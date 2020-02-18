All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|William & Mary
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|8
|.704
|Towson
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|11
|.593
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|Northeastern
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Drexel
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Elon
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|20
|.286
|James Madison
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|16
|.360
___
Thursday’s Games
Northeastern at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|8
|.692
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|FIU
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Charlotte
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|UAB
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Marshall
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Old Dominion
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|FAU
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|UTSA
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|Rice
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Southern Miss.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|UTEP
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|N. Kentucky
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|Youngstown St.
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Green Bay
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|Ill.-Chicago
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|Milwaukee
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|14
|.462
|Cleveland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Oakland
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Detroit
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|21
|.222
|IUPUI
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|22
|.214
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Harvard
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|7
|.696
|Penn
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Brown
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|14
|.391
|Cornell
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Columbia
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|18
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
Brown at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Penn at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Siena
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|10
|.565
|Rider
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|10
|.600
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Manhattan
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Iona
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Niagara
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|Quinnipiac
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|13
|.458
|Fairfield
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Marist
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|17
|.261
|Canisius
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
___
Wednesday’s Games
Iona at Siena, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Marist, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Bowling Green
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Buffalo
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|N. Illinois
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Kent St.
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|Ball St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|E. Michigan
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|Ohio
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Toledo
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|W. Michigan
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
___
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 72, Ball St. 59
E. Michigan 70, Kent St. 49
Ohio 77, Cent. Michigan 69
Akron 71, W. Michigan 67
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|13
|.500
|NC A&T
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|14
|.481
|NC Central
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|13
|.480
|Morgan St.
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|14
|.500
|Florida A&M
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|14
|.417
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|13
|.500
|SC State
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|21
|.192
|Coppin St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|20
|.286
|Delaware St.
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|22
|.120
|Howard
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|4
|.846
|Loyola of Chicago
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Bradley
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|S. Illinois
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|12
|.556
|Drake
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Indiana St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Valparaiso
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Missouri St.
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Illinois St.
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|18
|.308
|Evansville
|0
|14
|.000
|9
|18
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|26
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Nevada
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|Colorado St.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Boise St.
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|10
|.630
|UNLV
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|New Mexico
|6
|9
|.400
|17
|11
|.607
|Fresno St.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Air Force
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|16
|.385
|San Jose St.
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|19
|.269
|Wyoming
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|20
|.231
___
Tuesday’s Games
Nevada 88, New Mexico 74
Colorado St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Air Force at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|Robert Morris
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|13
|.536
|Sacred Heart
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|11
|.593
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|14
|.462
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|17
|.320
|Bryant
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Wagner
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|19
|.240
|CCSU
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|24
|.143
___
Tuesday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn 87, LIU 77
Bryant 61, Merrimack 52
CCSU 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Robert Morris 71
Wagner 67, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Friday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 5 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Robert Morris, 7:30 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
CCSU at Wagner, 7:30 p.m.
LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 8 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|7
|.731
|Austin Peay
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|Belmont
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|E. Kentucky
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|14
|.481
|Tennessee St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Morehead St.
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|E. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|UT Martin
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|SE Missouri
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|20
|.259
___
Thursday’s Games
Belmont at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
