BKC Glance

February 15, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 11 1 .917 21 6 .778
Stony Brook 8 3 .727 17 9 .654
Albany (NY) 6 4 .600 13 12 .520
Hartford 7 5 .583 14 13 .519
UMBC 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
Mass.-Lowell 5 7 .417 11 16 .407
New Hampshire 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
Maine 3 8 .273 7 18 .280
Binghamton 2 10 .167 8 17 .320

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC 65, New Hampshire 59

Mass.-Lowell 74, Hartford 67

Vermont 76, Binghamton 48

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
Tulsa 9 3 .750 17 8 .680
Cincinnati 9 3 .750 16 8 .667
SMU 8 4 .667 18 6 .750
Wichita St. 6 5 .545 18 6 .750
Memphis 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
Temple 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
UConn 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
UCF 4 8 .333 13 11 .542
South Florida 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
East Carolina 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Tulane 2 10 .167 10 14 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 56, South Florida 48

SMU 73, Houston 72, OT

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon

Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Memphis at UConn, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 12 0 1.000 23 2 .920
Rhode Island 11 2 .846 19 6 .760
Richmond 9 3 .750 19 6 .760
St. Bonaventure 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Duquesne 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Saint Louis 7 5 .583 18 7 .720
VCU 7 5 .583 17 8 .680
Davidson 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
George Washington 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
UMass 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
George Mason 3 9 .250 14 11 .560
La Salle 2 10 .167 11 13 .458
Fordham 1 10 .091 7 16 .304
Saint Joseph’s 0 12 .000 4 21 .160

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 73, Saint Joseph’s 55

Dayton 71, UMass 63

Saint Louis 84, La Salle 69

Richmond 77, VCU 59

George Washington 73, George Mason 67

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.

Dayton at VCU, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 12 2 .857 22 3 .880
Louisville 12 3 .800 21 5 .808
Florida St. 11 3 .786 21 4 .840
Virginia 9 5 .643 17 7 .708
NC State 7 6 .538 16 8 .667
Syracuse 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Clemson 7 8 .467 13 12 .520
Notre Dame 6 8 .429 15 10 .600
Virginia Tech 6 8 .429 15 10 .600
Boston College 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
Georgia Tech 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
Pittsburgh 6 9 .400 15 11 .577
Miami 5 10 .333 13 12 .520
Wake Forest 4 11 .267 11 14 .440
North Carolina 3 11 .214 10 15 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 80, Syracuse 77

Miami 71, Wake Forest 54

Clemson 77, Louisville 62

Duke 94, Notre Dame 60

Virginia Tech 67, Pittsburgh 57

Virginia 64, North Carolina 62

Sunday’s Games

NC State at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Florida 11 2 .846 18 10 .643
Liberty 10 2 .833 24 3 .889
Stetson 9 3 .750 15 12 .556
Lipscomb 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
North Alabama 5 8 .385 10 16 .385
Florida Gulf Coast 5 8 .385 8 20 .286
NJIT 4 8 .333 7 18 .280
Kennesaw St. 0 12 .000 1 24 .040

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson 59, Kennesaw St. 42

Lipscomb 64, Florida Gulf Coast 54

North Florida 80, North Alabama 67

Liberty 62, NJIT 49

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 12 0 1.000 23 1 .958
Kansas 11 1 .917 22 3 .880
Texas Tech 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
West Virginia 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Oklahoma 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
TCU 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
Texas 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Iowa St. 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
Oklahoma St. 3 9 .250 13 12 .520
Kansas St. 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 87, Oklahoma 70

Oklahoma St. 73, Texas Tech 70

Iowa St. 81, Texas 52

Baylor 70, West Virginia 59

TCU 68, Kansas St. 57

Monday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 10 3 .769 18 7 .720
Creighton 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Villanova 8 4 .667 18 6 .750
Marquette 7 5 .583 17 7 .708
Butler 7 6 .538 19 7 .731
Providence 7 6 .538 14 12 .538
Xavier 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Georgetown 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
St. John’s 3 9 .250 14 11 .560
DePaul 1 11 .083 13 12 .520

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 73, Butler 66

Creighton 93, DePaul 64

Providence 74, Seton Hall 71

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 12 3 .800 16 10 .615
N. Colorado 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
E. Washington 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
Montana St. 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
N. Arizona 8 7 .533 14 10 .583
S. Utah 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Portland St. 6 7 .462 12 13 .480
Sacramento St. 6 9 .400 13 11 .542
Weber St. 6 9 .400 10 16 .385
Idaho 3 10 .231 7 17 .292
Idaho St. 3 12 .200 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 82, S. Utah 69

Montana St. 77, Weber St. 63

Montana 78, Idaho St. 63

E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

N. Colorado 68, Sacramento St. 65

Monday’s Games

Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 2 .867 19 9 .679
Radford 12 2 .857 17 9 .654
Gardner-Webb 7 6 .538 11 14 .440
Charleston Southern 7 8 .467 13 14 .481
Hampton 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
UNC-Asheville 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
SC-Upstate 6 8 .429 11 16 .407
Presbyterian 6 8 .429 9 18 .333
Longwood 6 9 .400 11 17 .393
High Point 5 9 .357 8 19 .296
Campbell 4 11 .267 13 14 .481

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 89, Presbyterian 88

Radford 73, Campbell 60

UNC-Asheville 79, Charleston Southern 75

Longwood 76, Hampton 68

High Point 62, SC-Upstate 54

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 11 3 .786 21 4 .840
Penn St. 10 4 .714 20 5 .800
Rutgers 9 6 .600 18 8 .692
Michigan St. 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Iowa 8 6 .571 17 8 .680
Illinois 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Wisconsin 8 6 .571 15 10 .600
Ohio St. 7 7 .500 17 8 .680
Purdue 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
Indiana 6 7 .462 16 8 .667
Michigan 6 7 .462 15 9 .625
Minnesota 6 7 .462 12 11 .522
Nebraska 2 12 .143 7 18 .280
Northwestern 1 13 .071 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 68, Purdue 52

Penn St. 77, Northwestern 61

Wisconsin 81, Nebraska 64

Rutgers 72, Illinois 57

Maryland 67, Michigan St. 60

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 8 2 .800 16 10 .615
Hawaii 5 4 .556 14 9 .609
UC Davis 6 5 .545 12 15 .444
CS Northridge 6 5 .545 11 16 .407
UC Santa Barbara 5 5 .500 16 9 .640
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 9 16 .360
Long Beach St. 4 6 .400 9 17 .346
Cal Poly 4 6 .400 7 17 .292
UC Riverside 4 7 .364 14 13 .519

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. 65, UC Riverside 63, OT

UC Davis 110, CS Northridge 98

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

