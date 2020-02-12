Listen Live Sports

February 12, 2020
 
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 8 3 .727 19 5 .792
Oregon 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Arizona 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Arizona St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Southern Cal 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
UCLA 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Stanford 5 5 .500 16 7 .696
Utah 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
Washington St. 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
California 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Oregon St. 4 7 .364 14 9 .609
Washington 2 9 .182 12 12 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Arizona at California, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
Boston U. 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
American U. 9 4 .692 13 11 .542
Lafayette 7 6 .538 15 9 .625
Navy 7 6 .538 13 11 .542
Army 7 6 .538 12 12 .500
Bucknell 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
Loyola (Md.) 4 9 .308 12 14 .462
Lehigh 4 9 .308 7 18 .280
Holy Cross 2 11 .154 3 23 .115

___

Wednesday’s Games

American U. 81, Loyola (Md.) 76

Army 65, Lafayette 48

Lehigh 89, Holy Cross 82

Navy 60, Bucknell 59

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Army, 1 p.m.

American U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 2:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Navy, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 9 2 .818 22 2 .917
Kentucky 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
LSU 9 2 .818 18 6 .750
Florida 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
South Carolina 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
Mississippi St. 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
Tennessee 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Alabama 5 6 .455 13 11 .542
Texas A&M 5 6 .455 11 12 .478
Arkansas 4 7 .364 16 8 .667
Mississippi 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
Missouri 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
Georgia 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
Vanderbilt 1 10 .091 9 15 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 75, Georgia 59

Auburn 95, Alabama 91, OT

Florida 78, Texas A&M 61

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 11 2 .846 22 4 .846
Furman 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
UNC-Greensboro 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
Wofford 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
W. Carolina 7 6 .538 15 9 .625
Chattanooga 7 6 .538 16 10 .615
Mercer 7 6 .538 13 13 .500
Samford 2 11 .154 8 19 .296
VMI 2 11 .154 7 19 .269
The Citadel 0 13 .000 6 18 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga 86, VMI 67

ETSU 91, The Citadel 67

UNC-Greensboro 82, W. Carolina 62

Mercer 70, Wofford 68

Furman 86, Samford 71

Saturday’s Games

Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 13 1 .929 22 3 .880
Nicholls 10 4 .714 16 9 .640
Abilene Christian 9 4 .692 14 10 .583
Sam Houston St. 9 5 .643 16 9 .640
Northwestern St. 8 6 .571 11 12 .478
Cent. Arkansas 8 6 .571 9 16 .360
McNeese St. 7 6 .538 12 12 .500
Lamar 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
Texas A&M-CC 6 8 .429 10 15 .400
Incarnate Word 4 9 .308 7 17 .292
Houston Baptist 3 10 .231 3 19 .136
New Orleans 3 11 .214 7 17 .292
SE Louisiana 3 11 .214 6 19 .240

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern St. 70, Incarnate Word 60

Cent. Arkansas 73, New Orleans 68

Nicholls 69, Lamar 65

Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 70

Stephen F. Austin 75, Texas A&M-CC 67

Abilene Christian 81, Houston Baptist 67

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Lamar, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 8 2 .800 12 11 .522
Texas Southern 7 3 .700 10 13 .435
Grambling St. 7 4 .636 13 11 .542
Jackson St. 7 4 .636 10 14 .417
Alcorn St. 6 5 .545 10 12 .455
Southern U. 6 5 .545 9 15 .375
Alabama St. 6 5 .545 7 17 .292
Alabama A&M 3 8 .273 6 16 .273
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 9 .182 3 20 .130
MVSU 2 9 .182 2 21 .087

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 9 2 .818 18 7 .720
S. Dakota St. 9 2 .818 18 8 .692
South Dakota 9 3 .750 19 8 .704
Oral Roberts 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Fort Wayne 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
Nebraska-Omaha 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
North Dakota 5 6 .455 11 14 .440
W. Illinois 2 10 .167 5 17 .227
Denver 1 10 .091 5 20 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oral Roberts 81, Nebraska-Omaha 78, OT

South Dakota 85, W. Illinois 72

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Denver at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 12 2 .857 18 7 .720
Georgia St. 9 5 .643 16 9 .640
Georgia Southern 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
Texas State 8 6 .571 15 10 .600
Appalachian St. 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
Arkansas St. 7 7 .500 15 10 .600
South Alabama 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Coastal Carolina 6 8 .429 13 12 .520
Texas-Arlington 6 8 .429 10 15 .400
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 9 .357 10 15 .400
Troy 5 9 .357 9 16 .360
Louisiana-Monroe 2 12 .143 6 17 .261

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

UALR at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.

UALR at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 11 0 1.000 25 1 .962
BYU 8 3 .727 19 7 .731
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7 4 .636 20 6 .769
Pacific 7 4 .636 19 8 .704
Pepperdine 6 5 .545 13 12 .520
Santa Clara 5 5 .500 18 7 .720
San Francisco 5 6 .455 16 10 .615
Loyola Marymount 2 8 .200 8 16 .333
San Diego 2 9 .182 9 17 .346
Portland 1 10 .091 9 17 .346

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Portland at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

San Diego at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

BYU at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 10 0 1.000 19 6 .760
California Baptist 7 3 .700 17 7 .708
Seattle 5 4 .556 12 12 .500
Grand Canyon 5 4 .556 10 13 .435
Rio Grande 5 5 .500 9 14 .391
CS Bakersfield 4 5 .444 10 14 .417
UMKC 4 6 .400 12 13 .480
Utah Valley 3 6 .333 9 15 .375
Chicago St. 0 10 .000 4 21 .160

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah Valley at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Seattle at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Westcliff University at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Chicago St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

UMKC at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

