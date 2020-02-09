All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Oregon
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Arizona
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Arizona St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Southern Cal
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|UCLA
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Stanford
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Utah
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|9
|.609
|Washington St.
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|California
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Oregon St.
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|9
|.609
|Washington
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 81, Stanford 74
Utah 60, California 45
UCLA 65, Arizona 52
Arizona St. 66, Southern Cal 64
Oregon St. 63, Oregon 53
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Washington St., 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Boston U.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|American U.
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|11
|.522
|Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Navy
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Army
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Bucknell
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|Lehigh
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|18
|.250
|Holy Cross
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|22
|.120
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. 77, Holy Cross 68
American U. 72, Army 62
Colgate 67, Navy 60
Lehigh 62, Lafayette 59
Loyola (Md.) 78, Bucknell 65
Monday’s Games
Colgate at Boston U., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|8
|2
|.800
|21
|2
|.913
|Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|LSU
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Mississippi St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|South Carolina
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Texas A&M
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Arkansas
|4
|6
|.400
|16
|7
|.696
|Mississippi
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|11
|.522
|Missouri
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
|Georgia
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Vanderbilt
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|14
|.391
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn 91, LSU 90, OT
South Carolina 74, Texas A&M 54
Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64
Mississippi 68, Florida 51
Missouri 83, Arkansas 79, OT
Alabama 105, Georgia 102, OT
Mississippi St. 80, Vanderbilt 70
Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Furman
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Wofford
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|W. Carolina
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Chattanooga
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Mercer
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|17
|.320
|VMI
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|18
|.280
|The Citadel
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI 75, The Citadel 64
Furman 82, W. Carolina 73
ETSU 73, Mercer 60
Chattanooga 84, Wofford 77
Sunday’s Games
Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 1 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|12
|1
|.923
|21
|3
|.875
|Nicholls
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|Abilene Christian
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|McNeese St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|12
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|12
|.455
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|6
|.538
|8
|16
|.333
|Lamar
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|12
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Incarnate Word
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|Houston Baptist
|3
|9
|.250
|3
|18
|.143
|New Orleans
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|16
|.304
|SE Louisiana
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|18
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls 88, Sam Houston St. 82
Cent. Arkansas 82, McNeese St. 76, OT
Incarnate Word 82, SE Louisiana 75, OT
Stephen F. Austin 81, New Orleans 74
Abilene Christian 84, Lamar 49
Northwestern St. 93, Houston Baptist 79
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas Southern
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|13
|.435
|Grambling St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|11
|.522
|Alcorn St.
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|11
|.476
|Jackson St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|14
|.391
|Southern U.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|14
|.391
|Alabama St.
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|17
|.261
|Alabama A&M
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|15
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|19
|.136
|MVSU
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|21
|.045
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. 87, MVSU 74
Grambling St. 66, Southern U. 62
Jackson St. 86, Alcorn St. 57
Prairie View 69, Texas Southern 59
Alabama A&M 58, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54
Monday’s Games
Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Jackson St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|7
|.720
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|8
|.692
|South Dakota
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|8
|.692
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Oral Roberts
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|North Dakota
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|14
|.440
|W. Illinois
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|16
|.238
|Denver
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|20
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 83, Oral Roberts 76
South Dakota 82, North Dakota 68
S. Dakota St. 81, Nebraska-Omaha 64
Fort Wayne 70, Denver 63
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|7
|.720
|Georgia St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|Georgia Southern
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|Texas State
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Arkansas St.
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|South Alabama
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|12
|.520
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|15
|.400
|Troy
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 89, Texas-Arlington 75
UALR 90, Arkansas St. 87
Georgia St. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 69
Appalachian St. 60, Texas State 57
Georgia Southern 86, Louisiana-Lafayette 79
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|11
|0
|1.000
|25
|1
|.962
|BYU
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|7
|.731
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|6
|.769
|Pacific
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|8
|.704
|Pepperdine
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|12
|.520
|Santa Clara
|5
|5
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|San Francisco
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|10
|.615
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|16
|.333
|San Diego
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|17
|.346
|Portland
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|17
|.346
___
Saturday’s Games
BYU 90, San Francisco 76
Pacific 79, Pepperdine 78
Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60
San Diego 88, Portland 81, 2OT
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|6
|.760
|California Baptist
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|7
|.708
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|12
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|13
|.435
|Rio Grande
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|14
|.417
|UMKC
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Utah Valley
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Chicago St.
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|21
|.160
___
Saturday’s Games
Rio Grande 75, Chicago St. 64
Seattle 87, Utah Valley 85, OT
New Mexico St. 67, UMKC 61
Grand Canyon 103, California Baptist 98
