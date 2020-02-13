All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Oregon
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Arizona
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|7
|.708
|Arizona St.
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Southern Cal
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|UCLA
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Stanford
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Oregon St.
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|9
|.625
|Utah
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Washington St.
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|California
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Washington
|2
|10
|.167
|12
|13
|.480
___
Thursday’s Games
Oregon 68, Colorado 60
Oregon St. 70, Utah 51
Southern Cal 62, Washington 56
Arizona 68, California 52
Arizona St. 74, Stanford 69
UCLA 86, Washington St. 83, OT
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona St. at California, 6 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Boston U.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|American U.
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|11
|.542
|Lafayette
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Navy
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Army
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|12
|.500
|Bucknell
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|Lehigh
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|18
|.280
|Holy Cross
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|23
|.115
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Army, 1 p.m.
American U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 2:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Navy, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|9
|2
|.818
|22
|2
|.917
|Kentucky
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|LSU
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Florida
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|South Carolina
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Mississippi St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Tennessee
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Texas A&M
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Arkansas
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|8
|.667
|Mississippi
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Missouri
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Georgia
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|15
|.375
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Furman
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|UNC-Greensboro
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Wofford
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|W. Carolina
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Chattanooga
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|Mercer
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|Samford
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|19
|.296
|VMI
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|19
|.269
|The Citadel
|0
|13
|.000
|6
|18
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Furman, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|13
|1
|.929
|22
|3
|.880
|Nicholls
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|9
|.640
|Abilene Christian
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|10
|.583
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|Northwestern St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|12
|.478
|Cent. Arkansas
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|16
|.360
|McNeese St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|12
|.500
|Lamar
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Incarnate Word
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|17
|.292
|Houston Baptist
|3
|10
|.231
|3
|19
|.136
|New Orleans
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|17
|.292
|SE Louisiana
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|19
|.240
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Baptist at Lamar, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas Southern
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|13
|.435
|Grambling St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|11
|.542
|Jackson St.
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|14
|.417
|Alcorn St.
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|12
|.455
|Southern U.
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|15
|.375
|Alabama St.
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|17
|.292
|Alabama A&M
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|16
|.273
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|20
|.130
|MVSU
|2
|9
|.182
|2
|21
|.087
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|7
|.720
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|8
|.692
|South Dakota
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Oral Roberts
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Fort Wayne
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|North Dakota
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|14
|.440
|W. Illinois
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|Denver
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|20
|.200
___
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Denver at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Denver at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|8
|.692
|Georgia St.
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Georgia Southern
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|10
|.615
|Texas State
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|South Alabama
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|Appalachian St.
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Arkansas St.
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|15
|.423
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|13
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|16
|.385
|Troy
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|17
|.292
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia Southern 79, Coastal Carolina 69
Georgia St. 76, Appalachian St. 65
Louisiana-Monroe 74, Troy 71
South Alabama 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 75
Texas State 74, UALR 66
Texas-Arlington 77, Arkansas St. 67
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.
UALR at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|11
|0
|1.000
|25
|1
|.962
|BYU
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Pacific
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|8
|.714
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|6
|.769
|Pepperdine
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|12
|.538
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Santa Clara
|5
|6
|.455
|18
|8
|.692
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|17
|.320
|San Diego
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|18
|.333
|Portland
|1
|11
|.083
|9
|18
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 70, Santa Clara 61
Pacific 75, Portland 55
BYU 77, Loyola Marymount 54
Pepperdine 72, San Diego 69
Saturday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
BYU at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|6
|.769
|California Baptist
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Grand Canyon
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|13
|.458
|Rio Grande
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|Seattle
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|UMKC
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|14
|.462
|Utah Valley
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|16
|.360
|Chicago St.
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|22
|.154
___
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande 80, Utah Valley 72
Grand Canyon 71, UMKC 66, OT
New Mexico St. 72, Seattle 64
CS Bakersfield 64, Chicago St. 54
California Baptist 107, Westcliff University 45
Saturday’s Games
Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Chicago St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
UMKC at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.