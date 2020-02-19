Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 11 1 .917 21 6 .778
Stony Brook 8 3 .727 17 9 .654
Albany (NY) 7 4 .636 14 12 .538
Hartford 7 5 .583 14 13 .519
UMBC 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
Mass.-Lowell 5 7 .417 11 16 .407
New Hampshire 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
Maine 3 9 .250 7 19 .269
Binghamton 2 10 .167 8 17 .320

___

Thursday’s Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 11 3 .786 21 6 .778
Cincinnati 10 4 .714 17 9 .654
Tulsa 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
SMU 8 5 .615 18 7 .720
Wichita St. 7 5 .583 19 6 .760
Memphis 7 6 .538 18 8 .692
UConn 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
Temple 5 7 .417 13 12 .520
UCF 5 8 .385 14 11 .560
South Florida 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
East Carolina 4 10 .286 10 17 .370
Tulane 3 11 .214 11 15 .423

___

Wednesday’s Games

UCF 89, Cincinnati 87, 2OT

Memphis 77, East Carolina 73

Tulane 80, SMU 72

Houston 76, Tulsa 43

Thursday’s Games

UConn at Temple, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at UCF, Noon

Houston at Memphis, 2 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 13 0 1.000 24 2 .923
Rhode Island 11 2 .846 19 6 .760
Richmond 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
St. Bonaventure 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Duquesne 8 5 .615 18 7 .720
Saint Louis 7 6 .538 18 8 .692
VCU 7 6 .538 17 9 .654
Davidson 7 6 .538 13 12 .520
George Washington 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
UMass 5 8 .385 11 15 .423
George Mason 3 10 .231 14 12 .538
La Salle 3 10 .231 12 13 .480
Fordham 1 12 .077 7 18 .280
Saint Joseph’s 1 12 .077 5 21 .192

___

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond 65, George Mason 50

George Washington 70, Duquesne 67

La Salle 58, Fordham 49

Friday’s Games

VCU at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Dayton, 2 p.m.

UMass at Fordham, 4 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Davidson, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 13 3 .813 22 5 .815
Duke 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Florida St. 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Virginia 10 5 .667 18 7 .720
NC State 8 7 .533 17 9 .654
Notre Dame 7 8 .467 16 10 .615
Syracuse 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
Clemson 7 8 .467 13 12 .520
Georgia Tech 7 8 .467 13 13 .500
Boston College 7 9 .438 13 14 .481
Virginia Tech 6 9 .400 15 11 .577
Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 15 12 .556
Miami 6 10 .375 14 12 .538
Wake Forest 4 12 .250 11 15 .423
North Carolina 3 12 .200 10 16 .385

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisville 90, Syracuse 66

Georgia Tech 86, Wake Forest 79

Virginia 78, Boston College 65

NC State 88, Duke 66

Miami 102, Virginia Tech 95, 3OT

Saturday’s Games

Virginia at Pittsburgh, Noon

North Carolina at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Florida 11 2 .846 18 10 .643
Liberty 10 2 .833 24 3 .889
Stetson 9 3 .750 15 12 .556
Lipscomb 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
North Alabama 5 8 .385 10 16 .385
Florida Gulf Coast 5 8 .385 8 20 .286
NJIT 4 8 .333 7 18 .280
Kennesaw St. 0 12 .000 1 24 .040

___

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Stetson at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 13 0 1.000 24 1 .960
Kansas 12 1 .923 23 3 .885
Texas Tech 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
West Virginia 7 6 .538 19 7 .731
Oklahoma 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
Texas 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
TCU 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
Iowa St. 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
Oklahoma St. 3 10 .231 13 13 .500
Kansas St. 2 11 .154 9 17 .346

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 70, TCU 56

Texas Tech 69, Kansas St. 62

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Baylor, Noon

Texas at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 11 3 .786 19 7 .731
Creighton 10 4 .714 21 6 .778
Villanova 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Providence 8 6 .571 15 12 .556
Marquette 7 6 .538 17 8 .680
Butler 7 7 .500 19 8 .704
Xavier 6 7 .462 17 9 .654
Georgetown 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
St. John’s 3 10 .231 14 12 .538
DePaul 1 12 .077 13 13 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall 74, Butler 72

Providence 73, Georgetown 63

Villanova 91, DePaul 71

Saturday’s Games

Marquette at Providence, Noon

Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 12 3 .800 16 10 .615
E. Washington 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
N. Colorado 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
Montana St. 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
N. Arizona 8 7 .533 14 10 .583
S. Utah 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Portland St. 7 8 .467 13 14 .481
Sacramento St. 6 9 .400 13 11 .542
Weber St. 6 9 .400 10 16 .385
Idaho 3 11 .214 7 18 .280
Idaho St. 3 12 .200 6 18 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 2 .867 19 9 .679
Radford 12 2 .857 17 9 .654
Gardner-Webb 7 6 .538 11 14 .440
Charleston Southern 7 8 .467 13 14 .481
Hampton 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
UNC-Asheville 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
SC-Upstate 6 8 .429 11 16 .407
Presbyterian 6 8 .429 9 18 .333
Longwood 6 9 .400 11 17 .393
High Point 5 9 .357 8 19 .296
Campbell 4 11 .267 13 14 .481

___

Thursday’s Games

Longwood at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Radford, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Penn St. 10 5 .667 20 6 .769
Iowa 9 6 .600 18 8 .692
Illinois 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Michigan St. 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Wisconsin 9 6 .600 16 10 .615
Rutgers 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Michigan 8 7 .533 17 9 .654
Ohio St. 7 7 .500 17 8 .680
Indiana 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
Purdue 7 9 .438 14 13 .519
Minnesota 6 9 .400 12 13 .480
Nebraska 2 12 .143 7 18 .280
Northwestern 1 14 .067 6 19 .240

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan 60, Rutgers 52

Indiana 68, Minnesota 56

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Purdue, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 10 2 .833 18 10 .643
UC Davis 6 5 .545 12 15 .444
CS Northridge 6 5 .545 11 16 .407
UC Santa Barbara 5 5 .500 16 9 .640
Hawaii 5 5 .500 14 10 .583
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 6 .455 10 16 .385
UC Riverside 4 7 .364 14 13 .519
Long Beach St. 4 7 .364 9 18 .333
Cal Poly 4 7 .364 7 18 .280

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine 70, Long Beach St. 55

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

