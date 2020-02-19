All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|William & Mary
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|8
|.704
|Towson
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|11
|.593
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|Northeastern
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Drexel
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Elon
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|20
|.286
|James Madison
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|16
|.360
___
Thursday’s Games
Northeastern at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at Delaware, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|8
|.692
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|FIU
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Charlotte
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|UAB
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Marshall
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Old Dominion
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|FAU
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|UTSA
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|Rice
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Southern Miss.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|UTEP
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.
UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|N. Kentucky
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|Youngstown St.
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Green Bay
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|Ill.-Chicago
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|Milwaukee
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|14
|.462
|Cleveland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Oakland
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Detroit
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|21
|.222
|IUPUI
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|22
|.214
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Harvard
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|7
|.696
|Penn
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Brown
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|14
|.391
|Cornell
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Columbia
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|18
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
Brown at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Penn at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Brown at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Yale at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Penn at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|10
|.583
|St. Peter’s
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Rider
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|10
|.600
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Manhattan
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Niagara
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|Iona
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|13
|.409
|Quinnipiac
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|13
|.458
|Fairfield
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Marist
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|17
|.261
|Canisius
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
___
Wednesday’s Games
Siena 65, Iona 64
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Marist, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Bowling Green
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Buffalo
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|N. Illinois
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Kent St.
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|Ball St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|E. Michigan
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|Ohio
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Toledo
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|W. Michigan
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
___
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Toledo at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 4 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|13
|.500
|NC A&T
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|14
|.481
|NC Central
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|13
|.480
|Morgan St.
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|14
|.500
|Florida A&M
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|14
|.417
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|13
|.500
|SC State
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|21
|.192
|Coppin St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|20
|.286
|Delaware St.
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|22
|.120
|Howard
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Howard at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|4
|.846
|Loyola of Chicago
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Bradley
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|S. Illinois
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|12
|.556
|Drake
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Indiana St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Valparaiso
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Missouri St.
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|Illinois St.
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|19
|.296
|Evansville
|0
|14
|.000
|9
|18
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Bradley 83, Missouri St. 79, OT
Drake 77, Valparaiso 75, OT
Loyola of Chicago 84, Illinois St. 69
Thursday’s Games
N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.
Drake at Illinois St., 4:30 p.m.
Bradley at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|26
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Nevada
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|Boise St.
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|10
|.643
|Colorado St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|UNLV
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|14
|.500
|New Mexico
|6
|9
|.400
|17
|11
|.607
|Fresno St.
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Air Force
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|17
|.370
|San Jose St.
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|20
|.259
|Wyoming
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|21
|.222
___
Wednesday’s Games
Utah St. 78, Wyoming 58
Fresno St. 71, Air Force 62
Boise St. 80, San Jose St. 62
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming at Air Force, 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|Robert Morris
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|13
|.536
|Sacred Heart
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|11
|.593
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|14
|.462
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|17
|.320
|Bryant
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Wagner
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|19
|.240
|CCSU
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|24
|.143
___
Friday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 5 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Robert Morris, 7:30 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
CCSU at Wagner, 7:30 p.m.
LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 8 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|7
|.731
|Austin Peay
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|Belmont
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|E. Kentucky
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|14
|.481
|Tennessee St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Morehead St.
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|E. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|UT Martin
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|SE Missouri
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|20
|.259
___
Thursday’s Games
Belmont at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
Belmont at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
