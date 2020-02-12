Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 10 1 .909 20 6 .769
Stony Brook 8 3 .727 17 9 .654
Hartford 7 4 .636 14 12 .538
Albany (NY) 6 4 .600 13 12 .520
New Hampshire 4 6 .400 11 12 .478
UMBC 4 6 .400 11 14 .440
Mass.-Lowell 4 7 .364 10 16 .385
Maine 3 8 .273 7 18 .280
Binghamton 2 9 .182 8 16 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook 75, Binghamton 70

Hartford 66, Albany (NY) 60

Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 63

Vermont 74, New Hampshire 50

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
Tulsa 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
Cincinnati 8 3 .727 15 8 .652
SMU 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Memphis 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Wichita St. 5 5 .500 17 6 .739
Temple 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
UCF 4 7 .364 13 10 .565
UConn 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
South Florida 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
East Carolina 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Tulane 2 10 .167 10 14 .417

___

Wednesday’s Games

SMU 79, UConn 75

Temple 72, Tulane 68

Tulsa 70, East Carolina 56

Houston 62, South Florida 58

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at South Florida, Noon

Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 11 0 1.000 22 2 .917
Rhode Island 10 2 .833 18 6 .750
St. Bonaventure 9 3 .750 17 8 .680
Richmond 8 3 .727 18 6 .750
Duquesne 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
VCU 7 4 .636 17 7 .708
Saint Louis 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
Davidson 6 5 .545 12 11 .522
George Washington 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
UMass 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
George Mason 3 8 .273 14 10 .583
La Salle 2 9 .182 11 12 .478
Fordham 1 10 .091 7 16 .304
Saint Joseph’s 0 11 .000 4 20 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond 74, La Salle 47

George Mason 72, VCU 67

Friday’s Games

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, Noon

Dayton at UMass, 12:30 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 12 2 .857 21 4 .840
Duke 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Florida St. 10 3 .769 20 4 .833
Virginia 8 5 .615 16 7 .696
NC State 7 6 .538 16 8 .667
Syracuse 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Notre Dame 6 7 .462 15 9 .625
Pittsburgh 6 8 .429 15 10 .600
Clemson 6 8 .429 12 12 .500
Boston College 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
Georgia Tech 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
Virginia Tech 5 8 .385 14 10 .583
Miami 4 10 .286 12 12 .500
Wake Forest 4 10 .286 11 13 .458
North Carolina 3 10 .231 10 14 .417

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 85, Boston College 58

Georgia Tech 64, Louisville 58

Clemson 72, Pittsburgh 52

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Miami, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 9 2 .818 23 3 .885
North Florida 9 2 .818 16 10 .615
Stetson 7 3 .700 13 12 .520
Jacksonville 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
Lipscomb 5 6 .455 10 14 .417
North Alabama 5 6 .455 10 14 .417
NJIT 4 6 .400 7 16 .304
Florida Gulf Coast 4 7 .364 7 19 .269
Kennesaw St. 0 10 .000 1 22 .043

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 11 0 1.000 22 1 .957
Kansas 10 1 .909 21 3 .875
Texas Tech 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
West Virginia 6 5 .545 18 6 .750
Oklahoma 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Texas 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
TCU 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
Iowa St. 3 8 .273 10 14 .417
Oklahoma St. 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
Kansas St. 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas 58, West Virginia 49

Oklahoma 90, Iowa St. 61

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 10 2 .833 18 6 .750
Creighton 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Villanova 8 4 .667 18 6 .750
Butler 7 5 .583 19 6 .760
Marquette 7 5 .583 17 7 .708
Providence 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Xavier 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Georgetown 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
St. John’s 3 9 .250 14 11 .560
DePaul 1 10 .091 13 11 .542

___

Wednesday’s Games

Butler 66, Xavier 61

Creighton 87, Seton Hall 82

St. John’s 80, Providence 69

Villanova 72, Marquette 71

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Providence, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 10 3 .769 14 10 .583
E. Washington 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
N. Colorado 8 4 .667 15 8 .652
S. Utah 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
N. Arizona 7 6 .538 13 9 .591
Montana St. 6 6 .500 12 11 .522
Portland St. 6 7 .462 12 13 .480
Weber St. 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Sacramento St. 5 8 .385 12 10 .545
Idaho St. 3 10 .231 6 16 .273
Idaho 2 10 .167 6 17 .261

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 12 1 .923 18 8 .692
Radford 10 2 .833 15 9 .625
Hampton 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Gardner-Webb 6 6 .500 10 14 .417
Presbyterian 6 6 .500 9 16 .360
Charleston Southern 6 7 .462 12 13 .480
SC-Upstate 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Longwood 5 8 .385 10 16 .385
UNC-Asheville 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
High Point 4 8 .333 7 18 .280
Campbell 3 10 .231 12 13 .480

___

Thursday’s Games

Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 7 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Radford at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 10 3 .769 20 4 .833
Penn St. 9 4 .692 19 5 .792
Michigan St. 9 5 .643 17 8 .680
Iowa 8 5 .615 17 7 .708
Illinois 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Rutgers 8 6 .571 17 8 .680
Wisconsin 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Purdue 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Ohio St. 6 7 .462 16 8 .667
Michigan 6 7 .462 15 9 .625
Minnesota 6 7 .462 12 11 .522
Indiana 5 7 .417 15 8 .652
Nebraska 2 11 .154 7 17 .292
Northwestern 1 12 .077 6 17 .261

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. 72, Rutgers 66

Michigan 79, Northwestern 54

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Ohio St., Noon

Northwestern at Penn St., Noon

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.

Illinois at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 8 2 .800 16 10 .615
UC Santa Barbara 5 4 .556 16 8 .667
Hawaii 5 4 .556 14 9 .609
CS Northridge 5 4 .556 10 15 .400
UC Davis 4 5 .444 10 15 .400
Cal Poly 4 5 .444 7 16 .304
UC Riverside 4 6 .400 14 12 .538
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 9 16 .360
Long Beach St. 3 6 .333 8 17 .320

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine 63, UC Riverside 59

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. 50, Hawaii 49

Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

