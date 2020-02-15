All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado 9 4 .692 20 6 .769 Oregon 8 4 .667 19 6 .760 Arizona 7 4 .636 17 7 .708 Arizona St. 7 4 .636 16 8 .667 Southern Cal 8 5 .615 19 7 .731 UCLA 7 5 .583 14 11 .560 Stanford 5 6 .455 16 8 .667 Utah 5 7 .417 14 10 .583 Oregon St. 5 8 .385 15 10 .600 Washington St. 5 8 .385 14 12 .538 California 4 7 .364 10 14 .417 Washington 2 10 .167 12 13 .480

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal 70, Washington St. 51

Colorado 69, Oregon St. 47

Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at California, 6 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 11 2 .846 20 6 .769 Boston U. 10 4 .714 16 11 .593 American U. 9 5 .643 13 12 .520 Lafayette 8 6 .571 16 9 .640 Army 8 6 .571 13 12 .520 Navy 7 7 .500 13 12 .520 Bucknell 6 8 .429 10 17 .370 Loyola (Md.) 4 9 .308 12 14 .462 Lehigh 4 10 .286 7 19 .269 Holy Cross 2 12 .143 3 24 .111

Saturday’s Games

Army 79, Lehigh 66

Bucknell 72, American U. 68

Lafayette 72, Holy Cross 62

Boston U. 77, Navy 54

Sunday’s Games

Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kentucky 10 2 .833 20 5 .800 Auburn 9 3 .750 22 3 .880 LSU 9 3 .750 18 7 .720 Florida 8 4 .667 16 9 .640 South Carolina 8 4 .667 16 9 .640 Mississippi St. 7 5 .583 16 9 .640 Alabama 6 6 .500 14 11 .560 Tennessee 6 6 .500 14 11 .560 Texas A&M 6 6 .500 12 12 .500 Arkansas 4 8 .333 16 9 .640 Mississippi 4 8 .333 13 12 .520 Missouri 4 8 .333 12 13 .480 Georgia 2 10 .167 12 13 .480 Vanderbilt 1 11 .083 9 16 .360

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 78, Arkansas 77

Kentucky 67, Mississippi 62

Texas A&M 74, Georgia 69

Alabama 88, LSU 82

Missouri 85, Auburn 73

South Carolina 63, Tennessee 61

Florida 84, Vanderbilt 66

Tuesday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 12 2 .857 23 4 .852 Furman 12 2 .857 22 5 .815 UNC-Greensboro 11 3 .786 21 6 .778 W. Carolina 8 6 .571 16 9 .640 Wofford 8 6 .571 16 11 .593 Chattanooga 7 7 .500 16 11 .593 Mercer 7 7 .500 13 14 .481 Samford 3 11 .214 9 19 .321 VMI 2 12 .143 7 20 .259 The Citadel 0 14 .000 6 19 .240

Saturday’s Games

Samford 74, The Citadel 62

ETSU 72, VMI 67

Furman 58, Chattanooga 53

UNC-Greensboro 67, Mercer 55

W. Carolina 80, Wofford 74

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 13 1 .929 22 3 .880 Nicholls 11 4 .733 17 9 .654 Abilene Christian 10 4 .714 15 10 .600 Sam Houston St. 10 5 .667 17 9 .654 Northwestern St. 9 6 .600 12 12 .500 Cent. Arkansas 8 7 .533 9 17 .346 McNeese St. 7 7 .500 12 13 .480 Lamar 7 8 .467 13 13 .500 Texas A&M-CC 6 9 .400 10 16 .385 Incarnate Word 5 9 .357 8 17 .320 Houston Baptist 3 11 .214 3 20 .130 New Orleans 3 12 .200 7 18 .280 SE Louisiana 3 12 .200 6 20 .231

Saturday’s Games

Lamar 79, Houston Baptist 69

Nicholls 81, SE Louisiana 71

Northwestern St. 84, McNeese St. 79

Sam Houston St. 82, Cent. Arkansas 67

Abilene Christian 78, Texas A&M-CC 64

Incarnate Word 67, New Orleans 66

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 9 2 .818 13 11 .542 Texas Southern 8 3 .727 11 13 .458 Grambling St. 7 5 .583 13 12 .520 Alcorn St. 7 5 .583 11 12 .478 Jackson St. 7 5 .583 10 15 .400 Southern U. 7 5 .583 10 15 .400 Alabama St. 7 5 .583 8 17 .320 Alabama A&M 3 9 .250 6 17 .261 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 10 .167 3 21 .125 MVSU 2 10 .167 2 22 .083

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 61, Alabama A&M 58

Alcorn St. 92, MVSU 88, OT

Prairie View 75, Grambling St. 69

Southern U. 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

Texas Southern 77, Jackson St. 74

Monday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Dakota St. 10 2 .833 19 7 .731 S. Dakota St. 10 2 .833 19 8 .704 South Dakota 9 4 .692 19 9 .679 Oral Roberts 7 6 .538 14 12 .538 North Dakota 6 6 .500 12 14 .462 Nebraska-Omaha 5 6 .455 12 14 .462 Fort Wayne 5 7 .417 12 15 .444 W. Illinois 2 11 .154 5 18 .217 Denver 1 11 .083 5 21 .192

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts 94, South Dakota 80

North Dakota 86, W. Illinois 83, OT

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Denver at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 12 4 .750 18 9 .667 Georgia St. 11 5 .688 18 9 .667 Texas State 10 6 .625 17 10 .630 Georgia Southern 10 6 .625 16 11 .593 South Alabama 9 7 .563 16 11 .593 Appalachian St. 9 7 .563 15 12 .556 Texas-Arlington 8 8 .500 12 15 .444 Arkansas St. 7 9 .438 15 12 .556 Coastal Carolina 6 10 .375 13 14 .481 Louisiana-Lafayette 6 10 .375 11 16 .407 Troy 5 11 .313 9 18 .333 Louisiana-Monroe 3 13 .188 7 18 .280

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 92, Coastal Carolina 80

Texas State 69, Arkansas St. 64

Texas-Arlington 76, UALR 65

Appalachian St. 62, Georgia Southern 57

South Alabama 50, Louisiana-Monroe 49

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Troy 77

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 12 0 1.000 26 1 .963 BYU 10 3 .769 21 7 .750 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8 4 .667 21 6 .778 Pacific 8 5 .615 20 9 .690 Pepperdine 7 6 .538 14 13 .519 San Francisco 6 6 .500 17 10 .630 Santa Clara 5 7 .417 18 9 .667 Loyola Marymount 3 9 .250 9 17 .346 San Diego 2 11 .154 9 19 .321 Portland 1 11 .083 9 18 .333

Saturday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 65, Santa Clara 59

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 71, Pacific 63

Gonzaga 89, Pepperdine 77

BYU 72, San Diego 71

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 12 0 1.000 21 6 .778 California Baptist 7 3 .700 18 7 .720 Grand Canyon 7 4 .636 12 13 .480 Rio Grande 7 5 .583 11 14 .440 CS Bakersfield 5 5 .500 11 14 .440 Seattle 5 6 .455 12 14 .462 UMKC 4 7 .364 12 14 .462 Utah Valley 3 8 .273 9 17 .346 Chicago St. 0 12 .000 4 23 .148

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. 84, Utah Valley 82

Grand Canyon 71, Chicago St. 47

Rio Grande 79, Seattle 72

UMKC at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas of the Permian Basin at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.

