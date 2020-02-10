Listen Live Sports

February 10, 2020
 
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
Coll. of Charleston 9 4 .692 15 10 .600
Delaware 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
William & Mary 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
Towson 8 5 .615 14 11 .560
Drexel 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Northeastern 5 7 .417 11 13 .458
Elon 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
UNC-Wilmington 3 10 .231 8 18 .308
James Madison 2 11 .154 9 15 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 10 2 .833 16 9 .640
W. Kentucky 9 3 .750 16 8 .667
Louisiana Tech 8 4 .667 17 7 .708
FIU 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Charlotte 8 4 .667 14 9 .609
FAU 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Marshall 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
Old Dominion 6 6 .500 10 15 .400
UAB 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
UTSA 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
UTEP 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
Rice 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
Southern Miss. 3 9 .250 7 18 .280
Middle Tennessee 2 10 .167 6 19 .240

___

Wednesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.

FAU at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Marshall at UTSA, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
N. Kentucky 10 3 .769 18 7 .720
Youngstown St. 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 12 13 .480
Green Bay 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Ill.-Chicago 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Cleveland St. 5 7 .417 9 16 .360
Detroit 4 8 .333 6 19 .240
Oakland 3 9 .250 8 17 .320
IUPUI 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 5 1 .833 17 5 .773
Princeton 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
Penn 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Brown 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Harvard 3 3 .500 14 7 .667
Cornell 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Columbia 1 5 .167 6 16 .273
Dartmouth 0 6 .000 7 14 .333

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rider 8 5 .615 14 9 .609
St. Peter’s 8 5 .615 11 11 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Manhattan 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
Siena 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
Quinnipiac 6 6 .500 11 11 .500
Fairfield 5 7 .417 9 14 .391
Iona 5 7 .417 7 12 .368
Niagara 5 7 .417 7 16 .304
Marist 5 7 .417 6 15 .286
Canisius 4 8 .333 9 14 .391

___

Wednesday’s Games

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 9 2 .818 18 6 .750
N. Illinois 8 3 .727 15 9 .625
Akron 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
Cent. Michigan 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
Ball St. 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
Kent St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Buffalo 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
W. Michigan 4 6 .400 11 12 .478
Ohio 3 7 .300 11 12 .478
Toledo 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
E. Michigan 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Miami (Ohio) 2 8 .200 9 14 .391

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 8 2 .800 12 12 .500
Norfolk St. 7 2 .778 11 13 .458
NC A&T 8 3 .727 12 14 .462
Morgan St. 7 4 .636 13 13 .500
Florida A&M 7 4 .636 9 13 .409
Bethune-Cookman 6 4 .600 12 12 .500
SC State 5 5 .500 10 12 .455
Coppin St. 4 7 .364 8 18 .308
Delaware St. 2 7 .222 3 20 .130
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 7 .222 3 21 .125
Howard 0 11 .000 2 24 .077

___

Monday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 87, Howard 68

Coppin St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 67, OT

NC Central 58, Morgan St. 57

SC State 100, Delaware St. 86

Florida A&M 79, NC A&T 60

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 10 2 .833 21 3 .875
S. Illinois 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Loyola of Chicago 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Bradley 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Indiana St. 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
Drake 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Valparaiso 5 7 .417 12 13 .480
Missouri St. 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
Illinois St. 3 9 .250 8 16 .333
Evansville 0 12 .000 9 16 .360

___

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 13 0 1.000 24 0 1.000
Colorado St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Utah St. 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
Boise St. 8 5 .615 16 9 .640
Nevada 8 5 .615 15 10 .600
UNLV 7 5 .583 12 13 .480
New Mexico 6 6 .500 17 8 .680
Fresno St. 4 9 .308 8 16 .333
Air Force 3 9 .250 9 15 .375
San Jose St. 3 9 .250 7 17 .292
Wyoming 1 12 .077 6 19 .240

___

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Utah St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 10 2 .833 14 11 .560
St. Francis (Pa.) 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
Sacred Heart 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Mount St. Mary’s 6 5 .545 10 14 .417
St. Francis Brooklyn 5 7 .417 11 13 .458
Bryant 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 7 .364 6 16 .273
Wagner 2 9 .182 5 17 .227
CCSU 1 11 .083 2 23 .080

___

Thursday’s Games

Bryant at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 11 1 .917 18 6 .750
Austin Peay 10 2 .833 16 9 .640
Belmont 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
E. Kentucky 9 3 .750 12 13 .480
Tennessee St. 7 5 .583 15 10 .600
Morehead St. 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
E. Illinois 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
Jacksonville St. 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
UT Martin 3 9 .250 7 16 .304
SIU-Edwardsville 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
Tennessee Tech 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
SE Missouri 1 11 .083 5 20 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.

