February 17, 2020
 
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
William & Mary 10 5 .667 18 10 .643
Delaware 9 5 .643 19 8 .704
Towson 9 5 .643 16 11 .593
Coll. of Charleston 9 6 .600 15 12 .556
Northeastern 7 7 .500 13 13 .500
Drexel 6 8 .429 13 14 .481
Elon 6 9 .400 10 18 .357
UNC-Wilmington 3 12 .200 8 20 .286
James Madison 2 12 .143 9 16 .360

___

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 12 2 .857 18 9 .667
W. Kentucky 11 3 .786 18 8 .692
Louisiana Tech 10 4 .714 19 7 .731
FIU 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
Charlotte 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
UAB 7 7 .500 16 11 .593
Marshall 7 7 .500 13 14 .481
Old Dominion 7 7 .500 11 16 .407
FAU 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
UTSA 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
Rice 5 9 .357 13 14 .481
Southern Miss. 5 9 .357 9 18 .333
UTEP 4 10 .286 13 14 .481
Middle Tennessee 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 13 2 .867 23 5 .821
N. Kentucky 11 4 .733 19 8 .704
Youngstown St. 8 6 .571 15 12 .556
Green Bay 8 6 .571 13 14 .481
Ill.-Chicago 8 7 .533 13 15 .464
Milwaukee 7 7 .500 12 14 .462
Cleveland St. 6 8 .429 10 17 .370
Oakland 5 9 .357 10 17 .370
Detroit 4 10 .286 6 21 .222
IUPUI 2 13 .133 6 22 .214

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 6 2 .750 18 6 .750
Princeton 6 2 .750 11 10 .524
Harvard 5 3 .625 16 7 .696
Penn 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Brown 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Dartmouth 2 6 .250 9 14 .391
Cornell 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
Columbia 1 7 .125 6 18 .250

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 10 5 .667 13 11 .542
Siena 9 5 .643 13 10 .565
Rider 9 6 .600 15 10 .600
Monmouth (NJ) 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
Manhattan 7 7 .500 11 12 .478
Iona 7 7 .500 9 12 .429
Niagara 7 7 .500 9 16 .360
Quinnipiac 6 8 .429 11 13 .458
Fairfield 6 8 .429 10 15 .400
Marist 5 9 .357 6 17 .261
Canisius 4 10 .286 9 16 .360

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iona at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
Akron 9 3 .750 19 6 .760
N. Illinois 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Kent St. 7 5 .583 17 8 .680
Buffalo 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Ball St. 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Cent. Michigan 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
E. Michigan 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Ohio 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
W. Michigan 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
Toledo 4 9 .308 12 14 .462
Miami (Ohio) 3 9 .250 10 15 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 9 2 .818 13 13 .500
NC A&T 9 3 .750 13 14 .481
NC Central 8 3 .727 12 13 .480
Morgan St. 8 5 .615 14 14 .500
Florida A&M 8 5 .615 10 14 .417
Bethune-Cookman 7 5 .583 13 13 .500
SC State 6 6 .500 11 13 .458
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 7 .364 5 21 .192
Coppin St. 4 9 .308 8 20 .286
Delaware St. 2 9 .182 3 22 .120
Howard 0 11 .000 2 24 .077

___

Monday’s Games

NC A&T 77, NC Central 60

Bethune-Cookman 71, Delaware St. 70

Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Florida A&M 71

Morgan St. 78, SC State 72

Norfolk St. 80, Coppin St. 60

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 11 3 .786 22 4 .846
Loyola of Chicago 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Bradley 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
S. Illinois 9 5 .643 15 12 .556
Drake 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
Indiana St. 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Valparaiso 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Missouri St. 7 7 .500 13 14 .481
Illinois St. 3 11 .214 8 18 .308
Evansville 0 14 .000 9 18 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 15 0 1.000 26 0 1.000
Utah St. 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Colorado St. 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Nevada 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
Boise St. 9 6 .600 17 10 .630
UNLV 8 6 .571 13 14 .481
New Mexico 6 8 .429 17 10 .630
Fresno St. 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
Air Force 4 10 .286 10 16 .385
San Jose St. 3 11 .214 7 19 .269
Wyoming 1 13 .071 6 20 .231

___

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 11 3 .786 15 12 .556
St. Francis (Pa.) 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
Sacred Heart 9 5 .643 16 11 .593
Mount St. Mary’s 6 7 .462 10 16 .385
Fairleigh Dickinson 6 7 .462 8 16 .333
St. Francis Brooklyn 5 8 .385 11 14 .440
Bryant 4 9 .308 12 14 .462
Wagner 2 11 .154 5 19 .208
CCSU 2 12 .143 3 24 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 12 2 .857 19 7 .731
Austin Peay 12 2 .857 18 9 .667
Belmont 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
E. Kentucky 10 4 .714 13 14 .481
Tennessee St. 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Morehead St. 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
E. Illinois 5 9 .357 12 14 .462
Jacksonville St. 5 9 .357 10 17 .370
UT Martin 4 10 .286 8 17 .320
SIU-Edwardsville 4 10 .286 7 20 .259
Tennessee Tech 4 10 .286 7 20 .259
SE Missouri 3 11 .214 7 20 .259

___

Thursday’s Games

Belmont at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

