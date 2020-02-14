All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Delaware
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|7
|.731
|William & Mary
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|Towson
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Drexel
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Northeastern
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|13
|.480
|Elon
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|19
|.296
|James Madison
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
___
Saturday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, Noon
Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Towson at James Madison, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|9
|.654
|W. Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|8
|.680
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|7
|.720
|FIU
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Charlotte
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|10
|.583
|Old Dominion
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|15
|.423
|UAB
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|FAU
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|Marshall
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|UTSA
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|UTEP
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
|Rice
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|Southern Miss.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|18
|.308
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at North Texas, 2 p.m.
FAU at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
UAB at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.
FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Marshall at UTEP, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|N. Kentucky
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|7
|.731
|Youngstown St.
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Milwaukee
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|Green Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Cleveland St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Oakland
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|17
|.346
|Detroit
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|20
|.231
|IUPUI
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
N. Kentucky 84, IUPUI 70
Wright St. 75, Ill.-Chicago 58
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|5
|.783
|Brown
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|8
|.600
|Princeton
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|10
|.500
|Harvard
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|7
|.682
|Penn
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Cornell
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Dartmouth
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|14
|.364
|Columbia
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|17
|.261
___
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth 65, Columbia 63
Harvard 85, Cornell 63
Brown 75, Penn 63
Yale 88, Princeton 64
Saturday’s Games
Yale at Penn, 6 p.m.
Brown at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|11
|.522
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|10
|.583
|Siena
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|10
|.545
|Rider
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Manhattan
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|11
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|12
|.478
|Fairfield
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Iona
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|12
|.400
|Niagara
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Marist
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|16
|.273
|Canisius
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
___
Friday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 85, Canisius 71
Iona 80, Manhattan 57
Fairfield 57, Marist 53, OT
St. Peter’s 84, Quinnipiac 72
Siena 73, Rider 64
Sunday’s Games
Marist at Iona, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Siena, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rider, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Bowling Green
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|N. Illinois
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|Ball St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|10
|.583
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Kent St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Ohio
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|W. Michigan
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Toledo
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Friday’s Games
Buffalo 83, Toledo 67
Akron 80, Cent. Michigan 67
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|12
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|13
|.458
|NC A&T
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|14
|.462
|Morgan St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|13
|.500
|Florida A&M
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|13
|.409
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|SC State
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Coppin St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|18
|.308
|Delaware St.
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|20
|.130
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|21
|.125
|Howard
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
NC Central at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|3
|.880
|Loyola of Chicago
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|S. Illinois
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|Bradley
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Indiana St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Drake
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Valparaiso
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Missouri St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|Illinois St.
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|17
|.320
|Evansville
|0
|13
|.000
|9
|17
|.346
___
Saturday’s Games
Bradley at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Drake, 4 p.m.
Missouri St. at Indiana St., 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|25
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|Boise St.
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|9
|.654
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Colorado St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|UNLV
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|New Mexico
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|Fresno St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|Air Force
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|16
|.360
|San Jose St.
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|18
|.280
|Wyoming
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|19
|.240
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|11
|.577
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|16
|.304
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|14
|.440
|Bryant
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|Wagner
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|18
|.217
|CCSU
|1
|12
|.077
|2
|24
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Bryant at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at LIU, 4:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|7
|.720
|Austin Peay
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|9
|.654
|Belmont
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|E. Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|13
|.500
|Tennessee St.
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Morehead St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|16
|.385
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|UT Martin
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|17
|.292
|SE Missouri
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
