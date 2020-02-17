All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|William & Mary
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|8
|.704
|Towson
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|11
|.593
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|Northeastern
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Drexel
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Elon
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|20
|.286
|James Madison
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|16
|.360
___
Thursday’s Games
Northeastern at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|8
|.692
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|FIU
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Charlotte
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|UAB
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Marshall
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Old Dominion
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|FAU
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|UTSA
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|Rice
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Southern Miss.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|UTEP
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|N. Kentucky
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|Youngstown St.
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Green Bay
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|Ill.-Chicago
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|Milwaukee
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|14
|.462
|Cleveland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Oakland
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Detroit
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|21
|.222
|IUPUI
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|22
|.214
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Harvard
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|7
|.696
|Penn
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Brown
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|14
|.391
|Cornell
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Columbia
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|18
|.250
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Siena
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|10
|.565
|Rider
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|10
|.600
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Manhattan
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Iona
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Niagara
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|Quinnipiac
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|13
|.458
|Fairfield
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Marist
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|17
|.261
|Canisius
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
___
Wednesday’s Games
Iona at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|N. Illinois
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Kent St.
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Ball St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|E. Michigan
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Ohio
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|W. Michigan
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Toledo
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|13
|.500
|NC A&T
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|14
|.481
|NC Central
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|13
|.480
|Morgan St.
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|14
|.500
|Florida A&M
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|14
|.417
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|13
|.500
|SC State
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|21
|.192
|Coppin St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|20
|.286
|Delaware St.
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|22
|.120
|Howard
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
Monday’s Games
NC A&T 77, NC Central 60
Bethune-Cookman 71, Delaware St. 70
Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Florida A&M 71
Morgan St. 78, SC State 72
Norfolk St. 80, Coppin St. 60
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|4
|.846
|Loyola of Chicago
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Bradley
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|S. Illinois
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|12
|.556
|Drake
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Indiana St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Valparaiso
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Missouri St.
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Illinois St.
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|18
|.308
|Evansville
|0
|14
|.000
|9
|18
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|26
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Colorado St.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Boise St.
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|10
|.630
|UNLV
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|New Mexico
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|10
|.630
|Fresno St.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Air Force
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|16
|.385
|San Jose St.
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|19
|.269
|Wyoming
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|20
|.231
___
Tuesday’s Games
Nevada at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Air Force at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|12
|.556
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Sacred Heart
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|11
|.593
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|16
|.385
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|14
|.440
|Bryant
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|Wagner
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|19
|.208
|CCSU
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|24
|.111
___
Tuesday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 5 p.m.
Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|7
|.731
|Austin Peay
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|Belmont
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|E. Kentucky
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|14
|.481
|Tennessee St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Morehead St.
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|E. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|UT Martin
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|SE Missouri
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|20
|.259
___
Thursday’s Games
Belmont at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
