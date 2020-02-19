All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|6
|.778
|Stony Brook
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|9
|.654
|Albany (NY)
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|12
|.538
|Hartford
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|13
|.519
|UMBC
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|16
|.407
|New Hampshire
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Maine
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|19
|.269
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
___
Thursday’s Games
UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Maine at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|6
|.778
|Cincinnati
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|9
|.654
|Tulsa
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|SMU
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|7
|.720
|Wichita St.
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|6
|.760
|Memphis
|7
|6
|.538
|18
|8
|.692
|UConn
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|Temple
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|UCF
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|11
|.560
|South Florida
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|East Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|17
|.370
|Tulane
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|15
|.423
___
Wednesday’s Games
UCF 89, Cincinnati 87, 2OT
Memphis 77, East Carolina 73
Tulane 80, SMU 72
Houston 76, Tulsa 43
Thursday’s Games
UConn at Temple, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tulane at UCF, Noon
Houston at Memphis, 2 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|2
|.923
|Rhode Island
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|6
|.760
|Richmond
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Duquesne
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|7
|.720
|Saint Louis
|7
|6
|.538
|18
|8
|.692
|VCU
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|Davidson
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|George Washington
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|UMass
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|George Mason
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|La Salle
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|13
|.480
|Fordham
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|18
|.280
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|21
|.192
___
Wednesday’s Games
Richmond 65, George Mason 50
George Washington 70, Duquesne 67
La Salle 58, Fordham 49
Friday’s Games
VCU at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne at Dayton, 2 p.m.
UMass at Fordham, 4 p.m.
La Salle at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Davidson, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 6:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|5
|.815
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Florida St.
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Virginia
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|NC State
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|9
|.654
|Notre Dame
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|12
|.538
|Clemson
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|12
|.520
|Georgia Tech
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Boston College
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|Virginia Tech
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|12
|.556
|Miami
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|12
|.538
|Wake Forest
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|15
|.423
|North Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|16
|.385
___
Wednesday’s Games
Louisville 90, Syracuse 66
Georgia Tech 86, Wake Forest 79
Virginia 78, Boston College 65
NC State 88, Duke 66
Miami 102, Virginia Tech 95, 3OT
Saturday’s Games
Virginia at Pittsburgh, Noon
North Carolina at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Florida
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|10
|.643
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|24
|3
|.889
|Stetson
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|12
|.556
|Lipscomb
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|North Alabama
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|16
|.385
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|20
|.286
|NJIT
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|12
|.000
|1
|24
|.040
___
Thursday’s Games
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Stetson at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Stetson at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|1
|.960
|Kansas
|12
|1
|.923
|23
|3
|.885
|Texas Tech
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|West Virginia
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Oklahoma
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Texas
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|TCU
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|Iowa St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|13
|.500
|Kansas St.
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|17
|.346
___
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 70, TCU 56
Texas Tech 69, Kansas St. 62
Saturday’s Games
Kansas at Baylor, Noon
Texas at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|7
|.731
|Creighton
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Villanova
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Providence
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Marquette
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|8
|.680
|Butler
|7
|7
|.500
|19
|8
|.704
|Xavier
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|Georgetown
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|St. John’s
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|DePaul
|1
|12
|.077
|13
|13
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
Seton Hall 74, Butler 72
Providence 73, Georgetown 63
Villanova 91, DePaul 71
Saturday’s Games
Marquette at Providence, Noon
Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|10
|.615
|E. Washington
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Colorado
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Montana St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|N. Arizona
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|10
|.583
|S. Utah
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Portland St.
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Sacramento St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|11
|.542
|Weber St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|Idaho
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|18
|.280
|Idaho St.
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|18
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
S. Utah at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|9
|.679
|Radford
|12
|2
|.857
|17
|9
|.654
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|14
|.440
|Charleston Southern
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Hampton
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|SC-Upstate
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Presbyterian
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|18
|.333
|Longwood
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|17
|.393
|High Point
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|19
|.296
|Campbell
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|14
|.481
___
Thursday’s Games
Longwood at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at High Point, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Radford, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hampton at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Penn St.
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Illinois
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Wisconsin
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|Rutgers
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|9
|.654
|Ohio St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Purdue
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|13
|.519
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Nebraska
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|18
|.280
|Northwestern
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|19
|.240
___
Wednesday’s Games
Michigan 60, Rutgers 52
Indiana 68, Minnesota 56
Thursday’s Games
Ohio St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan at Purdue, 2 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|10
|.643
|UC Davis
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|15
|.444
|CS Northridge
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|16
|.407
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Hawaii
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|16
|.385
|UC Riverside
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|13
|.519
|Long Beach St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|18
|.333
|Cal Poly
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|18
|.280
___
Wednesday’s Games
UC Irvine 70, Long Beach St. 55
Thursday’s Games
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
