drake 6 6 .500 16 9 .640 Valparaiso 5 6 .455 12 12 .500 Missouri St. 5 7 .417 11 14 .440 Illinois St. 3 9 .250 8 16 .333 Evansville 0 11 .000 9 15 .375

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 83, Drake 73

Illinois St. 74, Indiana St. 67

S. Illinois 68, Missouri St. 66

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 13 0 1.000 24 0 1.000 Colorado St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680 Utah St. 8 5 .615 19 7 .731 Boise St. 8 5 .615 16 9 .640 Nevada 8 5 .615 15 10 .600 UNLV 7 5 .583 12 13 .480 New Mexico 6 6 .500 17 8 .680 Fresno St. 4 9 .308 8 16 .333 Air Force 3 9 .250 9 15 .375 San Jose St. 3 9 .250 7 17 .292 Wyoming 1 12 .077 6 19 .240

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico 97, Wyoming 68

Nevada 95, San Jose St. 77

San Diego St. 89, Air Force 74

UNLV 68, Fresno St. 67

Utah St. 70, Boise St. 61

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Utah St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 10 2 .833 14 11 .560 St. Francis (Pa.) 9 4 .692 16 8 .667 Sacred Heart 7 5 .583 14 11 .560 Mount St. Mary’s 6 5 .545 10 14 .417 St. Francis Brooklyn 5 7 .417 11 13 .458 Bryant 4 7 .364 12 12 .500 Fairleigh Dickinson 4 7 .364 6 16 .273 Wagner 2 9 .182 5 17 .227 CCSU 1 11 .083 2 23 .080

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 61, Sacred Heart 58

Bryant 64, CCSU 60

St. Francis Brooklyn 70, Mount St. Mary’s 67

St. Francis (Pa.) 85, Wagner 68

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 11 1 .917 18 6 .750 Austin Peay 10 2 .833 16 9 .640 Belmont 9 3 .750 18 7 .720 E. Kentucky 9 3 .750 12 13 .480 Tennessee St. 7 5 .583 15 10 .600 Morehead St. 6 6 .500 12 13 .480 E. Illinois 5 7 .417 12 12 .500 Jacksonville St. 5 7 .417 10 15 .400 UT Martin 3 9 .250 7 16 .304 SIU-Edwardsville 3 9 .250 6 19 .240 Tennessee Tech 3 9 .250 6 19 .240 SE Missouri 1 11 .083 5 20 .200

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois 71, Morehead St. 65

SIU-Edwardsville 83, E. Kentucky 75

Tennessee Tech 62, SE Missouri 60

Jacksonville St. 75, UT Martin 61

Belmont 71, Austin Peay 63

Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 65

