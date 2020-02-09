Listen Live Sports

February 9, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 9 1 .900 19 6 .760
Stony Brook 7 3 .700 16 9 .640
Albany (NY) 6 3 .667 13 11 .542
Hartford 6 4 .600 13 12 .520
New Hampshire 4 5 .444 11 11 .500
UMBC 4 6 .400 11 14 .440
Mass.-Lowell 3 7 .300 9 16 .360
Maine 3 7 .300 7 17 .292
Binghamton 2 8 .200 8 15 .348

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 81, Stony Brook 64

Maine 82, Binghamton 75

UMBC 60, Mass.-Lowell 50

Vermont 69, Hartford 68

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Cincinnati 8 2 .800 15 7 .682
Tulsa 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
Memphis 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
SMU 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Wichita St. 5 4 .556 17 5 .773
South Florida 4 6 .400 11 12 .478
Temple 4 7 .364 12 11 .522
East Carolina 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
UConn 3 6 .333 12 10 .545
UCF 3 7 .300 12 10 .545
Tulane 2 9 .182 10 13 .435

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 97, SMU 90, OT

South Florida 75, Memphis 73

East Carolina 81, Tulane 67

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at UConn, Noon

Tulsa at UCF, 2 p.m.

Wichita St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 10 0 1.000 21 2 .913
Rhode Island 10 1 .909 18 5 .783
St. Bonaventure 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
Richmond 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
VCU 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
Duquesne 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Saint Louis 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
Davidson 5 5 .500 11 11 .500
George Washington 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
UMass 3 7 .300 9 14 .391
George Mason 2 7 .222 13 9 .591
La Salle 2 8 .200 11 11 .500
Fordham 1 9 .100 7 15 .318
Saint Joseph’s 0 10 .000 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 82, George Washington 51

Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65

Richmond 59, Fordham 53

St. Bonaventure 83, Duquesne 80

La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 66

Sunday’s Games

George Mason at UMass, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fordham at Davidson, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Dayton, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 12 1 .923 21 3 .875
Duke 10 2 .833 20 3 .870
Florida St. 10 2 .833 20 3 .870
Virginia 7 5 .583 15 7 .682
Syracuse 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
NC State 6 6 .500 15 8 .652
Pittsburgh 6 7 .462 15 9 .625
Boston College 6 7 .462 12 12 .500
Notre Dame 5 6 .455 14 8 .636
Clemson 5 7 .417 11 11 .500
Virginia Tech 5 8 .385 14 10 .583
Georgia Tech 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
North Carolina 3 9 .250 10 13 .435
Miami 3 10 .231 11 12 .478
Wake Forest 3 10 .231 10 13 .435

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 99, Miami 81

Boston College 77, Virginia Tech 73, OT

Pittsburgh 73, Georgia Tech 64

Louisville 80, Virginia 73

Duke 98, North Carolina 96, OT

Syracuse 75, Wake Forest 73

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 9 2 .818 23 3 .885
North Florida 9 2 .818 16 10 .615
Stetson 7 3 .700 13 12 .520
Jacksonville 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
Lipscomb 5 6 .455 10 14 .417
North Alabama 5 6 .455 10 14 .417
NJIT 4 6 .400 7 16 .304
Florida Gulf Coast 4 7 .364 7 19 .269
Kennesaw St. 0 10 .000 1 22 .043

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 65, NJIT 54

Lipscomb 72, Kennesaw St. 66

Liberty 74, North Alabama 56

North Florida 69, Florida Gulf Coast 60

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 10 0 1.000 21 1 .955
Kansas 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
West Virginia 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Texas Tech 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Oklahoma 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
Texas 4 6 .400 14 9 .609
TCU 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Iowa St. 3 7 .300 10 13 .435
Kansas St. 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
Oklahoma St. 1 9 .100 11 12 .478

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 60, TCU 46

Oklahoma 69, West Virginia 59

Texas Tech 62, Texas 57

Baylor 78, Oklahoma St. 70

Iowa St. 73, Kansas St. 63

Monday’s Games

Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 10 1 .909 18 5 .783
Creighton 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Villanova 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Butler 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Marquette 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Providence 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Xavier 5 6 .455 16 8 .667
Georgetown 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
St. John’s 2 9 .182 13 11 .542
DePaul 1 10 .091 13 11 .542

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 76, DePaul 72

Seton Hall 70, Villanova 64

Creighton 94, St. John’s 82

Xavier 64, Providence 58

Sunday’s Games

Butler at Marquette, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 10 3 .769 14 10 .583
E. Washington 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
N. Colorado 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
S. Utah 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
N. Arizona 7 6 .538 13 9 .591
Montana St. 6 6 .500 12 11 .522
Weber St. 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Portland St. 5 7 .417 11 13 .458
Sacramento St. 5 8 .385 12 10 .545
Idaho St. 3 10 .231 6 16 .273
Idaho 2 10 .167 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 85, Portland St. 57

E. Washington 74, Montana St. 49

Sacramento St. 63, Idaho St. 59

Weber St. 76, N. Arizona 70

Montana 82, Idaho 71

Monday’s Games

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 12 0 1.000 18 7 .720
Radford 9 2 .818 14 9 .609
Charleston Southern 6 6 .500 12 12 .500
Presbyterian 6 6 .500 9 16 .360
Hampton 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Gardner-Webb 5 6 .455 9 14 .391
SC-Upstate 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
UNC-Asheville 4 7 .364 10 12 .455
High Point 4 7 .364 7 17 .292
Longwood 4 8 .333 9 16 .360
Campbell 3 9 .250 12 12 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 70, Longwood 68

Campbell 79, Presbyterian 62

Gardner-Webb 88, SC-Upstate 57

Charleston Southern 85, Hampton 72

Radford 81, High Point 70

Monday’s Games

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 9 3 .750 19 4 .826
Penn St. 8 4 .667 18 5 .783
Illinois 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
Iowa 8 5 .615 17 7 .708
Michigan St. 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Rutgers 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Purdue 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Wisconsin 6 6 .500 13 10 .565
Minnesota 6 7 .462 12 11 .522
Ohio St. 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Indiana 5 7 .417 15 8 .652
Michigan 5 7 .417 14 9 .609
Nebraska 2 10 .167 7 16 .304
Northwestern 1 10 .091 6 15 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 77, Michigan St. 68

Purdue 74, Indiana 62

Penn St. 83, Minnesota 77

Iowa 96, Nebraska 72

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Penn St. at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 7 2 .778 15 10 .600
Hawaii 5 3 .625 14 8 .636
UC Santa Barbara 5 4 .556 16 8 .667
CS Northridge 5 4 .556 10 15 .400
UC Riverside 4 5 .444 14 11 .560
UC Davis 4 5 .444 10 15 .400
Cal Poly 4 5 .444 7 16 .304
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 9 16 .360
Long Beach St. 2 6 .250 7 17 .292

___

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge 61, UC Riverside 59

Cal Poly 79, Hawaii 75, OT

UC Santa Barbara 64, UC Irvine 61

UC Davis 87, Cal St.-Fullerton 81

