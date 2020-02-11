All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Oregon
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Arizona
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Arizona St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Southern Cal
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|UCLA
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Stanford
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Utah
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|9
|.609
|Washington St.
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|California
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Oregon St.
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|9
|.609
|Washington
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Arizona at California, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Boston U.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|American U.
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|11
|.522
|Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Navy
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Army
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Bucknell
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|Lehigh
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|18
|.250
|Holy Cross
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|22
|.120
___
Wednesday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at American U., 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Army, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|LSU
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Auburn
|8
|2
|.800
|21
|2
|.913
|Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|South Carolina
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Mississippi St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Tennessee
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Texas A&M
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Arkansas
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|8
|.667
|Mississippi
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Missouri
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Georgia
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Vanderbilt
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|15
|.375
___
Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi 83, Mississippi St. 58
Tennessee 82, Arkansas 61
Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64
LSU 82, Missouri 78
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Furman
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Wofford
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|W. Carolina
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Chattanooga
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Mercer
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Samford
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|18
|.308
|VMI
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|18
|.280
|The Citadel
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
Wednesday’s Games
VMI at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at ETSU, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Furman at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|12
|1
|.923
|21
|3
|.875
|Nicholls
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|Abilene Christian
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|McNeese St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|12
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|12
|.455
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|6
|.538
|8
|16
|.333
|Lamar
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|12
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Incarnate Word
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|Houston Baptist
|3
|9
|.250
|3
|18
|.143
|New Orleans
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|16
|.304
|SE Louisiana
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|18
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas Southern
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|13
|.435
|Grambling St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|11
|.542
|Jackson St.
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|14
|.417
|Alcorn St.
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|12
|.455
|Southern U.
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|15
|.375
|Alabama St.
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|17
|.292
|Alabama A&M
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|16
|.273
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|20
|.130
|MVSU
|2
|9
|.182
|2
|21
|.087
___
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|7
|.720
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|8
|.692
|South Dakota
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|8
|.692
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Oral Roberts
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|North Dakota
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|14
|.440
|W. Illinois
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|16
|.238
|Denver
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|20
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Denver at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|7
|.720
|Georgia St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|Georgia Southern
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|Texas State
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Arkansas St.
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|South Alabama
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|12
|.520
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|15
|.400
|Troy
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|17
|.261
___
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
UALR at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|11
|0
|1.000
|25
|1
|.962
|BYU
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|7
|.731
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|6
|.769
|Pacific
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|8
|.704
|Pepperdine
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|12
|.520
|Santa Clara
|5
|5
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|San Francisco
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|10
|.615
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|16
|.333
|San Diego
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|17
|.346
|Portland
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|17
|.346
___
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Portland at Pacific, 10 p.m.
BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
San Diego at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|6
|.760
|California Baptist
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|7
|.708
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|12
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|13
|.435
|Rio Grande
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|14
|.417
|UMKC
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Utah Valley
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Chicago St.
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|21
|.160
___
Thursday’s Games
Utah Valley at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Seattle at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Chicago St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Westcliff University at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.