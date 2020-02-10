All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|10
|.600
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|William & Mary
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|Towson
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|Drexel
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Northeastern
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|13
|.458
|Elon
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|18
|.308
|James Madison
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|W. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|FIU
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Charlotte
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|FAU
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Old Dominion
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|UAB
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|UTSA
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|UTEP
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Rice
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|Southern Miss.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
___
Wednesday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at UAB, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Marshall at UTSA, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|N. Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|7
|.720
|Youngstown St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Milwaukee
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|Green Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Cleveland St.
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Detroit
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|19
|.240
|Oakland
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|17
|.320
|IUPUI
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|Penn
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Brown
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Harvard
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Cornell
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|16
|.273
|Dartmouth
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|St. Peter’s
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|11
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Manhattan
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|Siena
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|Quinnipiac
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Fairfield
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|14
|.391
|Iona
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|12
|.368
|Niagara
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|16
|.304
|Marist
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|15
|.286
|Canisius
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|14
|.391
___
Wednesday’s Games
Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|N. Illinois
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|9
|.625
|Akron
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Ball St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Kent St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Buffalo
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|W. Michigan
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Ohio
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
|Toledo
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|E. Michigan
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|12
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|13
|.458
|NC A&T
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|14
|.462
|Morgan St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|13
|.500
|Florida A&M
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|13
|.409
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|SC State
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Coppin St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|18
|.308
|Delaware St.
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|20
|.130
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|21
|.125
|Howard
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
Monday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman 87, Howard 68
Coppin St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 67, OT
NC Central 58, Morgan St. 57
SC State 100, Delaware St. 86
Florida A&M 79, NC A&T 60
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|3
|.875
|S. Illinois
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Loyola of Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Bradley
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Indiana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Drake
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Valparaiso
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|Missouri St.
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|Illinois St.
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|12
|.000
|9
|16
|.360
___
Wednesday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Utah St.
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|Boise St.
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|9
|.640
|Nevada
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|UNLV
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|13
|.480
|New Mexico
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Fresno St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|Air Force
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|15
|.375
|San Jose St.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|17
|.292
|Wyoming
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|19
|.240
___
Tuesday’s Games
Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Utah St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|11
|.560
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|13
|.458
|Bryant
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|16
|.273
|Wagner
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|17
|.227
|CCSU
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|23
|.080
___
Thursday’s Games
Bryant at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|6
|.750
|Austin Peay
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|Belmont
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|E. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Tennessee St.
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|Morehead St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|E. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|UT Martin
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|SE Missouri
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.
