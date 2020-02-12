Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

February 12, 2020 10:06 am
 
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
Coll. of Charleston 9 4 .692 15 10 .600
Delaware 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
William & Mary 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
Towson 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Drexel 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Northeastern 5 7 .417 11 13 .458
Elon 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
UNC-Wilmington 3 10 .231 8 18 .308
James Madison 2 11 .154 9 15 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Towson 71, Regent University 55

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, Noon

Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Towson at James Madison, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 10 2 .833 16 9 .640
W. Kentucky 9 3 .750 16 8 .667
Louisiana Tech 8 4 .667 17 7 .708
FIU 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Charlotte 8 4 .667 14 9 .609
FAU 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Marshall 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
Old Dominion 6 6 .500 10 15 .400
UAB 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
UTSA 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
UTEP 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
Rice 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
Southern Miss. 3 9 .250 7 18 .280
Middle Tennessee 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

UAB 83, Middle Tennessee 72

Thursday’s Games

FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.

FAU at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Marshall at UTSA, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at North Texas, 2 p.m.

FAU at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.

FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UTEP, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
N. Kentucky 10 3 .769 18 7 .720
Youngstown St. 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 12 13 .480
Green Bay 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Ill.-Chicago 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Cleveland St. 5 7 .417 9 16 .360
Detroit 4 8 .333 6 19 .240
Oakland 3 9 .250 8 17 .320
IUPUI 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 5 1 .833 17 5 .773
Princeton 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
Penn 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Brown 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Harvard 3 3 .500 14 7 .667
Cornell 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Columbia 1 5 .167 6 16 .273
Dartmouth 0 6 .000 7 14 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Penn, 6 p.m.

Brown at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rider 8 5 .615 14 9 .609
St. Peter’s 8 5 .615 11 11 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Manhattan 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
Siena 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
Quinnipiac 6 6 .500 11 11 .500
Niagara 6 7 .462 8 16 .333
Fairfield 5 7 .417 9 14 .391
Iona 5 7 .417 7 12 .368
Marist 5 7 .417 6 15 .286
Canisius 4 9 .308 9 15 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Niagara 69, Canisius 66

Friday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Rider at Siena, 9 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
Akron 8 3 .727 18 6 .750
N. Illinois 8 4 .667 15 10 .600
Ball St. 7 4 .636 14 10 .583
Cent. Michigan 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
Kent St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Buffalo 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
Ohio 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
W. Michigan 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
Toledo 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
E. Michigan 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Miami (Ohio) 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon

Bowling Green at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 1 p.m.

N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 8 2 .800 12 12 .500
Norfolk St. 7 2 .778 11 13 .458
NC A&T 8 3 .727 12 14 .462
Morgan St. 7 4 .636 13 13 .500
Florida A&M 7 4 .636 9 13 .409
Bethune-Cookman 6 4 .600 12 12 .500
SC State 5 5 .500 10 12 .455
Coppin St. 4 7 .364 8 18 .308
Delaware St. 2 7 .222 3 20 .130
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 7 .222 3 21 .125
Howard 0 11 .000 2 24 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 11 2 .846 22 3 .880
Loyola of Chicago 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
S. Illinois 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
Bradley 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Indiana St. 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Drake 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
Valparaiso 6 7 .462 13 13 .500
Missouri St. 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
Illinois St. 3 10 .231 8 17 .320
Evansville 0 13 .000 9 17 .346

___

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago 73, Evansville 66

Bradley 72, Indiana St. 61

Missouri St. 97, Drake 62

N. Iowa 71, Illinois St. 63

Valparaiso 55, S. Illinois 38

Saturday’s Games

Bradley at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 14 0 1.000 25 0 1.000
Utah St. 9 5 .643 20 7 .741
Boise St. 9 5 .643 17 9 .654
Nevada 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
Colorado St. 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
UNLV 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
New Mexico 6 7 .462 17 9 .654
Fresno St. 5 9 .357 9 16 .360
Air Force 3 10 .231 9 16 .360
San Jose St. 3 10 .231 7 18 .280
Wyoming 1 12 .077 6 19 .240

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. 84, San Jose St. 78, OT

Nevada 82, UNLV 79, OT

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 10 2 .833 14 11 .560
St. Francis (Pa.) 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
Sacred Heart 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Mount St. Mary’s 6 5 .545 10 14 .417
St. Francis Brooklyn 5 7 .417 11 13 .458
Bryant 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 7 .364 6 16 .273
Wagner 2 9 .182 5 17 .227
CCSU 1 11 .083 2 23 .080

___

Thursday’s Games

Bryant at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Bryant at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 4:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 11 1 .917 18 6 .750
Austin Peay 10 2 .833 16 9 .640
Belmont 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
E. Kentucky 9 3 .750 12 13 .480
Tennessee St. 7 5 .583 15 10 .600
Morehead St. 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
E. Illinois 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
Jacksonville St. 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
UT Martin 3 9 .250 7 16 .304
SIU-Edwardsville 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
Tennessee Tech 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
SE Missouri 1 11 .083 5 20 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created