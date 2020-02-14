All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Oregon
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Arizona
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|7
|.708
|Arizona St.
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Southern Cal
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|UCLA
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Stanford
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Oregon St.
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|9
|.625
|Utah
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Washington St.
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|California
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Washington
|2
|10
|.167
|12
|13
|.480
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona St. at California, 6 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Boston U.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|American U.
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|11
|.542
|Lafayette
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Navy
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Army
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|12
|.500
|Bucknell
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|Lehigh
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|18
|.280
|Holy Cross
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|23
|.115
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Army, 1 p.m.
American U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 2:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Navy, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|9
|2
|.818
|22
|2
|.917
|Kentucky
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|LSU
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Florida
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|South Carolina
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Mississippi St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Tennessee
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Texas A&M
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Arkansas
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|8
|.667
|Mississippi
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Missouri
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Georgia
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|15
|.375
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Furman
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|UNC-Greensboro
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Wofford
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|W. Carolina
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Chattanooga
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|Mercer
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|Samford
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|19
|.296
|VMI
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|19
|.269
|The Citadel
|0
|13
|.000
|6
|18
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Furman, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|13
|1
|.929
|22
|3
|.880
|Nicholls
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|9
|.640
|Abilene Christian
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|10
|.583
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|Northwestern St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|12
|.478
|Cent. Arkansas
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|16
|.360
|McNeese St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|12
|.500
|Lamar
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Incarnate Word
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|17
|.292
|Houston Baptist
|3
|10
|.231
|3
|19
|.136
|New Orleans
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|17
|.292
|SE Louisiana
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|19
|.240
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Baptist at Lamar, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas Southern
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|13
|.435
|Grambling St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|11
|.542
|Jackson St.
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|14
|.417
|Alcorn St.
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|12
|.455
|Southern U.
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|15
|.375
|Alabama St.
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|17
|.292
|Alabama A&M
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|16
|.273
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|20
|.130
|MVSU
|2
|9
|.182
|2
|21
|.087
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Prairie View, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|7
|.731
|S. Dakota St.
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|8
|.704
|South Dakota
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Oral Roberts
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|North Dakota
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|14
|.440
|Fort Wayne
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|W. Illinois
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|Denver
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|21
|.192
___
Friday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 80, Fort Wayne 70
S. Dakota St. 90, Denver 78
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Denver at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|8
|.692
|Georgia St.
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Georgia Southern
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|10
|.615
|Texas State
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|South Alabama
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|Appalachian St.
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Arkansas St.
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|15
|.423
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|13
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|16
|.385
|Troy
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|17
|.292
___
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.
UALR at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|11
|0
|1.000
|25
|1
|.962
|BYU
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Pacific
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|8
|.714
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|6
|.769
|Pepperdine
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|12
|.538
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Santa Clara
|5
|6
|.455
|18
|8
|.692
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|17
|.320
|San Diego
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|18
|.333
|Portland
|1
|11
|.083
|9
|18
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
BYU at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|6
|.769
|California Baptist
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Grand Canyon
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|13
|.458
|Rio Grande
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|Seattle
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|UMKC
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|14
|.462
|Utah Valley
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|16
|.360
|Chicago St.
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|22
|.154
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Chicago St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
UMKC at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
