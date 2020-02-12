All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|6
|.769
|Stony Brook
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|9
|.654
|Hartford
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|12
|.538
|Albany (NY)
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|12
|.520
|New Hampshire
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|UMBC
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|16
|.385
|Maine
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|18
|.280
|Binghamton
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|16
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stony Brook 75, Binghamton 70
Hartford 66, Albany (NY) 60
Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 63
Vermont 74, New Hampshire 50
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Tulsa
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Cincinnati
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|8
|.652
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Wichita St.
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|6
|.739
|Temple
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|UCF
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|UConn
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|South Florida
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|East Carolina
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Tulane
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|14
|.417
___
Wednesday’s Games
SMU 79, UConn 75
Temple 72, Tulane 68
Tulsa 70, East Carolina 56
Houston 62, South Florida 58
Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at South Florida, Noon
Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Rhode Island
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|6
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|8
|.680
|Richmond
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Duquesne
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|VCU
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|7
|.708
|Saint Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Davidson
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|George Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|UMass
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|George Mason
|3
|8
|.273
|14
|10
|.583
|La Salle
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|12
|.478
|Fordham
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|16
|.304
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
___
Wednesday’s Games
Richmond 74, La Salle 47
George Mason 72, VCU 67
Friday’s Games
Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, Noon
Dayton at UMass, 12:30 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|4
|.840
|Duke
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Florida St.
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|4
|.833
|Virginia
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|7
|.696
|NC State
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|8
|.667
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Notre Dame
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|9
|.625
|Pittsburgh
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|10
|.600
|Clemson
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|12
|.500
|Boston College
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgia Tech
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Virginia Tech
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|10
|.583
|Miami
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|12
|.500
|Wake Forest
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|13
|.458
|North Carolina
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
___
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 85, Boston College 58
Georgia Tech 64, Louisville 58
Clemson 72, Pittsburgh 52
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse at Florida St., Noon
Wake Forest at Miami, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|2
|.818
|23
|3
|.885
|North Florida
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|10
|.615
|Stetson
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|12
|.520
|Jacksonville
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|Lipscomb
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|14
|.417
|North Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|14
|.417
|NJIT
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|19
|.269
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|10
|.000
|1
|22
|.043
___
Thursday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|1
|.957
|Kansas
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|3
|.875
|Texas Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|West Virginia
|6
|5
|.545
|18
|6
|.750
|Oklahoma
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|TCU
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Iowa St.
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|14
|.417
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Kansas St.
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas 58, West Virginia 49
Oklahoma 90, Iowa St. 61
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|6
|.750
|Creighton
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Villanova
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Butler
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|6
|.760
|Marquette
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|7
|.708
|Providence
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Xavier
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Georgetown
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|St. John’s
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|DePaul
|1
|10
|.091
|13
|11
|.542
___
Wednesday’s Games
Butler 66, Xavier 61
Creighton 87, Seton Hall 82
St. John’s 80, Providence 69
Villanova 72, Marquette 71
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Butler, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Providence, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|10
|.583
|E. Washington
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|N. Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|S. Utah
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|N. Arizona
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|9
|.591
|Montana St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|13
|.480
|Weber St.
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Sacramento St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|10
|.545
|Idaho St.
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|16
|.273
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|17
|.261
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 10:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|1
|.923
|18
|8
|.692
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|9
|.625
|Hampton
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|Presbyterian
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|Charleston Southern
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|13
|.480
|SC-Upstate
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Longwood
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|16
|.385
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|High Point
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|Campbell
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|13
|.480
___
Thursday’s Games
Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Radford, 7 p.m.
High Point at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Radford at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|4
|.833
|Penn St.
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|5
|.792
|Michigan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Iowa
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Illinois
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Rutgers
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Wisconsin
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Purdue
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Ohio St.
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|8
|.667
|Michigan
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|9
|.625
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|11
|.522
|Indiana
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|8
|.652
|Nebraska
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|17
|.292
|Northwestern
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|17
|.261
___
Wednesday’s Games
Ohio St. 72, Rutgers 66
Michigan 79, Northwestern 54
Thursday’s Games
Iowa at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Purdue at Ohio St., Noon
Northwestern at Penn St., Noon
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.
Illinois at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|8
|.667
|Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|CS Northridge
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|15
|.400
|UC Davis
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|15
|.400
|Cal Poly
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|16
|.304
|UC Riverside
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|12
|.538
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|16
|.360
|Long Beach St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|17
|.320
___
Wednesday’s Games
UC Irvine 63, UC Riverside 59
Thursday’s Games
Long Beach St. 50, Hawaii 49
Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
