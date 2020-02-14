Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

February 14, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
Delaware 9 4 .692 19 7 .731
William & Mary 9 5 .643 17 10 .630
Coll. of Charleston 9 5 .643 15 11 .577
Towson 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Drexel 6 7 .462 13 13 .500
Northeastern 6 7 .462 12 13 .480
Elon 5 9 .357 9 18 .333
UNC-Wilmington 3 11 .214 8 19 .296
James Madison 2 11 .154 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, Noon

Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Towson at James Madison, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 11 2 .846 17 9 .654
W. Kentucky 10 3 .769 17 8 .680
Louisiana Tech 9 4 .692 18 7 .720
FIU 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Charlotte 8 5 .615 14 10 .583
Old Dominion 7 6 .538 11 15 .423
UAB 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
FAU 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
Marshall 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
UTSA 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
UTEP 4 9 .308 13 13 .500
Rice 4 9 .308 12 14 .462
Southern Miss. 4 9 .308 8 18 .308
Middle Tennessee 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at North Texas, 2 p.m.

FAU at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Charlotte at Rice, 3 p.m.

FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UTEP, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
N. Kentucky 11 3 .786 19 7 .731
Youngstown St. 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 12 13 .480
Green Bay 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Ill.-Chicago 7 7 .500 12 15 .444
Cleveland St. 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
Oakland 4 9 .308 9 17 .346
Detroit 4 9 .308 6 20 .231
IUPUI 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Friday’s Games

N. Kentucky 84, IUPUI 70

Wright St. 75, Ill.-Chicago 58

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 6 1 .857 18 5 .783
Brown 5 2 .714 12 8 .600
Princeton 5 2 .714 10 10 .500
Harvard 4 3 .571 15 7 .682
Penn 4 3 .571 12 8 .600
Cornell 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
Dartmouth 1 6 .143 8 14 .364
Columbia 1 6 .143 6 17 .261

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 65, Columbia 63

Harvard 85, Cornell 63

Brown 75, Penn 63

Yale 88, Princeton 64

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Penn, 6 p.m.

Brown at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 9 5 .643 12 11 .522
Monmouth (NJ) 8 5 .615 14 10 .583
Siena 8 5 .615 12 10 .545
Rider 8 6 .571 14 10 .583
Manhattan 7 6 .538 11 11 .500
Quinnipiac 6 7 .462 11 12 .478
Fairfield 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Iona 6 7 .462 8 12 .400
Niagara 6 7 .462 8 16 .333
Marist 5 8 .385 6 16 .273
Canisius 4 10 .286 9 16 .360

___

Friday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Canisius 71

Iona 80, Manhattan 57

Fairfield 57, Marist 53, OT

St. Peter’s 84, Quinnipiac 72

Siena 73, Rider 64

Sunday’s Games

Marist at Iona, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 9 3 .750 19 6 .760
Bowling Green 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
N. Illinois 8 4 .667 15 10 .600
Ball St. 7 4 .636 14 10 .583
Buffalo 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Kent St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Cent. Michigan 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Ohio 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
W. Michigan 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
Toledo 4 9 .308 12 14 .462
E. Michigan 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Miami (Ohio) 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 83, Toledo 67

Akron 80, Cent. Michigan 67

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 8 2 .800 12 12 .500
Norfolk St. 7 2 .778 11 13 .458
NC A&T 8 3 .727 12 14 .462
Morgan St. 7 4 .636 13 13 .500
Florida A&M 7 4 .636 9 13 .409
Bethune-Cookman 6 4 .600 12 12 .500
SC State 5 5 .500 10 12 .455
Coppin St. 4 7 .364 8 18 .308
Delaware St. 2 7 .222 3 20 .130
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 7 .222 3 21 .125
Howard 0 11 .000 2 24 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

NC Central at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 11 2 .846 22 3 .880
Loyola of Chicago 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
S. Illinois 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
Bradley 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Indiana St. 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Drake 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
Valparaiso 6 7 .462 13 13 .500
Missouri St. 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
Illinois St. 3 10 .231 8 17 .320
Evansville 0 13 .000 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Drake, 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 14 0 1.000 25 0 1.000
Utah St. 9 5 .643 20 7 .741
Boise St. 9 5 .643 17 9 .654
Nevada 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
Colorado St. 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
UNLV 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
New Mexico 6 7 .462 17 9 .654
Fresno St. 5 9 .357 9 16 .360
Air Force 3 10 .231 9 16 .360
San Jose St. 3 10 .231 7 18 .280
Wyoming 1 12 .077 6 19 .240

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 11 2 .846 15 11 .577
St. Francis (Pa.) 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
Sacred Heart 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Mount St. Mary’s 6 6 .500 10 15 .400
Fairleigh Dickinson 5 7 .417 7 16 .304
St. Francis Brooklyn 5 8 .385 11 14 .440
Bryant 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
Wagner 2 10 .167 5 18 .217
CCSU 1 12 .077 2 24 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Bryant at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 4:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 11 2 .846 18 7 .720
Austin Peay 11 2 .846 17 9 .654
Belmont 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
E. Kentucky 10 3 .769 13 13 .500
Tennessee St. 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Morehead St. 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
E. Illinois 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
Jacksonville St. 5 8 .385 10 16 .385
SIU-Edwardsville 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
Tennessee Tech 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
UT Martin 3 10 .231 7 17 .292
SE Missouri 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created