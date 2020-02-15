All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Oregon
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Arizona
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|7
|.708
|Arizona St.
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Southern Cal
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|UCLA
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Stanford
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Utah
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Oregon St.
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|10
|.600
|Washington St.
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|California
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Washington
|2
|10
|.167
|12
|13
|.480
___
Saturday’s Games
Southern Cal 70, Washington St. 51
Colorado 69, Oregon St. 47
Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona St. at California, 6 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Boston U.
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|American U.
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|12
|.520
|Lafayette
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Army
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|12
|.520
|Navy
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Bucknell
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|Lehigh
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|19
|.269
|Holy Cross
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|24
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 79, Lehigh 66
Bucknell 72, American U. 68
Lafayette 72, Holy Cross 62
Boston U. 77, Navy 54
Sunday’s Games
Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Auburn
|9
|3
|.750
|22
|3
|.880
|LSU
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Florida
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|South Carolina
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Mississippi St.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Tennessee
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas A&M
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|Arkansas
|4
|8
|.333
|16
|9
|.640
|Mississippi
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Missouri
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgia
|2
|10
|.167
|12
|13
|.480
|Vanderbilt
|1
|11
|.083
|9
|16
|.360
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. 78, Arkansas 77
Kentucky 67, Mississippi 62
Texas A&M 74, Georgia 69
Alabama 88, LSU 82
Missouri 85, Auburn 73
South Carolina 63, Tennessee 61
Florida 84, Vanderbilt 66
Tuesday’s Games
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Furman
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|UNC-Greensboro
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|6
|.778
|W. Carolina
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Wofford
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Chattanooga
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Mercer
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Samford
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|19
|.321
|VMI
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|20
|.259
|The Citadel
|0
|14
|.000
|6
|19
|.240
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford 74, The Citadel 62
ETSU 72, VMI 67
Furman 58, Chattanooga 53
UNC-Greensboro 67, Mercer 55
W. Carolina 80, Wofford 74
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|13
|1
|.929
|22
|3
|.880
|Nicholls
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|Abilene Christian
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|10
|.600
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Northwestern St.
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|17
|.346
|McNeese St.
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Lamar
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|Incarnate Word
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|17
|.320
|Houston Baptist
|3
|11
|.214
|3
|20
|.130
|New Orleans
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|SE Louisiana
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|20
|.231
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar 79, Houston Baptist 69
Nicholls 81, SE Louisiana 71
Northwestern St. 84, McNeese St. 79
Sam Houston St. 82, Cent. Arkansas 67
Abilene Christian 78, Texas A&M-CC 64
Incarnate Word 67, New Orleans 66
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|11
|.542
|Texas Southern
|8
|3
|.727
|11
|13
|.458
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|12
|.520
|Alcorn St.
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|12
|.478
|Jackson St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|15
|.400
|Southern U.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|15
|.400
|Alabama St.
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|17
|.320
|Alabama A&M
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|21
|.125
|MVSU
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|22
|.083
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. 61, Alabama A&M 58
Alcorn St. 92, MVSU 88, OT
Prairie View 75, Grambling St. 69
Southern U. 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49
Texas Southern 77, Jackson St. 74
Monday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Prairie View, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|7
|.731
|S. Dakota St.
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|8
|.704
|South Dakota
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|9
|.679
|Oral Roberts
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|North Dakota
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|14
|.462
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|Fort Wayne
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|W. Illinois
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|18
|.217
|Denver
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|21
|.192
___
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts 94, South Dakota 80
North Dakota 86, W. Illinois 83, OT
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Denver at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Georgia St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Texas State
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|Georgia Southern
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|South Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|Appalachian St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Texas-Arlington
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Arkansas St.
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|16
|.407
|Troy
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|18
|.280
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. 92, Coastal Carolina 80
Texas State 69, Arkansas St. 64
Texas-Arlington 76, UALR 65
Appalachian St. 62, Georgia Southern 57
South Alabama 50, Louisiana-Monroe 49
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Troy 77
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|12
|0
|1.000
|26
|1
|.963
|BYU
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|7
|.750
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Pacific
|8
|5
|.615
|20
|9
|.690
|Pepperdine
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|13
|.519
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Santa Clara
|5
|7
|.417
|18
|9
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|17
|.346
|San Diego
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|19
|.321
|Portland
|1
|11
|.083
|9
|18
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola Marymount 65, Santa Clara 59
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 71, Pacific 63
Gonzaga 89, Pepperdine 77
BYU 72, San Diego 71
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|21
|6
|.778
|California Baptist
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Grand Canyon
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|13
|.480
|Rio Grande
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|14
|.440
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Seattle
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|UMKC
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|14
|.462
|Utah Valley
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|17
|.346
|Chicago St.
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|23
|.148
___
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico St. 84, Utah Valley 82
Grand Canyon 71, Chicago St. 47
Rio Grande 79, Seattle 72
UMKC at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas of the Permian Basin at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.
