All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Oregon
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Arizona
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Arizona St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Southern Cal
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|UCLA
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Stanford
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Oregon St.
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|10
|.600
|Utah
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|11
|.560
|Washington St.
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|California
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Washington
|2
|11
|.154
|12
|14
|.462
___
Wednesday’s Games
California at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|Boston U.
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|American U.
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|12
|.520
|Lafayette
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Army
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|12
|.520
|Navy
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Bucknell
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Loyola (Md.)
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Lehigh
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|19
|.269
|Holy Cross
|2
|13
|.133
|3
|25
|.107
___
Wednesday’s Games
Navy at American U., 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Army at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Auburn
|9
|3
|.750
|22
|3
|.880
|LSU
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|South Carolina
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Mississippi St.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Tennessee
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas A&M
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|Missouri
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Arkansas
|4
|9
|.308
|16
|10
|.615
|Mississippi
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
|Georgia
|2
|10
|.167
|12
|13
|.480
|Vanderbilt
|1
|12
|.077
|9
|17
|.346
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 61
Florida 73, Arkansas 59
Missouri 71, Mississippi 68
Kentucky 79, LSU 76
Wednesday’s Games
Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Georgia, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Furman
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|UNC-Greensboro
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|6
|.778
|W. Carolina
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Wofford
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Chattanooga
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Mercer
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Samford
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|19
|.321
|VMI
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|20
|.259
|The Citadel
|0
|14
|.000
|6
|19
|.240
___
Wednesday’s Games
Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|13
|1
|.929
|22
|3
|.880
|Nicholls
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|Abilene Christian
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|10
|.600
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Northwestern St.
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|17
|.346
|McNeese St.
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Lamar
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|Incarnate Word
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|17
|.320
|Houston Baptist
|3
|11
|.214
|3
|20
|.130
|New Orleans
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|SE Louisiana
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|20
|.231
___
Wednesday’s Games
Nicholls at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas Southern
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Alcorn St.
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|12
|.500
|Southern U.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|15
|.423
|Alabama St.
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|17
|.320
|Grambling St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|Jackson St.
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|16
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|22
|.120
|MVSU
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|23
|.080
___
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|8
|.714
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|7
|.731
|South Dakota
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|9
|.679
|Oral Roberts
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Nebraska-Omaha
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|North Dakota
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|14
|.462
|Fort Wayne
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|16
|.429
|W. Illinois
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|18
|.217
|Denver
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|22
|.185
___
Wednesday’s Games
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Georgia St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Texas State
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|Georgia Southern
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|South Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|Appalachian St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Texas-Arlington
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Arkansas St.
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|16
|.407
|Troy
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|18
|.280
___
Wednesday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Troy at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|12
|0
|1.000
|26
|1
|.963
|BYU
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|7
|.750
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Pacific
|8
|5
|.615
|20
|9
|.690
|Pepperdine
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|13
|.519
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Santa Clara
|5
|7
|.417
|18
|9
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|17
|.346
|San Diego
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|19
|.321
|Portland
|1
|11
|.083
|9
|18
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Santa Clara at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|21
|6
|.778
|California Baptist
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Grand Canyon
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|13
|.480
|Rio Grande
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|14
|.462
|Seattle
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|15
|.423
|UMKC
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|14
|.481
|Utah Valley
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|17
|.346
|Chicago St.
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|23
|.148
___
Tuesday’s Games
Rio Grande 93, Texas of the Permian Basin 80
Wednesday’s Games
California Baptist at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Seattle, 10 p.m.
