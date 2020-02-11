All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|10
|.600
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|William & Mary
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|Towson
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|Drexel
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Northeastern
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|13
|.458
|Elon
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|18
|.308
|James Madison
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
___
Wednesday’s Games
Regent University at Towson, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|W. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|FIU
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Charlotte
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|FAU
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Old Dominion
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|UAB
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|UTSA
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|UTEP
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Rice
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|Southern Miss.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
___
Wednesday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at UAB, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Marshall at UTSA, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|N. Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|7
|.720
|Youngstown St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Milwaukee
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|Green Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Cleveland St.
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Detroit
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|19
|.240
|Oakland
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|17
|.320
|IUPUI
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|Penn
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Brown
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Harvard
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Cornell
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|16
|.273
|Dartmouth
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|St. Peter’s
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|11
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Manhattan
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|Siena
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|Quinnipiac
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Fairfield
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|14
|.391
|Iona
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|12
|.368
|Niagara
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|16
|.304
|Marist
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|15
|.286
|Canisius
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|14
|.391
___
Wednesday’s Games
Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Rider at Siena, 9 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Akron
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|N. Illinois
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|Ball St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|10
|.583
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Kent St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Buffalo
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Ohio
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|W. Michigan
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Toledo
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|E. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 74, Bowling Green 59
Ball St. 63, N. Illinois 59
E. Michigan 73, Cent. Michigan 70
Ohio 73, W. Michigan 61
Toledo 65, Miami (Ohio) 57
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|12
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|13
|.458
|NC A&T
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|14
|.462
|Morgan St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|13
|.500
|Florida A&M
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|13
|.409
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|SC State
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Coppin St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|18
|.308
|Delaware St.
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|20
|.130
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|21
|.125
|Howard
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|3
|.875
|S. Illinois
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Loyola of Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Bradley
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Indiana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Drake
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Valparaiso
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|Missouri St.
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|Illinois St.
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|12
|.000
|9
|16
|.360
___
Wednesday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|25
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|Boise St.
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|9
|.654
|Colorado St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Nevada
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|UNLV
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|13
|.480
|New Mexico
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|Fresno St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|San Jose St.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|17
|.292
|Air Force
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|16
|.360
|Wyoming
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|19
|.240
___
Tuesday’s Games
Boise St. 74, Air Force 57
Utah St. 75, Colorado St. 72
San Diego St. 82, New Mexico 59
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|11
|.560
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|13
|.458
|Bryant
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|16
|.273
|Wagner
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|17
|.227
|CCSU
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|23
|.080
___
Thursday’s Games
Bryant at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|6
|.750
|Austin Peay
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|Belmont
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|E. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Tennessee St.
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|Morehead St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|E. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|UT Martin
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|SE Missouri
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.
