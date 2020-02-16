Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

February 16, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Oregon 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Arizona 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
Arizona St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Southern Cal 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
UCLA 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Stanford 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Oregon St. 5 8 .385 15 10 .600
Utah 5 8 .385 14 11 .560
Washington St. 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
California 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Washington 2 11 .154 12 14 .462

___

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. 80, California 75

Oregon 80, Utah 62

Wednesday’s Games

California at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
Boston U. 10 4 .714 16 11 .593
American U. 9 5 .643 13 12 .520
Lafayette 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Army 8 6 .571 13 12 .520
Navy 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Bucknell 6 8 .429 10 17 .370
Loyola (Md.) 5 9 .357 13 14 .481
Lehigh 4 10 .286 7 19 .269
Holy Cross 2 12 .143 3 24 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) 84, Colgate 80

Monday’s Games

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Navy at American U., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Army at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kentucky 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
Auburn 9 3 .750 22 3 .880
LSU 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
Florida 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
South Carolina 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Mississippi St. 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Alabama 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Tennessee 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Texas A&M 6 6 .500 12 12 .500
Arkansas 4 8 .333 16 9 .640
Mississippi 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
Missouri 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
Georgia 2 10 .167 12 13 .480
Vanderbilt 1 11 .083 9 16 .360

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
Furman 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
UNC-Greensboro 11 3 .786 21 6 .778
W. Carolina 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Wofford 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Chattanooga 7 7 .500 16 11 .593
Mercer 7 7 .500 13 14 .481
Samford 3 11 .214 9 19 .321
VMI 2 12 .143 7 20 .259
The Citadel 0 14 .000 6 19 .240

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 13 1 .929 22 3 .880
Nicholls 11 4 .733 17 9 .654
Abilene Christian 10 4 .714 15 10 .600
Sam Houston St. 10 5 .667 17 9 .654
Northwestern St. 9 6 .600 12 12 .500
Cent. Arkansas 8 7 .533 9 17 .346
McNeese St. 7 7 .500 12 13 .480
Lamar 7 8 .467 13 13 .500
Texas A&M-CC 6 9 .400 10 16 .385
Incarnate Word 5 9 .357 8 17 .320
Houston Baptist 3 11 .214 3 20 .130
New Orleans 3 12 .200 7 18 .280
SE Louisiana 3 12 .200 6 20 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 9 2 .818 13 11 .542
Texas Southern 8 3 .727 11 13 .458
Grambling St. 7 5 .583 13 12 .520
Alcorn St. 7 5 .583 11 12 .478
Jackson St. 7 5 .583 10 15 .400
Southern U. 7 5 .583 10 15 .400
Alabama St. 7 5 .583 8 17 .320
Alabama A&M 3 9 .250 6 17 .261
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 10 .167 3 21 .125
MVSU 2 10 .167 2 22 .083

___

Monday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 11 2 .846 20 8 .714
N. Dakota St. 10 2 .833 19 7 .731
South Dakota 9 4 .692 19 9 .679
Oral Roberts 7 6 .538 14 12 .538
Nebraska-Omaha 6 6 .500 13 14 .481
North Dakota 6 6 .500 12 14 .462
Fort Wayne 5 8 .385 12 16 .429
W. Illinois 2 11 .154 5 18 .217
Denver 1 12 .077 5 22 .185

___

Sunday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 75, Fort Wayne 64

Nebraska-Omaha 85, Denver 62

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 12 4 .750 18 9 .667
Georgia St. 11 5 .688 18 9 .667
Texas State 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
Georgia Southern 10 6 .625 16 11 .593
South Alabama 9 7 .563 16 11 .593
Appalachian St. 9 7 .563 15 12 .556
Texas-Arlington 8 8 .500 12 15 .444
Arkansas St. 7 9 .438 15 12 .556
Coastal Carolina 6 10 .375 13 14 .481
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 10 .375 11 16 .407
Troy 5 11 .313 9 18 .333
Louisiana-Monroe 3 13 .188 7 18 .280

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 12 0 1.000 26 1 .963
BYU 10 3 .769 21 7 .750
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8 4 .667 21 6 .778
Pacific 8 5 .615 20 9 .690
Pepperdine 7 6 .538 14 13 .519
San Francisco 6 6 .500 17 10 .630
Santa Clara 5 7 .417 18 9 .667
Loyola Marymount 3 9 .250 9 17 .346
San Diego 2 11 .154 9 19 .321
Portland 1 11 .083 9 18 .333

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 12 0 1.000 21 6 .778
California Baptist 7 3 .700 18 7 .720
Grand Canyon 7 4 .636 12 13 .480
Rio Grande 7 5 .583 11 14 .440
Seattle 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
CS Bakersfield 5 6 .455 11 15 .423
UMKC 5 7 .417 13 14 .481
Utah Valley 3 8 .273 9 17 .346
Chicago St. 0 12 .000 4 23 .148

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas of the Permian Basin at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

California Baptist at UMKC, 8 p.m.

