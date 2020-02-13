All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|6
|.769
|Stony Brook
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|9
|.654
|Hartford
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|12
|.538
|Albany (NY)
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|12
|.520
|New Hampshire
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|UMBC
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|16
|.385
|Maine
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|18
|.280
|Binghamton
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|16
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Cincinnati
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|Tulsa
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Wichita St.
|6
|5
|.545
|18
|6
|.750
|Memphis
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Temple
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|UConn
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|South Florida
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|UCF
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|East Carolina
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Tulane
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|14
|.417
___
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 92, Memphis 86, OT
Wichita St. 75, UCF 58
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at South Florida, Noon
Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon
Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.
Tulane at Wichita St., 2 p.m.
Memphis at UConn, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Rhode Island
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|6
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|8
|.680
|Richmond
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Duquesne
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|VCU
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|7
|.708
|Saint Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Davidson
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|George Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|UMass
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|George Mason
|3
|8
|.273
|14
|10
|.583
|La Salle
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|12
|.478
|Fordham
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|16
|.304
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
___
Friday’s Games
Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, Noon
Dayton at UMass, 12:30 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|4
|.840
|Duke
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Florida St.
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|4
|.833
|Virginia
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|7
|.696
|NC State
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|8
|.667
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Notre Dame
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|9
|.625
|Pittsburgh
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|10
|.600
|Clemson
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|12
|.500
|Boston College
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgia Tech
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Virginia Tech
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|10
|.583
|Miami
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|12
|.500
|Wake Forest
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|13
|.458
|North Carolina
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
___
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse at Florida St., Noon
Wake Forest at Miami, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
NC State at Boston College, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Florida
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|10
|.630
|Liberty
|9
|2
|.818
|23
|3
|.885
|Stetson
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|12
|.538
|Lipscomb
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|North Alabama
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|19
|.296
|NJIT
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|11
|.000
|1
|23
|.042
___
Thursday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast 70, Kennesaw St. 58
North Florida 81, Jacksonville 66
Stetson 75, North Alabama 64
Lipscomb 77, NJIT 63
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|1
|.957
|Kansas
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|3
|.875
|Texas Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|West Virginia
|6
|5
|.545
|18
|6
|.750
|Oklahoma
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|TCU
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Iowa St.
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|14
|.417
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Kansas St.
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|6
|.750
|Creighton
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Villanova
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Butler
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|6
|.760
|Marquette
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|7
|.708
|Providence
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Xavier
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Georgetown
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|St. John’s
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|DePaul
|1
|10
|.091
|13
|11
|.542
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Butler, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Providence, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|10
|.600
|E. Washington
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Colorado
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|S. Utah
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Montana St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|N. Arizona
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|13
|.480
|Sacramento St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|10
|.565
|Weber St.
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Idaho
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|17
|.292
|Idaho St.
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|17
|.261
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Colorado 84, N. Arizona 54
Montana 72, Weber St. 37
Montana St. 73, Idaho St. 69
Sacramento St. 70, S. Utah 55
Idaho 74, E. Washington 71
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|Radford
|11
|2
|.846
|16
|9
|.640
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|14
|.440
|Charleston Southern
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Hampton
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|SC-Upstate
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Presbyterian
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|17
|.346
|UNC-Asheville
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|Longwood
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|High Point
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|Campbell
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
UNC-Asheville 73, Longwood 71
Campbell 75, Hampton 49
Gardner-Webb 74, Winthrop 70
Radford 81, Presbyterian 71
Charleston Southern 66, High Point 63
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Radford at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|4
|.833
|Penn St.
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|5
|.792
|Michigan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Illinois
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Iowa
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Rutgers
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Wisconsin
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Purdue
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Indiana
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|8
|.667
|Ohio St.
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|8
|.667
|Michigan
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|9
|.625
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|11
|.522
|Nebraska
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|17
|.292
|Northwestern
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|17
|.261
___
Thursday’s Games
Indiana 89, Iowa 77
Saturday’s Games
Purdue at Ohio St., Noon
Northwestern at Penn St., Noon
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.
Illinois at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|10
|.615
|CS Northridge
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|15
|.423
|Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|UC Davis
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|UC Riverside
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|12
|.538
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|16
|.360
|Cal Poly
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|17
|.292
|Long Beach St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|17
|.320
___
Thursday’s Games
Long Beach St. 50, Hawaii 49
CS Northridge 81, Cal Poly 73
UC Davis 84, UC Santa Barbara 75
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
