COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|William & Mary
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|8
|.704
|Towson
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|11
|.593
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|Northeastern
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Drexel
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Elon
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|20
|.286
|James Madison
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|16
|.360
___
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern 65, Coll. of Charleston 51
Elon 75, Drexel 70
Hofstra 78, UNC-Wilmington 64
William & Mary 81, Delaware 77
Towson 63, James Madison 48
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|8
|.692
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|FIU
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Charlotte
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|UAB
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Marshall
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Old Dominion
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|FAU
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|UTSA
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|Rice
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Southern Miss.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|UTEP
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
North Texas 64, Old Dominion 47
Louisiana Tech 81, FAU 68
UAB 79, Middle Tennessee 66
Rice 70, Charlotte 54
Southern Miss. 75, FIU 67
W. Kentucky 77, UTSA 73, OT
Marshall 71, UTEP 61
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|N. Kentucky
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|7
|.731
|Youngstown St.
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Green Bay
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|Milwaukee
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|14
|.462
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Cleveland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Oakland
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Detroit
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|21
|.222
|IUPUI
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland St. 67, Detroit 66, OT
Oakland 72, Youngstown St. 64
Green Bay 94, Milwaukee 90
Sunday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Harvard
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|7
|.696
|Penn
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Brown
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|14
|.391
|Cornell
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Columbia
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|18
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn 69, Yale 61
Princeton 73, Brown 54
Dartmouth 75, Cornell 53
Harvard 77, Columbia 73, 2OT
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|11
|.522
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|10
|.583
|Siena
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|10
|.545
|Rider
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Manhattan
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|11
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|12
|.478
|Fairfield
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Iona
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|12
|.400
|Niagara
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Marist
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|16
|.273
|Canisius
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
___
Sunday’s Games
Marist at Iona, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Siena, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rider, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|N. Illinois
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Kent St.
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Ball St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|E. Michigan
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Ohio
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|W. Michigan
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Toledo
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
___
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green 77, Ball St. 71
Kent St. 87, Ohio 72
E. Michigan 69, W. Michigan 51
Miami (Ohio) 65, N. Illinois 60
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|12
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|13
|.480
|NC A&T
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|14
|.462
|Florida A&M
|8
|4
|.667
|10
|13
|.435
|Morgan St.
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|14
|.481
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|13
|.480
|SC State
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|12
|.478
|Coppin St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|19
|.296
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|21
|.160
|Delaware St.
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|21
|.125
|Howard
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M 97, Delaware St. 95, 2OT
Md.-Eastern Shore 66, Bethune-Cookman 58
SC State 70, Coppin St. 66
Norfolk St. 62, Morgan St. 57
Monday’s Games
NC Central at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|4
|.846
|Loyola of Chicago
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Bradley
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|S. Illinois
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|12
|.556
|Indiana St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Valparaiso
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Drake
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Missouri St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|Illinois St.
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|18
|.308
|Evansville
|0
|13
|.000
|9
|17
|.346
___
Saturday’s Games
Bradley 69, S. Illinois 67
Valparaiso 65, Illinois St. 62
Loyola of Chicago 82, N. Iowa 73, OT
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Drake, 4 p.m.
Missouri St. at Indiana St., 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|25
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Colorado St.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Boise St.
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|9
|.654
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|UNLV
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|New Mexico
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|10
|.630
|Fresno St.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Air Force
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|16
|.385
|San Jose St.
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|19
|.269
|Wyoming
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|20
|.231
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 95, San Jose St. 86
Colorado St. 77, Wyoming 70
UNLV 78, New Mexico 73
Utah St. 71, Fresno St. 59
Sunday’s Games
San Diego St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Nevada at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|12
|.556
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Sacred Heart
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|11
|.593
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|16
|.385
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|14
|.440
|Bryant
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|Wagner
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|19
|.208
|CCSU
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|24
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson 72, Robert Morris 71
CCSU 75, Bryant 70
Merrimack 68, Wagner 59
St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Mount St. Mary’s 55
Sacred Heart 80, LIU 72
Tuesday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 5 p.m.
Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|7
|.731
|Austin Peay
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|Belmont
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|E. Kentucky
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|14
|.481
|Tennessee St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Morehead St.
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|E. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|UT Martin
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|SE Missouri
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|20
|.259
___
Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay 93, E. Kentucky 85
Murray St. 85, Morehead St. 57
SE Missouri 75, SIU-Edwardsville 71
UT Martin 80, E. Illinois 79, OT
Belmont 101, Jacksonville St. 84
Tennessee St. 70, Tennessee Tech 55
