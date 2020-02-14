All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|6
|.769
|Stony Brook
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|9
|.654
|Hartford
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|12
|.538
|Albany (NY)
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|12
|.520
|New Hampshire
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|UMBC
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|16
|.385
|Maine
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|18
|.280
|Binghamton
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|16
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Cincinnati
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|Tulsa
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Wichita St.
|6
|5
|.545
|18
|6
|.750
|Memphis
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Temple
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|UConn
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|South Florida
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|UCF
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|East Carolina
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Tulane
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|14
|.417
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at South Florida, Noon
Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon
Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.
Tulane at Wichita St., 2 p.m.
Memphis at UConn, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Rhode Island
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|6
|.750
|Richmond
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Duquesne
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|VCU
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|7
|.708
|Davidson
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|Saint Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|George Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|UMass
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|George Mason
|3
|8
|.273
|14
|10
|.583
|La Salle
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|12
|.478
|Fordham
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|16
|.304
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
___
Friday’s Games
Davidson 93, St. Bonaventure 64
Saturday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, Noon
Dayton at UMass, 12:30 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|4
|.840
|Duke
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Florida St.
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|4
|.833
|Virginia
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|7
|.696
|NC State
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|8
|.667
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Notre Dame
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|9
|.625
|Pittsburgh
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|10
|.600
|Clemson
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|12
|.500
|Boston College
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgia Tech
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Virginia Tech
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|10
|.583
|Miami
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|12
|.500
|Wake Forest
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|13
|.458
|North Carolina
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
___
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse at Florida St., Noon
Wake Forest at Miami, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
NC State at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Florida
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|10
|.630
|Liberty
|9
|2
|.818
|23
|3
|.885
|Stetson
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|12
|.538
|Lipscomb
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|North Alabama
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|19
|.296
|NJIT
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|11
|.000
|1
|23
|.042
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|1
|.957
|Kansas
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|3
|.875
|Texas Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|West Virginia
|6
|5
|.545
|18
|6
|.750
|Oklahoma
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|TCU
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Iowa St.
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|14
|.417
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Kansas St.
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|6
|.750
|Creighton
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Villanova
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Butler
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|6
|.760
|Marquette
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|7
|.708
|Providence
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Xavier
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Georgetown
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|St. John’s
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|DePaul
|1
|10
|.091
|13
|11
|.542
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Butler, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Providence, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|10
|.600
|E. Washington
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Colorado
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|S. Utah
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Montana St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|N. Arizona
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|13
|.480
|Sacramento St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|10
|.565
|Weber St.
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Idaho
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|17
|.292
|Idaho St.
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|Radford
|11
|2
|.846
|16
|9
|.640
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|14
|.440
|Charleston Southern
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Hampton
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|SC-Upstate
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Presbyterian
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|17
|.346
|UNC-Asheville
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|Longwood
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|High Point
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|Campbell
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Radford at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|4
|.833
|Penn St.
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|5
|.792
|Michigan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Illinois
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Iowa
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Rutgers
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Wisconsin
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Purdue
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Indiana
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|8
|.667
|Ohio St.
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|8
|.667
|Michigan
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|9
|.625
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|11
|.522
|Nebraska
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|17
|.292
|Northwestern
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
Purdue at Ohio St., Noon
Northwestern at Penn St., Noon
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.
Illinois at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|10
|.615
|CS Northridge
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|15
|.423
|Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|UC Davis
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|UC Riverside
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|12
|.538
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|16
|.360
|Cal Poly
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|17
|.292
|Long Beach St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|17
|.320
___
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
