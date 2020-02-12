All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Oregon
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Arizona
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Arizona St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Southern Cal
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|UCLA
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Stanford
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Utah
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|9
|.609
|Washington St.
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|California
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Oregon St.
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|9
|.609
|Washington
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Arizona at California, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Boston U.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|American U.
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|11
|.542
|Lafayette
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Navy
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Army
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|12
|.500
|Bucknell
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|Lehigh
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|18
|.280
|Holy Cross
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|23
|.115
___
Wednesday’s Games
American U. 81, Loyola (Md.) 76
Army 65, Lafayette 48
Lehigh 89, Holy Cross 82
Navy 60, Bucknell 59
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Army, 1 p.m.
American U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 2:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Navy, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|9
|2
|.818
|22
|2
|.917
|Kentucky
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|LSU
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Florida
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|South Carolina
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Mississippi St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Tennessee
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Texas A&M
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Arkansas
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|8
|.667
|Mississippi
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Missouri
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Georgia
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|15
|.375
___
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina 75, Georgia 59
Auburn 95, Alabama 91, OT
Florida 78, Texas A&M 61
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Furman
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|UNC-Greensboro
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Wofford
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|W. Carolina
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Chattanooga
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|Mercer
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|Samford
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|19
|.296
|VMI
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|19
|.269
|The Citadel
|0
|13
|.000
|6
|18
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chattanooga 86, VMI 67
ETSU 91, The Citadel 67
UNC-Greensboro 82, W. Carolina 62
Mercer 70, Wofford 68
Furman 86, Samford 71
Saturday’s Games
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Furman, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|13
|1
|.929
|22
|3
|.880
|Nicholls
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|9
|.640
|Abilene Christian
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|10
|.583
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|Northwestern St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|12
|.478
|Cent. Arkansas
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|16
|.360
|McNeese St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|12
|.500
|Lamar
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Incarnate Word
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|17
|.292
|Houston Baptist
|3
|10
|.231
|3
|19
|.136
|New Orleans
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|17
|.292
|SE Louisiana
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|19
|.240
___
Wednesday’s Games
Northwestern St. 70, Incarnate Word 60
Cent. Arkansas 73, New Orleans 68
Nicholls 69, Lamar 65
Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 70
Stephen F. Austin 75, Texas A&M-CC 67
Abilene Christian 81, Houston Baptist 67
Saturday’s Games
Houston Baptist at Lamar, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas Southern
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|13
|.435
|Grambling St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|11
|.542
|Jackson St.
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|14
|.417
|Alcorn St.
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|12
|.455
|Southern U.
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|15
|.375
|Alabama St.
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|17
|.292
|Alabama A&M
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|16
|.273
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|20
|.130
|MVSU
|2
|9
|.182
|2
|21
|.087
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|7
|.720
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|8
|.692
|South Dakota
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Oral Roberts
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Fort Wayne
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|North Dakota
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|14
|.440
|W. Illinois
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|Denver
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|20
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Oral Roberts 81, Nebraska-Omaha 78, OT
South Dakota 85, W. Illinois 72
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Denver at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|7
|.720
|Georgia St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|Georgia Southern
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|Texas State
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Arkansas St.
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|South Alabama
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|12
|.520
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|15
|.400
|Troy
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|17
|.261
___
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
UALR at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.
UALR at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|11
|0
|1.000
|25
|1
|.962
|BYU
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|7
|.731
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|6
|.769
|Pacific
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|8
|.704
|Pepperdine
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|12
|.520
|Santa Clara
|5
|5
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|San Francisco
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|10
|.615
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|16
|.333
|San Diego
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|17
|.346
|Portland
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|17
|.346
___
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Portland at Pacific, 10 p.m.
BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
San Diego at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
BYU at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|6
|.760
|California Baptist
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|7
|.708
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|12
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|13
|.435
|Rio Grande
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|14
|.417
|UMKC
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Utah Valley
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Chicago St.
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|21
|.160
___
Thursday’s Games
Utah Valley at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Seattle at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Chicago St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Westcliff University at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Chicago St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
UMKC at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.