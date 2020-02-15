All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|6
|.778
|Stony Brook
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|9
|.654
|Albany (NY)
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|12
|.520
|Hartford
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|13
|.519
|UMBC
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|16
|.407
|New Hampshire
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Maine
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|18
|.280
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
___
Saturday’s Games
UMBC 65, New Hampshire 59
Mass.-Lowell 74, Hartford 67
Vermont 76, Binghamton 48
Sunday’s Games
Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Tulsa
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|8
|.680
|Cincinnati
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|SMU
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Wichita St.
|6
|5
|.545
|18
|6
|.750
|Memphis
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Temple
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|UConn
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|UCF
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|South Florida
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|East Carolina
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Tulane
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|14
|.417
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa 56, South Florida 48
SMU 73, Houston 72, OT
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon
Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.
Tulane at Wichita St., 2 p.m.
Memphis at UConn, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|12
|0
|1.000
|23
|2
|.920
|Rhode Island
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|6
|.760
|Richmond
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Duquesne
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Saint Louis
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|VCU
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Davidson
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|George Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|UMass
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|George Mason
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|La Salle
|2
|10
|.167
|11
|13
|.458
|Fordham
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|16
|.304
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|21
|.160
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 73, Saint Joseph’s 55
Dayton 71, UMass 63
Saint Louis 84, La Salle 69
Richmond 77, VCU 59
George Washington 73, George Mason 67
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.
Dayton at VCU, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|3
|.880
|Louisville
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|5
|.808
|Florida St.
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|4
|.840
|Virginia
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|7
|.708
|NC State
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|8
|.667
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Clemson
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|12
|.520
|Notre Dame
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|10
|.600
|Virginia Tech
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|10
|.600
|Boston College
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgia Tech
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Pittsburgh
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Miami
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Wake Forest
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|14
|.440
|North Carolina
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 80, Syracuse 77
Miami 71, Wake Forest 54
Clemson 77, Louisville 62
Duke 94, Notre Dame 60
Virginia Tech 67, Pittsburgh 57
Virginia 64, North Carolina 62
Sunday’s Games
NC State at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Florida St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Florida
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|10
|.643
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|24
|3
|.889
|Stetson
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|12
|.556
|Lipscomb
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|North Alabama
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|16
|.385
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|20
|.286
|NJIT
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|12
|.000
|1
|24
|.040
___
Saturday’s Games
Stetson 59, Kennesaw St. 42
Lipscomb 64, Florida Gulf Coast 54
North Florida 80, North Alabama 67
Liberty 62, NJIT 49
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|12
|0
|1.000
|23
|1
|.958
|Kansas
|11
|1
|.917
|22
|3
|.880
|Texas Tech
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|West Virginia
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Oklahoma
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|TCU
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Iowa St.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|9
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Kansas St.
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas 87, Oklahoma 70
Oklahoma St. 73, Texas Tech 70
Iowa St. 81, Texas 52
Baylor 70, West Virginia 59
TCU 68, Kansas St. 57
Monday’s Games
Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|7
|.720
|Creighton
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Villanova
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Marquette
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|7
|.708
|Butler
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Providence
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Xavier
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Georgetown
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|St. John’s
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|DePaul
|1
|11
|.083
|13
|12
|.520
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 73, Butler 66
Creighton 93, DePaul 64
Providence 74, Seton Hall 71
Sunday’s Games
Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Creighton at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|10
|.615
|N. Colorado
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|E. Washington
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Montana St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|N. Arizona
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|10
|.583
|S. Utah
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|13
|.480
|Sacramento St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|11
|.542
|Weber St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|Idaho
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|17
|.292
|Idaho St.
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|18
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona 82, S. Utah 69
Montana St. 77, Weber St. 63
Montana 78, Idaho St. 63
E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Colorado 68, Sacramento St. 65
Monday’s Games
Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|9
|.679
|Radford
|12
|2
|.857
|17
|9
|.654
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|14
|.440
|Charleston Southern
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Hampton
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|SC-Upstate
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Presbyterian
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|18
|.333
|Longwood
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|17
|.393
|High Point
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|19
|.296
|Campbell
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|14
|.481
___
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop 89, Presbyterian 88
Radford 73, Campbell 60
UNC-Asheville 79, Charleston Southern 75
Longwood 76, Hampton 68
High Point 62, SC-Upstate 54
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|4
|.840
|Penn St.
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|5
|.800
|Rutgers
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Iowa
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Illinois
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Wisconsin
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|Ohio St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Purdue
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|12
|.538
|Indiana
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|8
|.667
|Michigan
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|9
|.625
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|11
|.522
|Nebraska
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|18
|.280
|Northwestern
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|18
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 68, Purdue 52
Penn St. 77, Northwestern 61
Wisconsin 81, Nebraska 64
Rutgers 72, Illinois 57
Maryland 67, Michigan St. 60
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|10
|.615
|Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Davis
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|15
|.444
|CS Northridge
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|16
|.407
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|16
|.360
|Long Beach St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|17
|.346
|Cal Poly
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|17
|.292
|UC Riverside
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|13
|.519
___
Saturday’s Games
Long Beach St. 65, UC Riverside 63, OT
UC Davis 110, CS Northridge 98
Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
