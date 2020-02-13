Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

February 13, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
Delaware 9 4 .692 19 7 .731
William & Mary 9 5 .643 17 10 .630
Coll. of Charleston 9 5 .643 15 11 .577
Towson 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Drexel 6 7 .462 13 13 .500
Northeastern 6 7 .462 12 13 .480
Elon 5 9 .357 9 18 .333
UNC-Wilmington 3 11 .214 8 19 .296
James Madison 2 11 .154 9 15 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 81, Elon 75

Hofstra 76, Coll. of Charleston 63

Northeastern 71, UNC-Wilmington 63

William & Mary 77, Drexel 72

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, Noon

Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Towson at James Madison, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 11 2 .846 17 9 .654
W. Kentucky 10 3 .769 17 8 .680
Louisiana Tech 9 4 .692 18 7 .720
FIU 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Charlotte 8 5 .615 14 10 .583
Old Dominion 7 6 .538 11 15 .423
UAB 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
FAU 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
Marshall 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
UTSA 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
UTEP 4 9 .308 13 13 .500
Rice 4 9 .308 12 14 .462
Southern Miss. 4 9 .308 8 18 .308
Middle Tennessee 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 60, FIU 57

North Texas 81, Charlotte 72

Old Dominion 73, Rice 70

Southern Miss. 68, FAU 66

W. Kentucky 67, UTEP 62

UTSA 72, Marshall 63

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at North Texas, 2 p.m.

FAU at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.

FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UTEP, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
N. Kentucky 10 3 .769 18 7 .720
Youngstown St. 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 12 13 .480
Green Bay 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Ill.-Chicago 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Cleveland St. 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
Oakland 4 9 .308 9 17 .346
Detroit 4 9 .308 6 20 .231
IUPUI 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. 76, Detroit 72

Oakland 79, Cleveland St. 74

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 5 1 .833 17 5 .773
Princeton 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
Penn 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Brown 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Harvard 3 3 .500 14 7 .667
Cornell 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Columbia 1 5 .167 6 16 .273
Dartmouth 0 6 .000 7 14 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Penn, 6 p.m.

Brown at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rider 8 5 .615 14 9 .609
St. Peter’s 8 5 .615 11 11 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Manhattan 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
Siena 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
Quinnipiac 6 6 .500 11 11 .500
Niagara 6 7 .462 8 16 .333
Fairfield 5 7 .417 9 14 .391
Iona 5 7 .417 7 12 .368
Marist 5 7 .417 6 15 .286
Canisius 4 9 .308 9 15 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Rider at Siena, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marist at Iona, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
Akron 8 3 .727 18 6 .750
N. Illinois 8 4 .667 15 10 .600
Ball St. 7 4 .636 14 10 .583
Cent. Michigan 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
Kent St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Buffalo 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
Ohio 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
W. Michigan 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
Toledo 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
E. Michigan 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Miami (Ohio) 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon

Bowling Green at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 1 p.m.

N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 8 2 .800 12 12 .500
Norfolk St. 7 2 .778 11 13 .458
NC A&T 8 3 .727 12 14 .462
Morgan St. 7 4 .636 13 13 .500
Florida A&M 7 4 .636 9 13 .409
Bethune-Cookman 6 4 .600 12 12 .500
SC State 5 5 .500 10 12 .455
Coppin St. 4 7 .364 8 18 .308
Delaware St. 2 7 .222 3 20 .130
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 7 .222 3 21 .125
Howard 0 11 .000 2 24 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 11 2 .846 22 3 .880
Loyola of Chicago 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
S. Illinois 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
Bradley 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Indiana St. 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Drake 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
Valparaiso 6 7 .462 13 13 .500
Missouri St. 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
Illinois St. 3 10 .231 8 17 .320
Evansville 0 13 .000 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Drake, 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 14 0 1.000 25 0 1.000
Utah St. 9 5 .643 20 7 .741
Boise St. 9 5 .643 17 9 .654
Nevada 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
Colorado St. 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
UNLV 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
New Mexico 6 7 .462 17 9 .654
Fresno St. 5 9 .357 9 16 .360
Air Force 3 10 .231 9 16 .360
San Jose St. 3 10 .231 7 18 .280
Wyoming 1 12 .077 6 19 .240

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 11 2 .846 15 11 .577
St. Francis (Pa.) 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
Sacred Heart 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Mount St. Mary’s 6 6 .500 10 15 .400
Fairleigh Dickinson 5 7 .417 7 16 .304
St. Francis Brooklyn 5 8 .385 11 14 .440
Bryant 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
Wagner 2 10 .167 5 18 .217
CCSU 1 12 .077 2 24 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart 74, Bryant 65

LIU 90, CCSU 74

Fairleigh Dickinson 106, Wagner 73

Robert Morris 77, Mount St. Mary’s 60

Merrimack 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 50

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Bryant at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 4:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 11 2 .846 18 7 .720
Austin Peay 11 2 .846 17 9 .654
Belmont 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
E. Kentucky 10 3 .769 13 13 .500
Tennessee St. 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Morehead St. 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
E. Illinois 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
Jacksonville St. 5 8 .385 10 16 .385
SIU-Edwardsville 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
Tennessee Tech 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
UT Martin 3 10 .231 7 17 .292
SE Missouri 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky 78, Morehead St. 71

Tennessee Tech 75, Jacksonville St. 74

Belmont 74, Tennessee St. 51

SE Missouri 74, UT Martin 72

SIU-Edwardsville 76, E. Illinois 74

Austin Peay 71, Murray St. 68

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

