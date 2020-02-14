Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

February 14, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Oregon 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Arizona 7 4 .636 17 7 .708
Arizona St. 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Southern Cal 7 5 .583 18 7 .720
UCLA 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Stanford 5 6 .455 16 8 .667
Oregon St. 5 7 .417 15 9 .625
Utah 5 7 .417 14 10 .583
Washington St. 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
California 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Washington 2 10 .167 12 13 .480

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at California, 6 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
Boston U. 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
American U. 9 4 .692 13 11 .542
Lafayette 7 6 .538 15 9 .625
Navy 7 6 .538 13 11 .542
Army 7 6 .538 12 12 .500
Bucknell 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
Loyola (Md.) 4 9 .308 12 14 .462
Lehigh 4 9 .308 7 18 .280
Holy Cross 2 11 .154 3 23 .115

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Army, 1 p.m.

American U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 2:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Navy, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 9 2 .818 22 2 .917
Kentucky 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
LSU 9 2 .818 18 6 .750
Florida 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
South Carolina 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
Mississippi St. 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
Tennessee 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Alabama 5 6 .455 13 11 .542
Texas A&M 5 6 .455 11 12 .478
Arkansas 4 7 .364 16 8 .667
Mississippi 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
Missouri 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
Georgia 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
Vanderbilt 1 10 .091 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 11 2 .846 22 4 .846
Furman 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
UNC-Greensboro 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
Wofford 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
W. Carolina 7 6 .538 15 9 .625
Chattanooga 7 6 .538 16 10 .615
Mercer 7 6 .538 13 13 .500
Samford 2 11 .154 8 19 .296
VMI 2 11 .154 7 19 .269
The Citadel 0 13 .000 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 13 1 .929 22 3 .880
Nicholls 10 4 .714 16 9 .640
Abilene Christian 9 4 .692 14 10 .583
Sam Houston St. 9 5 .643 16 9 .640
Northwestern St. 8 6 .571 11 12 .478
Cent. Arkansas 8 6 .571 9 16 .360
McNeese St. 7 6 .538 12 12 .500
Lamar 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
Texas A&M-CC 6 8 .429 10 15 .400
Incarnate Word 4 9 .308 7 17 .292
Houston Baptist 3 10 .231 3 19 .136
New Orleans 3 11 .214 7 17 .292
SE Louisiana 3 11 .214 6 19 .240

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Lamar, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 8 2 .800 12 11 .522
Texas Southern 7 3 .700 10 13 .435
Grambling St. 7 4 .636 13 11 .542
Jackson St. 7 4 .636 10 14 .417
Alcorn St. 6 5 .545 10 12 .455
Southern U. 6 5 .545 9 15 .375
Alabama St. 6 5 .545 7 17 .292
Alabama A&M 3 8 .273 6 16 .273
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 9 .182 3 20 .130
MVSU 2 9 .182 2 21 .087

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 10 2 .833 19 7 .731
S. Dakota St. 10 2 .833 19 8 .704
South Dakota 9 3 .750 19 8 .704
Oral Roberts 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Nebraska-Omaha 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
North Dakota 5 6 .455 11 14 .440
Fort Wayne 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
W. Illinois 2 10 .167 5 17 .227
Denver 1 11 .083 5 21 .192

___

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 80, Fort Wayne 70

S. Dakota St. 90, Denver 78

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Denver at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 12 3 .800 18 8 .692
Georgia St. 10 5 .667 17 9 .654
Georgia Southern 10 5 .667 16 10 .615
Texas State 9 6 .600 16 10 .615
South Alabama 8 7 .533 15 11 .577
Appalachian St. 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
Arkansas St. 7 8 .467 15 11 .577
Texas-Arlington 7 8 .467 11 15 .423
Coastal Carolina 6 9 .400 13 13 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 10 .333 10 16 .385
Troy 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
Louisiana-Monroe 3 12 .200 7 17 .292

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.

UALR at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 11 0 1.000 25 1 .962
BYU 9 3 .750 20 7 .741
Pacific 8 4 .667 20 8 .714
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7 4 .636 20 6 .769
Pepperdine 7 5 .583 14 12 .538
San Francisco 6 6 .500 17 10 .630
Santa Clara 5 6 .455 18 8 .692
Loyola Marymount 2 9 .182 8 17 .320
San Diego 2 10 .167 9 18 .333
Portland 1 11 .083 9 18 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

BYU at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 11 0 1.000 20 6 .769
California Baptist 7 3 .700 18 7 .720
Grand Canyon 6 4 .600 11 13 .458
Rio Grande 6 5 .545 10 14 .417
Seattle 5 5 .500 12 13 .480
CS Bakersfield 5 5 .500 11 14 .440
UMKC 4 7 .364 12 14 .462
Utah Valley 3 7 .300 9 16 .360
Chicago St. 0 11 .000 4 22 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Chicago St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

UMKC at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

