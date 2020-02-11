Listen Live Sports

February 11, 2020
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
Coll. of Charleston 9 4 .692 15 10 .600
Delaware 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
William & Mary 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
Towson 8 5 .615 14 11 .560
Drexel 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Northeastern 5 7 .417 11 13 .458
Elon 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
UNC-Wilmington 3 10 .231 8 18 .308
James Madison 2 11 .154 9 15 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Regent University at Towson, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 10 2 .833 16 9 .640
W. Kentucky 9 3 .750 16 8 .667
Louisiana Tech 8 4 .667 17 7 .708
FIU 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Charlotte 8 4 .667 14 9 .609
FAU 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Marshall 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
Old Dominion 6 6 .500 10 15 .400
UAB 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
UTSA 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
UTEP 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
Rice 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
Southern Miss. 3 9 .250 7 18 .280
Middle Tennessee 2 10 .167 6 19 .240

___

Wednesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.

FAU at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Marshall at UTSA, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
N. Kentucky 10 3 .769 18 7 .720
Youngstown St. 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 12 13 .480
Green Bay 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Ill.-Chicago 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Cleveland St. 5 7 .417 9 16 .360
Detroit 4 8 .333 6 19 .240
Oakland 3 9 .250 8 17 .320
IUPUI 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 5 1 .833 17 5 .773
Princeton 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
Penn 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Brown 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Harvard 3 3 .500 14 7 .667
Cornell 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Columbia 1 5 .167 6 16 .273
Dartmouth 0 6 .000 7 14 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rider 8 5 .615 14 9 .609
St. Peter’s 8 5 .615 11 11 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Manhattan 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
Siena 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
Quinnipiac 6 6 .500 11 11 .500
Fairfield 5 7 .417 9 14 .391
Iona 5 7 .417 7 12 .368
Niagara 5 7 .417 7 16 .304
Marist 5 7 .417 6 15 .286
Canisius 4 8 .333 9 14 .391

___

Wednesday’s Games

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Rider at Siena, 9 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
Akron 8 3 .727 18 6 .750
N. Illinois 8 4 .667 15 10 .600
Ball St. 7 4 .636 14 10 .583
Cent. Michigan 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
Kent St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Buffalo 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
Ohio 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
W. Michigan 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
Toledo 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
E. Michigan 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Miami (Ohio) 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 74, Bowling Green 59

Ball St. 63, N. Illinois 59

E. Michigan 73, Cent. Michigan 70

Ohio 73, W. Michigan 61

Toledo 65, Miami (Ohio) 57

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 8 2 .800 12 12 .500
Norfolk St. 7 2 .778 11 13 .458
NC A&T 8 3 .727 12 14 .462
Morgan St. 7 4 .636 13 13 .500
Florida A&M 7 4 .636 9 13 .409
Bethune-Cookman 6 4 .600 12 12 .500
SC State 5 5 .500 10 12 .455
Coppin St. 4 7 .364 8 18 .308
Delaware St. 2 7 .222 3 20 .130
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 7 .222 3 21 .125
Howard 0 11 .000 2 24 .077

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 10 2 .833 21 3 .875
S. Illinois 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Loyola of Chicago 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Bradley 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Indiana St. 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
Drake 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Valparaiso 5 7 .417 12 13 .480
Missouri St. 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
Illinois St. 3 9 .250 8 16 .333
Evansville 0 12 .000 9 16 .360

___

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 14 0 1.000 25 0 1.000
Utah St. 9 5 .643 20 7 .741
Boise St. 9 5 .643 17 9 .654
Colorado St. 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Nevada 8 5 .615 15 10 .600
UNLV 7 5 .583 12 13 .480
New Mexico 6 7 .462 17 9 .654
Fresno St. 4 9 .308 8 16 .333
San Jose St. 3 9 .250 7 17 .292
Air Force 3 10 .231 9 16 .360
Wyoming 1 12 .077 6 19 .240

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boise St. 74, Air Force 57

Utah St. 75, Colorado St. 72

San Diego St. 82, New Mexico 59

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 10 2 .833 14 11 .560
St. Francis (Pa.) 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
Sacred Heart 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Mount St. Mary’s 6 5 .545 10 14 .417
St. Francis Brooklyn 5 7 .417 11 13 .458
Bryant 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 7 .364 6 16 .273
Wagner 2 9 .182 5 17 .227
CCSU 1 11 .083 2 23 .080

___

Thursday’s Games

Bryant at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 11 1 .917 18 6 .750
Austin Peay 10 2 .833 16 9 .640
Belmont 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
E. Kentucky 9 3 .750 12 13 .480
Tennessee St. 7 5 .583 15 10 .600
Morehead St. 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
E. Illinois 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
Jacksonville St. 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
UT Martin 3 9 .250 7 16 .304
SIU-Edwardsville 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
Tennessee Tech 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
SE Missouri 1 11 .083 5 20 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.

