COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|10
|.600
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|William & Mary
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|Towson
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|Drexel
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Northeastern
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|13
|.458
|Elon
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|18
|.308
|James Madison
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 80, James Madison 78
Towson 76, Drexel 69
Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 65
Hofstra 75, Northeastern 71
UNC-Wilmington 70, William & Mary 64
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|W. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|FIU
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Charlotte
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|FAU
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Old Dominion
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|UAB
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|UTSA
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|UTEP
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Rice
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|Southern Miss.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
___
Saturday’s Games
North Texas 71, UAB 64
Charlotte 91, UTSA 84
FIU 66, FAU 59
Rice 91, Middle Tennessee 83
Marshall 83, Louisiana Tech 79, OT
Old Dominion 72, UTEP 53
W. Kentucky 75, Southern Miss. 72
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|N. Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|7
|.720
|Youngstown St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Milwaukee
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|Green Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Cleveland St.
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Detroit
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|19
|.240
|Oakland
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|17
|.320
|IUPUI
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 80, IUPUI 79, OT
Ill.-Chicago 71, Green Bay 58
Youngstown St. 67, Cleveland St. 55
N. Kentucky 84, Detroit 65
Wright St. 83, Oakland 71
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|Princeton
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|Brown
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Penn
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Harvard
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Cornell
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Columbia
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
|Dartmouth
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn 76, Columbia 67
Cornell 73, Princeton 62
Brown 72, Harvard 71
Penn at Cornell, TBA
Princeton at Columbia, TBA
Yale 75, Dartmouth 57
Sunday’s Games
Princeton at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Penn at Cornell, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|Rider
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Siena
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|St. Peter’s
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|11
|.476
|Quinnipiac
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|10
|.524
|Manhattan
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|10
|.500
|Fairfield
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|13
|.409
|Niagara
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|15
|.318
|Marist
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|15
|.286
|Iona
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|12
|.333
|Canisius
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|14
|.391
___
Sunday’s Games
Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Rider, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|N. Illinois
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|9
|.625
|Akron
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Ball St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Kent St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Buffalo
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|W. Michigan
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Ohio
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
|Toledo
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|E. Michigan
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
___
Saturday’s Games
Akron 59, E. Michigan 58
Ohio 77, Miami (Ohio) 46
Bowling Green 85, Toledo 83
W. Michigan 68, Ball St. 64
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|13
|.480
|NC Central
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|12
|.478
|Norfolk St.
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|13
|.458
|Morgan St.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|12
|.520
|Florida A&M
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|13
|.381
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|12
|.478
|SC State
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|12
|.429
|Coppin St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|18
|.280
|Delaware St.
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|19
|.136
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|20
|.130
|Howard
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|23
|.080
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman 78, NC A&T 73
NC Central 68, Coppin St. 63
Florida A&M 82, Howard 78, OT
Morgan St. 61, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Norfolk St. 85, Delaware St. 57
Monday’s Games
Howard at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|3
|.875
|S. Illinois
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Loyola of Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Indiana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Bradley
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Drake
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Valparaiso
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|Missouri St.
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|Illinois St.
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|11
|.000
|9
|15
|.375
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa 83, Drake 73
Illinois St. 74, Indiana St. 67
S. Illinois 68, Missouri St. 66
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Utah St.
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|Boise St.
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|9
|.640
|Nevada
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|UNLV
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|13
|.480
|New Mexico
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Fresno St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|Air Force
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|15
|.375
|San Jose St.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|17
|.292
|Wyoming
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|19
|.240
___
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico 97, Wyoming 68
Nevada 95, San Jose St. 77
San Diego St. 89, Air Force 74
UNLV 68, Fresno St. 67
Utah St. 70, Boise St. 61
Tuesday’s Games
Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Utah St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|11
|.560
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|13
|.458
|Bryant
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|16
|.273
|Wagner
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|17
|.227
|CCSU
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|23
|.080
___
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris 61, Sacred Heart 58
Bryant 64, CCSU 60
St. Francis Brooklyn 70, Mount St. Mary’s 67
St. Francis (Pa.) 85, Wagner 68
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|6
|.750
|Austin Peay
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|Belmont
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|E. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Tennessee St.
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|Morehead St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|E. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|UT Martin
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|SE Missouri
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois 71, Morehead St. 65
SIU-Edwardsville 83, E. Kentucky 75
Tennessee Tech 62, SE Missouri 60
Jacksonville St. 75, UT Martin 61
Belmont 71, Austin Peay 63
Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 65
