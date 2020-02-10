All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|6
|.760
|Stony Brook
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|9
|.640
|Albany (NY)
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|12
|.520
|New Hampshire
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|UMBC
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|16
|.360
|Maine
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|17
|.292
|Binghamton
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|15
|.348
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Cincinnati
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|8
|.652
|Tulsa
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|SMU
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Wichita St.
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|6
|.739
|UConn
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|South Florida
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|UCF
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|Temple
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|East Carolina
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Tulane
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|13
|.435
___
Wednesday’s Games
UConn at SMU, 7 p.m.
Temple at Tulane, 8 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|Rhode Island
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|5
|.783
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Richmond
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|VCU
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Duquesne
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Saint Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Davidson
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|George Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|UMass
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|George Mason
|2
|8
|.200
|13
|10
|.565
|La Salle
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|11
|.500
|Fordham
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|15
|.318
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fordham at Davidson, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Dayton, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Richmond at La Salle, 7 p.m.
George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|12
|1
|.923
|21
|3
|.875
|Duke
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Florida St.
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|4
|.833
|Virginia
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|7
|.682
|Syracuse
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|NC State
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Notre Dame
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Pittsburgh
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|9
|.625
|Boston College
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|12
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|10
|.583
|Clemson
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|12
|.478
|Georgia Tech
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|North Carolina
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Miami
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|12
|.478
|Wake Forest
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|13
|.435
___
Monday’s Games
Duke 70, Florida St. 65
Tuesday’s Games
NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston College at Miami, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Clemson at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|2
|.818
|23
|3
|.885
|North Florida
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|10
|.615
|Stetson
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|12
|.520
|Jacksonville
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|Lipscomb
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|14
|.417
|North Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|14
|.417
|NJIT
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|19
|.269
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|10
|.000
|1
|22
|.043
___
Thursday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|1
|.957
|Kansas
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Texas Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|West Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Oklahoma
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|TCU
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Iowa St.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|Kansas St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|9
|.100
|11
|12
|.478
___
Monday’s Games
Baylor 52, Texas 45
Texas Tech 88, TCU 42
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|5
|.783
|Creighton
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Marquette
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Villanova
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Butler
|6
|5
|.545
|18
|6
|.750
|Providence
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Xavier
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Georgetown
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|St. John’s
|2
|9
|.182
|13
|11
|.542
|DePaul
|1
|10
|.091
|13
|11
|.542
___
Wednesday’s Games
Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|10
|.583
|E. Washington
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|N. Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|S. Utah
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|N. Arizona
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|9
|.591
|Montana St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|13
|.480
|Weber St.
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Sacramento St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|10
|.545
|Idaho St.
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|16
|.273
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|17
|.261
___
Monday’s Games
Portland St. 83, N. Colorado 71
Thursday’s Games
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 10:45 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|1
|.923
|18
|8
|.692
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|9
|.625
|Hampton
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|Presbyterian
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|Charleston Southern
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|13
|.480
|SC-Upstate
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Longwood
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|16
|.385
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|High Point
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|Campbell
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|13
|.480
___
Monday’s Games
SC-Upstate 66, Charleston Southern 52
Gardner-Webb 86, High Point 55
Hampton 80, UNC-Asheville 70
Longwood 57, Campbell 56
Radford 81, Winthrop 77
Thursday’s Games
Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Radford, 7 p.m.
High Point at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|4
|.826
|Penn St.
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|5
|.783
|Illinois
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Iowa
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Rutgers
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Michigan St.
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Purdue
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Wisconsin
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|11
|.522
|Indiana
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|8
|.652
|Ohio St.
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|8
|.652
|Michigan
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|9
|.609
|Nebraska
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|16
|.304
|Northwestern
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|16
|.273
___
Tuesday’s Games
Penn St. at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Rutgers at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Iowa at Indiana, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|10
|.600
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|8
|.667
|CS Northridge
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|15
|.400
|UC Riverside
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|11
|.560
|UC Davis
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|15
|.400
|Cal Poly
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|16
|.304
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|16
|.360
|Long Beach St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|17
|.292
___
Wednesday’s Games
UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
