PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado 9 4 .692 20 6 .769 Oregon 9 4 .692 20 6 .769 Arizona 8 4 .667 18 7 .720 Arizona St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680 Southern Cal 8 5 .615 19 7 .731 UCLA 8 5 .615 15 11 .577 Stanford 5 7 .417 16 9 .640 Oregon St. 5 8 .385 15 10 .600 Utah 5 8 .385 14 11 .560 Washington St. 5 8 .385 14 12 .538 California 4 8 .333 10 15 .400 Washington 2 11 .154 12 14 .462

___

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. 80, California 75

Oregon 80, Utah 62

Wednesday’s Games

California at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 11 3 .786 20 7 .741 Boston U. 10 4 .714 16 11 .593 American U. 9 5 .643 13 12 .520 Lafayette 8 6 .571 16 9 .640 Army 8 6 .571 13 12 .520 Navy 7 7 .500 13 12 .520 Bucknell 6 8 .429 10 17 .370 Loyola (Md.) 5 9 .357 13 14 .481 Lehigh 4 10 .286 7 19 .269 Holy Cross 2 12 .143 3 24 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) 84, Colgate 80

Monday’s Games

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Navy at American U., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Army at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kentucky 10 2 .833 20 5 .800 Auburn 9 3 .750 22 3 .880 LSU 9 3 .750 18 7 .720 Florida 8 4 .667 16 9 .640 South Carolina 8 4 .667 16 9 .640 Mississippi St. 7 5 .583 16 9 .640 Alabama 6 6 .500 14 11 .560 Tennessee 6 6 .500 14 11 .560 Texas A&M 6 6 .500 12 12 .500 Arkansas 4 8 .333 16 9 .640 Mississippi 4 8 .333 13 12 .520 Missouri 4 8 .333 12 13 .480 Georgia 2 10 .167 12 13 .480 Vanderbilt 1 11 .083 9 16 .360

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 12 2 .857 23 4 .852 Furman 12 2 .857 22 5 .815 UNC-Greensboro 11 3 .786 21 6 .778 W. Carolina 8 6 .571 16 9 .640 Wofford 8 6 .571 16 11 .593 Chattanooga 7 7 .500 16 11 .593 Mercer 7 7 .500 13 14 .481 Samford 3 11 .214 9 19 .321 VMI 2 12 .143 7 20 .259 The Citadel 0 14 .000 6 19 .240

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 13 1 .929 22 3 .880 Nicholls 11 4 .733 17 9 .654 Abilene Christian 10 4 .714 15 10 .600 Sam Houston St. 10 5 .667 17 9 .654 Northwestern St. 9 6 .600 12 12 .500 Cent. Arkansas 8 7 .533 9 17 .346 McNeese St. 7 7 .500 12 13 .480 Lamar 7 8 .467 13 13 .500 Texas A&M-CC 6 9 .400 10 16 .385 Incarnate Word 5 9 .357 8 17 .320 Houston Baptist 3 11 .214 3 20 .130 New Orleans 3 12 .200 7 18 .280 SE Louisiana 3 12 .200 6 20 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 9 2 .818 13 11 .542 Texas Southern 8 3 .727 11 13 .458 Grambling St. 7 5 .583 13 12 .520 Alcorn St. 7 5 .583 11 12 .478 Jackson St. 7 5 .583 10 15 .400 Southern U. 7 5 .583 10 15 .400 Alabama St. 7 5 .583 8 17 .320 Alabama A&M 3 9 .250 6 17 .261 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 10 .167 3 21 .125 MVSU 2 10 .167 2 22 .083

___

Monday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 11 2 .846 20 8 .714 N. Dakota St. 10 2 .833 19 7 .731 South Dakota 9 4 .692 19 9 .679 Oral Roberts 7 6 .538 14 12 .538 Nebraska-Omaha 6 6 .500 13 14 .481 North Dakota 6 6 .500 12 14 .462 Fort Wayne 5 8 .385 12 16 .429 W. Illinois 2 11 .154 5 18 .217 Denver 1 12 .077 5 22 .185

___

Sunday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 75, Fort Wayne 64

Nebraska-Omaha 85, Denver 62

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 12 4 .750 18 9 .667 Georgia St. 11 5 .688 18 9 .667 Texas State 10 6 .625 17 10 .630 Georgia Southern 10 6 .625 16 11 .593 South Alabama 9 7 .563 16 11 .593 Appalachian St. 9 7 .563 15 12 .556 Texas-Arlington 8 8 .500 12 15 .444 Arkansas St. 7 9 .438 15 12 .556 Coastal Carolina 6 10 .375 13 14 .481 Louisiana-Lafayette 6 10 .375 11 16 .407 Troy 5 11 .313 9 18 .333 Louisiana-Monroe 3 13 .188 7 18 .280

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 12 0 1.000 26 1 .963 BYU 10 3 .769 21 7 .750 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8 4 .667 21 6 .778 Pacific 8 5 .615 20 9 .690 Pepperdine 7 6 .538 14 13 .519 San Francisco 6 6 .500 17 10 .630 Santa Clara 5 7 .417 18 9 .667 Loyola Marymount 3 9 .250 9 17 .346 San Diego 2 11 .154 9 19 .321 Portland 1 11 .083 9 18 .333

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 12 0 1.000 21 6 .778 California Baptist 7 3 .700 18 7 .720 Grand Canyon 7 4 .636 12 13 .480 Rio Grande 7 5 .583 11 14 .440 Seattle 5 6 .455 12 14 .462 CS Bakersfield 5 6 .455 11 15 .423 UMKC 5 7 .417 13 14 .481 Utah Valley 3 8 .273 9 17 .346 Chicago St. 0 12 .000 4 23 .148

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas of the Permian Basin at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

California Baptist at UMKC, 8 p.m.

