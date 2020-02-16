Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

February 16, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 11 1 .917 21 6 .778
Stony Brook 8 3 .727 17 9 .654
Albany (NY) 7 4 .636 14 12 .538
Hartford 7 5 .583 14 13 .519
UMBC 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
Mass.-Lowell 5 7 .417 11 16 .407
New Hampshire 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
Maine 3 9 .250 7 19 .269
Binghamton 2 10 .167 8 17 .320

___

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) 66, Maine 60

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
Cincinnati 10 3 .769 17 8 .680
Tulsa 9 3 .750 17 8 .680
SMU 8 4 .667 18 6 .750
Wichita St. 7 5 .583 19 6 .760
Memphis 6 6 .500 17 8 .680
UConn 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
Temple 5 7 .417 13 12 .520
UCF 4 8 .333 13 11 .542
South Florida 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
East Carolina 4 9 .308 10 16 .385
Tulane 2 11 .154 10 15 .400

___

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 70, East Carolina 67, OT

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

Villanova 76, Temple 56

Wichita St. 82, Tulane 57

UConn 64, Memphis 61

Wednesday’s Games

UCF at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Memphis, 7 p.m.

SMU at Tulane, 8 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Tulsa at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 12 0 1.000 23 2 .920
Rhode Island 11 2 .846 19 6 .760
Richmond 9 3 .750 19 6 .760
St. Bonaventure 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Duquesne 8 4 .667 18 6 .750
Saint Louis 7 5 .583 18 7 .720
VCU 7 5 .583 17 8 .680
Davidson 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
George Washington 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
UMass 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
George Mason 3 9 .250 14 11 .560
La Salle 2 10 .167 11 13 .458
Fordham 1 11 .083 7 17 .292
Saint Joseph’s 0 12 .000 4 21 .160

___

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne 59, Fordham 54

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at UMass, 7 p.m.

Dayton at VCU, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Duquesne, 8 p.m.

Fordham at La Salle, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 12 2 .857 22 3 .880
Louisville 12 3 .800 21 5 .808
Florida St. 11 3 .786 21 4 .840
Virginia 9 5 .643 17 7 .708
NC State 7 7 .500 16 9 .640
Syracuse 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Clemson 7 8 .467 13 12 .520
Boston College 7 8 .467 13 13 .500
Notre Dame 6 8 .429 15 10 .600
Virginia Tech 6 8 .429 15 10 .600
Georgia Tech 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
Pittsburgh 6 9 .400 15 11 .577
Miami 5 10 .333 13 12 .520
Wake Forest 4 11 .267 11 14 .440
North Carolina 3 11 .214 10 15 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston College 71, NC State 68

Monday’s Games

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Duke at NC State, 9 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Florida 11 2 .846 18 10 .643
Liberty 10 2 .833 24 3 .889
Stetson 9 3 .750 15 12 .556
Lipscomb 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
North Alabama 5 8 .385 10 16 .385
Florida Gulf Coast 5 8 .385 8 20 .286
NJIT 4 8 .333 7 18 .280
Kennesaw St. 0 12 .000 1 24 .040

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 12 0 1.000 23 1 .958
Kansas 11 1 .917 22 3 .880
Texas Tech 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
West Virginia 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Oklahoma 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
TCU 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
Texas 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Iowa St. 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
Oklahoma St. 3 9 .250 13 12 .520
Kansas St. 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Monday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Texas, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 10 3 .769 18 7 .720
Creighton 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Villanova 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Marquette 7 5 .583 17 7 .708
Butler 7 6 .538 19 7 .731
Providence 7 6 .538 14 12 .538
Xavier 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Georgetown 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
St. John’s 3 9 .250 14 11 .560
DePaul 1 11 .083 13 12 .520

___

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 76, Temple 56

Monday’s Games

Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 12 3 .800 16 10 .615
E. Washington 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
N. Colorado 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
Montana St. 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
N. Arizona 8 7 .533 14 10 .583
S. Utah 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Portland St. 6 8 .429 12 14 .462
Sacramento St. 6 9 .400 13 11 .542
Weber St. 6 9 .400 10 16 .385
Idaho 3 10 .231 7 17 .292
Idaho St. 3 12 .200 6 18 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 2 .867 19 9 .679
Radford 12 2 .857 17 9 .654
Gardner-Webb 7 6 .538 11 14 .440
Charleston Southern 7 8 .467 13 14 .481
Hampton 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
UNC-Asheville 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
SC-Upstate 6 8 .429 11 16 .407
Presbyterian 6 8 .429 9 18 .333
Longwood 6 9 .400 11 17 .393
High Point 5 9 .357 8 19 .296
Campbell 4 11 .267 13 14 .481

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 11 3 .786 21 4 .840
Penn St. 10 4 .714 20 5 .800
Iowa 9 6 .600 18 8 .692
Rutgers 9 6 .600 18 8 .692
Michigan St. 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Illinois 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Wisconsin 8 6 .571 15 10 .600
Ohio St. 7 7 .500 17 8 .680
Michigan 7 7 .500 16 9 .640
Purdue 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
Indiana 6 8 .429 16 9 .640
Minnesota 6 8 .429 12 12 .500
Nebraska 2 12 .143 7 18 .280
Northwestern 1 13 .071 6 18 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 89, Indiana 65

Iowa 58, Minnesota 55

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 9 2 .818 17 10 .630
UC Davis 6 5 .545 12 15 .444
CS Northridge 6 5 .545 11 16 .407
UC Santa Barbara 5 5 .500 16 9 .640
Hawaii 5 5 .500 14 10 .583
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 6 .455 10 16 .385
Long Beach St. 4 6 .400 9 17 .346
UC Riverside 4 7 .364 14 13 .519
Cal Poly 4 7 .364 7 18 .280

___

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine 70, Hawaii 63

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins