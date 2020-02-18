All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|6
|.778
|Stony Brook
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|9
|.654
|Albany (NY)
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|12
|.538
|Hartford
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|13
|.519
|UMBC
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|16
|.407
|New Hampshire
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Maine
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|19
|.269
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
___
Thursday’s Games
UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Cincinnati
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|8
|.680
|Tulsa
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|8
|.680
|SMU
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Wichita St.
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|6
|.760
|Memphis
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|UConn
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|Temple
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|UCF
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|South Florida
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|East Carolina
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|16
|.385
|Tulane
|2
|11
|.154
|10
|15
|.400
___
Wednesday’s Games
UCF at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Memphis, 7 p.m.
SMU at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Houston, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UConn at Temple, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|2
|.923
|Rhode Island
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|6
|.760
|Richmond
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Duquesne
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Saint Louis
|7
|6
|.538
|18
|8
|.692
|VCU
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|Davidson
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|George Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|UMass
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|George Mason
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|La Salle
|2
|10
|.167
|11
|13
|.458
|Fordham
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|17
|.292
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|21
|.192
___
Tuesday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s 73, Davidson 72
UMass 67, Saint Louis 63
Dayton 66, VCU 61
Wednesday’s Games
George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Duquesne, 8 p.m.
Fordham at La Salle, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
VCU at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|3
|.880
|Florida St.
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Louisville
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|5
|.808
|Virginia
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|7
|.708
|NC State
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Notre Dame
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|10
|.615
|Clemson
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|12
|.520
|Boston College
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|10
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|12
|.556
|Miami
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Wake Forest
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|14
|.440
|North Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|16
|.385
___
Tuesday’s Games
Florida St. 82, Pittsburgh 67
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Duke at NC State, 9 p.m.
Miami at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Florida
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|10
|.643
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|24
|3
|.889
|Stetson
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|12
|.556
|Lipscomb
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|North Alabama
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|16
|.385
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|20
|.286
|NJIT
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|12
|.000
|1
|24
|.040
___
Thursday’s Games
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Stetson at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|1
|.960
|Kansas
|12
|1
|.923
|23
|3
|.885
|Texas Tech
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|West Virginia
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Oklahoma
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|TCU
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Iowa St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|13
|.500
|Kansas St.
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Tuesday’s Games
West Virginia 65, Oklahoma St. 47
Baylor 65, Oklahoma 54
Wednesday’s Games
TCU at Texas, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|7
|.720
|Creighton
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Villanova
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Butler
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Marquette
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|8
|.680
|Providence
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Xavier
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|Georgetown
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|St. John’s
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|DePaul
|1
|11
|.083
|13
|12
|.520
___
Tuesday’s Games
Creighton 73, Marquette 65
Wednesday’s Games
Butler at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Villanova at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|10
|.615
|E. Washington
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Colorado
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Montana St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|N. Arizona
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|10
|.583
|S. Utah
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Portland St.
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Sacramento St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|11
|.542
|Weber St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|Idaho
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|18
|.280
|Idaho St.
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|18
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
S. Utah at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|9
|.679
|Radford
|12
|2
|.857
|17
|9
|.654
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|14
|.440
|Charleston Southern
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Hampton
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|SC-Upstate
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Presbyterian
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|18
|.333
|Longwood
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|17
|.393
|High Point
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|19
|.296
|Campbell
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|14
|.481
___
Thursday’s Games
Longwood at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at High Point, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Radford, 9 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Penn St.
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Rutgers
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Illinois
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Wisconsin
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|Ohio St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Michigan
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Purdue
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|13
|.519
|Indiana
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|9
|.640
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|12
|.500
|Nebraska
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|18
|.280
|Northwestern
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|19
|.240
___
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois 62, Penn St. 56
Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65
Maryland 76, Northwestern 67
Wednesday’s Games
Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Ohio St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|10
|.630
|UC Davis
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|15
|.444
|CS Northridge
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|16
|.407
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Hawaii
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|16
|.385
|Long Beach St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|17
|.346
|UC Riverside
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|13
|.519
|Cal Poly
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|18
|.280
___
Wednesday’s Games
Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.