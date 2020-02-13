All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Delaware
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|7
|.731
|William & Mary
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|Towson
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Drexel
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Northeastern
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|13
|.480
|Elon
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|19
|.296
|James Madison
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware 81, Elon 75
Hofstra 76, Coll. of Charleston 63
Northeastern 71, UNC-Wilmington 63
William & Mary 77, Drexel 72
Saturday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, Noon
Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Towson at James Madison, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|9
|.654
|W. Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|8
|.680
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|7
|.720
|FIU
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Charlotte
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|10
|.583
|Old Dominion
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|15
|.423
|UAB
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|FAU
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|Marshall
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|UTSA
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|UTEP
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
|Rice
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|Southern Miss.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|18
|.308
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana Tech 60, FIU 57
North Texas 81, Charlotte 72
Old Dominion 73, Rice 70
Southern Miss. 68, FAU 66
W. Kentucky 67, UTEP 62
UTSA 72, Marshall 63
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at North Texas, 2 p.m.
FAU at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
UAB at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.
FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Marshall at UTEP, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|N. Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|7
|.720
|Youngstown St.
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Milwaukee
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|Green Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Cleveland St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Oakland
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|17
|.346
|Detroit
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|20
|.231
|IUPUI
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Youngstown St. 76, Detroit 72
Oakland 79, Cleveland St. 74
Friday’s Games
IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|Penn
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Brown
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Harvard
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Cornell
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|16
|.273
|Dartmouth
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yale at Penn, 6 p.m.
Brown at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|St. Peter’s
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|11
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Manhattan
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|Siena
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|Quinnipiac
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Niagara
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Fairfield
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|14
|.391
|Iona
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|12
|.368
|Marist
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|15
|.286
|Canisius
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|15
|.375
___
Friday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Rider at Siena, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Marist at Iona, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Siena, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rider, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Akron
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|N. Illinois
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|Ball St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|10
|.583
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Kent St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Buffalo
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Ohio
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|W. Michigan
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Toledo
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|E. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon
Bowling Green at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 1 p.m.
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|12
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|13
|.458
|NC A&T
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|14
|.462
|Morgan St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|13
|.500
|Florida A&M
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|13
|.409
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|SC State
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Coppin St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|18
|.308
|Delaware St.
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|20
|.130
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|21
|.125
|Howard
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|3
|.880
|Loyola of Chicago
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|S. Illinois
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|Bradley
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Indiana St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Drake
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Valparaiso
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Missouri St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|Illinois St.
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|17
|.320
|Evansville
|0
|13
|.000
|9
|17
|.346
___
Saturday’s Games
Bradley at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Drake, 4 p.m.
Missouri St. at Indiana St., 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|25
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|Boise St.
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|9
|.654
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Colorado St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|UNLV
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|New Mexico
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|Fresno St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|Air Force
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|16
|.360
|San Jose St.
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|18
|.280
|Wyoming
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|19
|.240
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|11
|.577
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|16
|.304
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|14
|.440
|Bryant
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|Wagner
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|18
|.217
|CCSU
|1
|12
|.077
|2
|24
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacred Heart 74, Bryant 65
LIU 90, CCSU 74
Fairleigh Dickinson 106, Wagner 73
Robert Morris 77, Mount St. Mary’s 60
Merrimack 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 50
Saturday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Bryant at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at LIU, 4:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|7
|.720
|Austin Peay
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|9
|.654
|Belmont
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|E. Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|13
|.500
|Tennessee St.
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Morehead St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|16
|.385
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|UT Martin
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|17
|.292
|SE Missouri
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
E. Kentucky 78, Morehead St. 71
Tennessee Tech 75, Jacksonville St. 74
Belmont 74, Tennessee St. 51
SE Missouri 74, UT Martin 72
SIU-Edwardsville 76, E. Illinois 74
Austin Peay 71, Murray St. 68
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
