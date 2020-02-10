Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

February 10, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 9 1 .900 19 6 .760
Stony Brook 7 3 .700 16 9 .640
Albany (NY) 6 3 .667 13 11 .542
Hartford 6 4 .600 13 12 .520
New Hampshire 4 5 .444 11 11 .500
UMBC 4 6 .400 11 14 .440
Mass.-Lowell 3 7 .300 9 16 .360
Maine 3 7 .300 7 17 .292
Binghamton 2 8 .200 8 15 .348

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Cincinnati 8 3 .727 15 8 .652
Tulsa 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
Memphis 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
SMU 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Wichita St. 5 5 .500 17 6 .739
UConn 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
South Florida 4 6 .400 11 12 .478
UCF 4 7 .364 13 10 .565
Temple 4 7 .364 12 11 .522
East Carolina 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Tulane 2 9 .182 10 13 .435

___

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at SMU, 7 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 10 0 1.000 21 2 .913
Rhode Island 10 1 .909 18 5 .783
St. Bonaventure 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
Richmond 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
VCU 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
Duquesne 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Saint Louis 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
Davidson 5 5 .500 11 11 .500
George Washington 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
UMass 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
George Mason 2 8 .200 13 10 .565
La Salle 2 8 .200 11 11 .500
Fordham 1 9 .100 7 15 .318
Saint Joseph’s 0 10 .000 4 19 .174

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fordham at Davidson, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Dayton, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at La Salle, 7 p.m.

George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 12 1 .923 21 3 .875
Duke 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Florida St. 10 3 .769 20 4 .833
Virginia 7 5 .583 15 7 .682
Syracuse 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
NC State 6 6 .500 15 8 .652
Notre Dame 6 6 .500 15 8 .652
Pittsburgh 6 7 .462 15 9 .625
Boston College 6 7 .462 12 12 .500
Virginia Tech 5 8 .385 14 10 .583
Clemson 5 8 .385 11 12 .478
Georgia Tech 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
North Carolina 3 9 .250 10 13 .435
Miami 3 10 .231 11 12 .478
Wake Forest 3 10 .231 10 13 .435

___

Monday’s Games

Duke 70, Florida St. 65

Tuesday’s Games

NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Miami, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Clemson at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 9 2 .818 23 3 .885
North Florida 9 2 .818 16 10 .615
Stetson 7 3 .700 13 12 .520
Jacksonville 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
Lipscomb 5 6 .455 10 14 .417
North Alabama 5 6 .455 10 14 .417
NJIT 4 6 .400 7 16 .304
Florida Gulf Coast 4 7 .364 7 19 .269
Kennesaw St. 0 10 .000 1 22 .043

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 11 0 1.000 22 1 .957
Kansas 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
Texas Tech 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
West Virginia 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Oklahoma 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
Texas 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
TCU 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
Iowa St. 3 7 .300 10 13 .435
Kansas St. 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
Oklahoma St. 1 9 .100 11 12 .478

___

Monday’s Games

Baylor 52, Texas 45

Texas Tech 88, TCU 42

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 10 1 .909 18 5 .783
Creighton 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Marquette 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Villanova 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Butler 6 5 .545 18 6 .750
Providence 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Xavier 5 6 .455 16 8 .667
Georgetown 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
St. John’s 2 9 .182 13 11 .542
DePaul 1 10 .091 13 11 .542

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 10 3 .769 14 10 .583
E. Washington 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
N. Colorado 8 4 .667 15 8 .652
S. Utah 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
N. Arizona 7 6 .538 13 9 .591
Montana St. 6 6 .500 12 11 .522
Portland St. 6 7 .462 12 13 .480
Weber St. 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Sacramento St. 5 8 .385 12 10 .545
Idaho St. 3 10 .231 6 16 .273
Idaho 2 10 .167 6 17 .261

___

Monday’s Games

Portland St. 83, N. Colorado 71

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 10:45 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 12 1 .923 18 8 .692
Radford 10 2 .833 15 9 .625
Hampton 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Gardner-Webb 6 6 .500 10 14 .417
Presbyterian 6 6 .500 9 16 .360
Charleston Southern 6 7 .462 12 13 .480
SC-Upstate 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Longwood 5 8 .385 10 16 .385
UNC-Asheville 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
High Point 4 8 .333 7 18 .280
Campbell 3 10 .231 12 13 .480

___

Monday’s Games

SC-Upstate 66, Charleston Southern 52

Gardner-Webb 86, High Point 55

Hampton 80, UNC-Asheville 70

Longwood 57, Campbell 56

Radford 81, Winthrop 77

Thursday’s Games

Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 7 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 9 3 .750 19 4 .826
Penn St. 8 4 .667 18 5 .783
Illinois 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
Iowa 8 5 .615 17 7 .708
Rutgers 8 5 .615 17 7 .708
Michigan St. 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Purdue 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Wisconsin 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Minnesota 6 7 .462 12 11 .522
Indiana 5 7 .417 15 8 .652
Ohio St. 5 7 .417 15 8 .652
Michigan 5 7 .417 14 9 .609
Nebraska 2 10 .167 7 16 .304
Northwestern 1 11 .083 6 16 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Penn St. at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Indiana, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 7 2 .778 15 10 .600
Hawaii 5 3 .625 14 8 .636
UC Santa Barbara 5 4 .556 16 8 .667
CS Northridge 5 4 .556 10 15 .400
UC Riverside 4 5 .444 14 11 .560
UC Davis 4 5 .444 10 15 .400
Cal Poly 4 5 .444 7 16 .304
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 9 16 .360
Long Beach St. 2 6 .250 7 17 .292

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

