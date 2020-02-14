Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

February 14, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 10 1 .909 20 6 .769
Stony Brook 8 3 .727 17 9 .654
Hartford 7 4 .636 14 12 .538
Albany (NY) 6 4 .600 13 12 .520
New Hampshire 4 6 .400 11 12 .478
UMBC 4 6 .400 11 14 .440
Mass.-Lowell 4 7 .364 10 16 .385
Maine 3 8 .273 7 18 .280
Binghamton 2 9 .182 8 16 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
Cincinnati 9 3 .750 16 8 .667
Tulsa 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
SMU 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Wichita St. 6 5 .545 18 6 .750
Memphis 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
Temple 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
UConn 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
South Florida 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
UCF 4 8 .333 13 11 .542
East Carolina 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Tulane 2 10 .167 10 14 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at South Florida, Noon

Houston at SMU, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon

Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Memphis at UConn, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 11 0 1.000 22 2 .917
Rhode Island 10 2 .833 18 6 .750
Richmond 8 3 .727 18 6 .750
St. Bonaventure 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Duquesne 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
VCU 7 4 .636 17 7 .708
Davidson 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
Saint Louis 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
George Washington 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
UMass 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
George Mason 3 8 .273 14 10 .583
La Salle 2 9 .182 11 12 .478
Fordham 1 10 .091 7 16 .304
Saint Joseph’s 0 11 .000 4 20 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Davidson 93, St. Bonaventure 64

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, Noon

Dayton at UMass, 12:30 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 12 2 .857 21 4 .840
Duke 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Florida St. 10 3 .769 20 4 .833
Virginia 8 5 .615 16 7 .696
NC State 7 6 .538 16 8 .667
Syracuse 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Notre Dame 6 7 .462 15 9 .625
Pittsburgh 6 8 .429 15 10 .600
Clemson 6 8 .429 12 12 .500
Boston College 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
Georgia Tech 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
Virginia Tech 5 8 .385 14 10 .583
Miami 4 10 .286 12 12 .500
Wake Forest 4 10 .286 11 13 .458
North Carolina 3 10 .231 10 14 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Miami, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NC State at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Florida 10 2 .833 17 10 .630
Liberty 9 2 .818 23 3 .885
Stetson 8 3 .727 14 12 .538
Lipscomb 6 6 .500 11 14 .440
Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
North Alabama 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
Florida Gulf Coast 5 7 .417 8 19 .296
NJIT 4 7 .364 7 17 .292
Kennesaw St. 0 11 .000 1 23 .042

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 11 0 1.000 22 1 .957
Kansas 10 1 .909 21 3 .875
Texas Tech 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
West Virginia 6 5 .545 18 6 .750
Oklahoma 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Texas 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
TCU 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
Iowa St. 3 8 .273 10 14 .417
Oklahoma St. 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
Kansas St. 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 10 2 .833 18 6 .750
Creighton 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Villanova 8 4 .667 18 6 .750
Butler 7 5 .583 19 6 .760
Marquette 7 5 .583 17 7 .708
Providence 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Xavier 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Georgetown 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
St. John’s 3 9 .250 14 11 .560
DePaul 1 10 .091 13 11 .542

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Providence, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 11 3 .786 15 10 .600
E. Washington 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
N. Colorado 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
S. Utah 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Montana St. 7 6 .538 13 11 .542
N. Arizona 7 7 .500 13 10 .565
Portland St. 6 7 .462 12 13 .480
Sacramento St. 6 8 .429 13 10 .565
Weber St. 6 8 .429 10 15 .400
Idaho 3 10 .231 7 17 .292
Idaho St. 3 11 .214 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 12 2 .857 18 9 .667
Radford 11 2 .846 16 9 .640
Gardner-Webb 7 6 .538 11 14 .440
Charleston Southern 7 7 .500 13 13 .500
Hampton 6 6 .500 11 14 .440
SC-Upstate 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Presbyterian 6 7 .462 9 17 .346
UNC-Asheville 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
Longwood 5 9 .357 10 17 .370
High Point 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
Campbell 4 10 .286 13 13 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Radford at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 10 3 .769 20 4 .833
Penn St. 9 4 .692 19 5 .792
Michigan St. 9 5 .643 17 8 .680
Illinois 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Iowa 8 6 .571 17 8 .680
Rutgers 8 6 .571 17 8 .680
Wisconsin 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Purdue 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Indiana 6 7 .462 16 8 .667
Ohio St. 6 7 .462 16 8 .667
Michigan 6 7 .462 15 9 .625
Minnesota 6 7 .462 12 11 .522
Nebraska 2 11 .154 7 17 .292
Northwestern 1 12 .077 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Ohio St., Noon

Northwestern at Penn St., Noon

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.

Illinois at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 8 2 .800 16 10 .615
CS Northridge 6 4 .600 11 15 .423
Hawaii 5 4 .556 14 9 .609
UC Santa Barbara 5 5 .500 16 9 .640
UC Davis 5 5 .500 11 15 .423
UC Riverside 4 6 .400 14 12 .538
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 9 16 .360
Cal Poly 4 6 .400 7 17 .292
Long Beach St. 3 6 .333 8 17 .320

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

