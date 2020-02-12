All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|10
|.600
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|William & Mary
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|Towson
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Drexel
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Northeastern
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|13
|.458
|Elon
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|18
|.308
|James Madison
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
___
Wednesday’s Games
Towson 71, Regent University 55
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, Noon
Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Towson at James Madison, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|W. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|FIU
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Charlotte
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|FAU
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Old Dominion
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|UAB
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|UTSA
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|UTEP
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Rice
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|Southern Miss.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
Wednesday’s Games
UAB 83, Middle Tennessee 72
Thursday’s Games
FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Marshall at UTSA, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at North Texas, 2 p.m.
FAU at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
UAB at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.
FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Marshall at UTEP, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|N. Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|7
|.720
|Youngstown St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Milwaukee
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|Green Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Cleveland St.
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Detroit
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|19
|.240
|Oakland
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|17
|.320
|IUPUI
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|Penn
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Brown
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Harvard
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Cornell
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|16
|.273
|Dartmouth
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yale at Penn, 6 p.m.
Brown at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|St. Peter’s
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|11
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Manhattan
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|Siena
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|Quinnipiac
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Niagara
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Fairfield
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|14
|.391
|Iona
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|12
|.368
|Marist
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|15
|.286
|Canisius
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|15
|.375
___
Wednesday’s Games
Niagara 69, Canisius 66
Friday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Rider at Siena, 9 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Akron
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|N. Illinois
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|Ball St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|10
|.583
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Kent St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Buffalo
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Ohio
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|W. Michigan
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Toledo
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|E. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon
Bowling Green at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 1 p.m.
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|12
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|13
|.458
|NC A&T
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|14
|.462
|Morgan St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|13
|.500
|Florida A&M
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|13
|.409
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|SC State
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Coppin St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|18
|.308
|Delaware St.
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|20
|.130
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|21
|.125
|Howard
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|3
|.880
|Loyola of Chicago
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|S. Illinois
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|Bradley
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Indiana St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Drake
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Valparaiso
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Missouri St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|Illinois St.
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|17
|.320
|Evansville
|0
|13
|.000
|9
|17
|.346
___
Wednesday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago 73, Evansville 66
Bradley 72, Indiana St. 61
Missouri St. 97, Drake 62
N. Iowa 71, Illinois St. 63
Valparaiso 55, S. Illinois 38
Saturday’s Games
Bradley at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|25
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|Boise St.
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|9
|.654
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Colorado St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|UNLV
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|New Mexico
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|Fresno St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|Air Force
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|16
|.360
|San Jose St.
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|18
|.280
|Wyoming
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|19
|.240
___
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. 84, San Jose St. 78, OT
Nevada 82, UNLV 79, OT
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|11
|.560
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|13
|.458
|Bryant
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|16
|.273
|Wagner
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|17
|.227
|CCSU
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|23
|.080
___
Thursday’s Games
Bryant at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Bryant at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at LIU, 4:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|6
|.750
|Austin Peay
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|Belmont
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|E. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Tennessee St.
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|Morehead St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|E. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|UT Martin
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|SE Missouri
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
