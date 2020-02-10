Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

February 10, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 8 3 .727 19 5 .792
Oregon 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Arizona 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Arizona St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Southern Cal 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
UCLA 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Stanford 5 5 .500 16 7 .696
Utah 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
Washington St. 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
California 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Oregon St. 4 7 .364 14 9 .609
Washington 2 9 .182 12 12 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Arizona at California, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
Boston U. 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
American U. 8 4 .667 12 11 .522
Lafayette 7 5 .583 15 8 .652
Navy 6 6 .500 12 11 .522
Army 6 6 .500 11 12 .478
Bucknell 5 7 .417 9 16 .360
Loyola (Md.) 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
Lehigh 3 9 .250 6 18 .250
Holy Cross 2 10 .167 3 22 .120

___

Monday’s Games

Colgate 79, Boston U. 63

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at American U., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Army, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 8 2 .800 21 2 .913
Kentucky 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
LSU 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Mississippi St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Florida 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
South Carolina 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
Alabama 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
Tennessee 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
Texas A&M 5 5 .500 11 11 .500
Arkansas 4 6 .400 16 7 .696
Mississippi 3 7 .300 12 11 .522
Missouri 3 7 .300 11 12 .478
Georgia 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Vanderbilt 1 9 .100 9 14 .391

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Furman 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
UNC-Greensboro 9 3 .750 19 6 .760
Wofford 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
W. Carolina 7 5 .583 15 8 .652
Chattanooga 6 6 .500 15 10 .600
Mercer 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
Samford 2 10 .167 8 18 .308
VMI 2 10 .167 7 18 .280
The Citadel 0 12 .000 6 17 .261

___

Wednesday’s Games

VMI at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Furman at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 12 1 .923 21 3 .875
Nicholls 9 4 .692 15 9 .625
Abilene Christian 8 4 .667 13 10 .565
Sam Houston St. 8 5 .615 15 9 .625
McNeese St. 7 6 .538 12 12 .500
Northwestern St. 7 6 .538 10 12 .455
Cent. Arkansas 7 6 .538 8 16 .333
Lamar 6 7 .462 12 12 .500
Texas A&M-CC 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Incarnate Word 4 8 .333 7 16 .304
Houston Baptist 3 9 .250 3 18 .143
New Orleans 3 10 .231 7 16 .304
SE Louisiana 3 10 .231 6 18 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 8 2 .800 12 11 .522
Texas Southern 7 3 .700 10 13 .435
Grambling St. 7 4 .636 13 11 .542
Jackson St. 7 4 .636 10 14 .417
Alcorn St. 6 5 .545 10 12 .455
Southern U. 6 5 .545 9 15 .375
Alabama St. 6 5 .545 7 17 .292
Alabama A&M 3 8 .273 6 16 .273
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 9 .182 3 20 .130
MVSU 2 9 .182 2 21 .087

___

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

Grambling St. 80, Alcorn St. 71

MVSU 67, Alabama A&M 61

Jackson St. 67, Southern U. 51

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 9 2 .818 18 7 .720
S. Dakota St. 9 2 .818 18 8 .692
South Dakota 8 3 .727 18 8 .692
Nebraska-Omaha 5 5 .500 12 13 .480
Oral Roberts 5 6 .455 12 12 .500
Fort Wayne 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
North Dakota 5 6 .455 11 14 .440
W. Illinois 2 9 .182 5 16 .238
Denver 1 10 .091 5 20 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 12 2 .857 18 7 .720
Georgia St. 9 5 .643 16 9 .640
Georgia Southern 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
Texas State 8 6 .571 15 10 .600
Appalachian St. 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
Arkansas St. 7 7 .500 15 10 .600
South Alabama 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Coastal Carolina 6 8 .429 13 12 .520
Texas-Arlington 6 8 .429 10 15 .400
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 9 .357 10 15 .400
Troy 5 9 .357 9 16 .360
Louisiana-Monroe 2 12 .143 6 17 .261

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

UALR at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 11 0 1.000 25 1 .962
BYU 8 3 .727 19 7 .731
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7 4 .636 20 6 .769
Pacific 7 4 .636 19 8 .704
Pepperdine 6 5 .545 13 12 .520
Santa Clara 5 5 .500 18 7 .720
San Francisco 5 6 .455 16 10 .615
Loyola Marymount 2 8 .200 8 16 .333
San Diego 2 9 .182 9 17 .346
Portland 1 10 .091 9 17 .346

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Portland at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

San Diego at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 10 0 1.000 19 6 .760
California Baptist 7 3 .700 17 7 .708
Seattle 5 4 .556 12 12 .500
Grand Canyon 5 4 .556 10 13 .435
Rio Grande 5 5 .500 9 14 .391
CS Bakersfield 4 5 .444 10 14 .417
UMKC 4 6 .400 12 13 .480
Utah Valley 3 6 .333 9 15 .375
Chicago St. 0 10 .000 4 21 .160

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah Valley at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Seattle at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Westcliff University at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

