February 15, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
William & Mary 10 5 .667 18 10 .643
Delaware 9 5 .643 19 8 .704
Towson 9 5 .643 16 11 .593
Coll. of Charleston 9 6 .600 15 12 .556
Northeastern 7 7 .500 13 13 .500
Drexel 6 8 .429 13 14 .481
Elon 6 9 .400 10 18 .357
UNC-Wilmington 3 12 .200 8 20 .286
James Madison 2 12 .143 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 65, Coll. of Charleston 51

Elon 75, Drexel 70

Hofstra 78, UNC-Wilmington 64

William & Mary 81, Delaware 77

Towson 63, James Madison 48

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 12 2 .857 18 9 .667
W. Kentucky 11 3 .786 18 8 .692
Louisiana Tech 10 4 .714 19 7 .731
FIU 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
Charlotte 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
UAB 7 7 .500 16 11 .593
Marshall 7 7 .500 13 14 .481
Old Dominion 7 7 .500 11 16 .407
FAU 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
UTSA 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
Rice 5 9 .357 13 14 .481
Southern Miss. 5 9 .357 9 18 .333
UTEP 4 10 .286 13 14 .481
Middle Tennessee 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

North Texas 64, Old Dominion 47

Louisiana Tech 81, FAU 68

UAB 79, Middle Tennessee 66

Rice 70, Charlotte 54

Southern Miss. 75, FIU 67

W. Kentucky 77, UTSA 73, OT

Marshall 71, UTEP 61

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
N. Kentucky 11 3 .786 19 7 .731
Youngstown St. 8 6 .571 15 12 .556
Green Bay 8 6 .571 13 14 .481
Milwaukee 7 7 .500 12 14 .462
Ill.-Chicago 7 7 .500 12 15 .444
Cleveland St. 6 8 .429 10 17 .370
Oakland 5 9 .357 10 17 .370
Detroit 4 10 .286 6 21 .222
IUPUI 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland St. 67, Detroit 66, OT

Oakland 72, Youngstown St. 64

Green Bay 94, Milwaukee 90

Sunday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 6 2 .750 18 6 .750
Princeton 6 2 .750 11 10 .524
Harvard 5 3 .625 16 7 .696
Penn 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Brown 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Dartmouth 2 6 .250 9 14 .391
Cornell 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
Columbia 1 7 .125 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn 69, Yale 61

Princeton 73, Brown 54

Dartmouth 75, Cornell 53

Harvard 77, Columbia 73, 2OT

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 9 5 .643 12 11 .522
Monmouth (NJ) 8 5 .615 14 10 .583
Siena 8 5 .615 12 10 .545
Rider 8 6 .571 14 10 .583
Manhattan 7 6 .538 11 11 .500
Quinnipiac 6 7 .462 11 12 .478
Fairfield 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Iona 6 7 .462 8 12 .400
Niagara 6 7 .462 8 16 .333
Marist 5 8 .385 6 16 .273
Canisius 4 10 .286 9 16 .360

___

Sunday’s Games

Marist at Iona, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
Akron 9 3 .750 19 6 .760
N. Illinois 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Kent St. 7 5 .583 17 8 .680
Buffalo 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Ball St. 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Cent. Michigan 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
E. Michigan 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Ohio 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
W. Michigan 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
Toledo 4 9 .308 12 14 .462
Miami (Ohio) 3 9 .250 10 15 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 77, Ball St. 71

Kent St. 87, Ohio 72

E. Michigan 69, W. Michigan 51

Miami (Ohio) 65, N. Illinois 60

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 8 2 .800 12 12 .500
Norfolk St. 8 2 .800 12 13 .480
NC A&T 8 3 .727 12 14 .462
Florida A&M 8 4 .667 10 13 .435
Morgan St. 7 5 .583 13 14 .481
Bethune-Cookman 6 5 .545 12 13 .480
SC State 6 5 .545 11 12 .478
Coppin St. 4 8 .333 8 19 .296
Md.-Eastern Shore 3 7 .300 4 21 .160
Delaware St. 2 8 .200 3 21 .125
Howard 0 11 .000 2 24 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M 97, Delaware St. 95, 2OT

Md.-Eastern Shore 66, Bethune-Cookman 58

SC State 70, Coppin St. 66

Norfolk St. 62, Morgan St. 57

Monday’s Games

NC Central at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 11 3 .786 22 4 .846
Loyola of Chicago 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Bradley 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
S. Illinois 9 5 .643 15 12 .556
Indiana St. 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Valparaiso 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Drake 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
Missouri St. 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
Illinois St. 3 11 .214 8 18 .308
Evansville 0 13 .000 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley 69, S. Illinois 67

Valparaiso 65, Illinois St. 62

Loyola of Chicago 82, N. Iowa 73, OT

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Drake, 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 14 0 1.000 25 0 1.000
Utah St. 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Colorado St. 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Boise St. 9 5 .643 17 9 .654
Nevada 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
UNLV 8 6 .571 13 14 .481
New Mexico 6 8 .429 17 10 .630
Fresno St. 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
Air Force 4 10 .286 10 16 .385
San Jose St. 3 11 .214 7 19 .269
Wyoming 1 13 .071 6 20 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 95, San Jose St. 86

Colorado St. 77, Wyoming 70

UNLV 78, New Mexico 73

Utah St. 71, Fresno St. 59

Sunday’s Games

San Diego St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 11 3 .786 15 12 .556
St. Francis (Pa.) 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
Sacred Heart 9 5 .643 16 11 .593
Mount St. Mary’s 6 7 .462 10 16 .385
Fairleigh Dickinson 6 7 .462 8 16 .333
St. Francis Brooklyn 5 8 .385 11 14 .440
Bryant 4 9 .308 12 14 .462
Wagner 2 11 .154 5 19 .208
CCSU 2 12 .143 3 24 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson 72, Robert Morris 71

CCSU 75, Bryant 70

Merrimack 68, Wagner 59

St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Mount St. Mary’s 55

Sacred Heart 80, LIU 72

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 12 2 .857 19 7 .731
Austin Peay 12 2 .857 18 9 .667
Belmont 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
E. Kentucky 10 4 .714 13 14 .481
Tennessee St. 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Morehead St. 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
E. Illinois 5 9 .357 12 14 .462
Jacksonville St. 5 9 .357 10 17 .370
UT Martin 4 10 .286 8 17 .320
SIU-Edwardsville 4 10 .286 7 20 .259
Tennessee Tech 4 10 .286 7 20 .259
SE Missouri 3 11 .214 7 20 .259

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 93, E. Kentucky 85

Murray St. 85, Morehead St. 57

SE Missouri 75, SIU-Edwardsville 71

UT Martin 80, E. Illinois 79, OT

Belmont 101, Jacksonville St. 84

Tennessee St. 70, Tennessee Tech 55

