Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

February 19, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Oregon 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Arizona 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
Arizona St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Southern Cal 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
UCLA 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Stanford 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Oregon St. 5 8 .385 15 10 .600
Utah 5 8 .385 14 11 .560
California 5 8 .385 11 15 .423
Washington St. 5 9 .357 14 13 .519
Washington 2 11 .154 12 14 .462

___

Wednesday’s Games

California 66, Washington St. 57

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Southern Cal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.

California at Washington, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
Boston U. 10 5 .667 16 12 .571
American U. 10 5 .667 14 12 .538
Lafayette 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Army 8 7 .533 13 13 .500
Navy 7 8 .467 13 13 .500
Bucknell 7 8 .467 11 17 .393
Loyola (Md.) 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
Lehigh 4 11 .267 7 20 .259
Holy Cross 2 13 .133 3 25 .107

___

Wednesday’s Games

American U. 71, Navy 62

Colgate 70, Lehigh 67

Lafayette 61, Boston U. 59

Loyola (Md.) 81, Army 77

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kentucky 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Auburn 9 4 .692 22 4 .846
LSU 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Florida 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Mississippi St. 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
South Carolina 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
Tennessee 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Texas A&M 7 6 .538 13 12 .520
Alabama 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
Missouri 5 8 .385 13 13 .500
Arkansas 4 9 .308 16 10 .615
Mississippi 4 9 .308 13 13 .500
Georgia 3 10 .231 13 13 .500
Vanderbilt 1 12 .077 9 17 .346

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M 74, Alabama 68

Georgia 65, Auburn 55

Mississippi St. 79, South Carolina 76

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Auburn, Noon

Missouri at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 13 2 .867 24 4 .857
Furman 12 3 .800 22 6 .786
UNC-Greensboro 12 3 .800 22 6 .786
W. Carolina 8 7 .533 16 10 .615
Chattanooga 8 7 .533 17 11 .607
Wofford 8 7 .533 16 12 .571
Mercer 8 7 .533 14 14 .500
Samford 3 12 .200 9 20 .310
VMI 3 12 .200 8 20 .286
The Citadel 0 15 .000 6 20 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU 75, Furman 66

Mercer 106, Samford 66

Chattanooga 91, The Citadel 68

UNC-Greensboro 83, Wofford 79, OT

VMI 74, W. Carolina 71

Saturday’s Games

Wofford at Furman, Noon

UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 14 1 .933 23 3 .885
Nicholls 12 4 .750 18 9 .667
Abilene Christian 11 4 .733 16 10 .615
Sam Houston St. 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
Northwestern St. 9 7 .563 12 13 .480
Lamar 8 8 .500 14 13 .519
Cent. Arkansas 8 8 .500 9 18 .333
McNeese St. 7 8 .467 12 14 .462
Texas A&M-CC 6 9 .400 10 16 .385
Incarnate Word 6 9 .400 9 17 .346
New Orleans 3 12 .200 7 18 .280
SE Louisiana 3 12 .200 6 20 .231
Houston Baptist 3 12 .200 3 21 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 69

Lamar 77, Sam Houston St. 65

Stephen F. Austin 83, Cent. Arkansas 68

Abilene Christian 82, Houston Baptist 68

Incarnate Word 65, McNeese St. 59

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 10 2 .833 14 11 .560
Texas Southern 9 3 .750 12 13 .480
Alcorn St. 8 5 .615 12 12 .500
Southern U. 8 5 .615 11 15 .423
Alabama St. 7 5 .583 8 17 .320
Grambling St. 7 6 .538 13 13 .500
Jackson St. 7 6 .538 10 16 .385
Alabama A&M 3 9 .250 6 17 .261
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 11 .154 3 22 .120
MVSU 2 11 .154 2 23 .080

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 12 2 .857 21 8 .724
N. Dakota St. 11 2 .846 20 7 .741
South Dakota 9 5 .643 19 10 .655
Oral Roberts 7 6 .538 14 12 .538
Nebraska-Omaha 6 6 .500 13 14 .481
North Dakota 6 7 .462 12 15 .444
Fort Wayne 5 8 .385 12 16 .429
W. Illinois 2 11 .154 5 18 .217
Denver 1 12 .077 5 22 .185

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 94, North Dakota 83

N. Dakota St. 77, South Dakota 74

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Denver, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 12 4 .750 18 9 .667
Georgia St. 11 5 .688 18 9 .667
Texas State 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
Georgia Southern 10 6 .625 16 11 .593
South Alabama 9 7 .563 16 11 .593
Appalachian St. 9 7 .563 15 12 .556
Texas-Arlington 8 8 .500 12 15 .444
Arkansas St. 7 10 .412 15 13 .536
Coastal Carolina 6 10 .375 13 14 .481
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 10 .375 11 16 .407
Troy 5 11 .313 9 18 .333
Louisiana-Monroe 4 13 .235 8 18 .308

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 66, Arkansas St. 52

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 12 0 1.000 26 1 .963
BYU 10 3 .769 21 7 .750
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8 4 .667 21 6 .778
Pacific 8 5 .615 20 9 .690
Pepperdine 7 6 .538 14 13 .519
San Francisco 6 6 .500 17 10 .630
Santa Clara 5 7 .417 18 9 .667
Loyola Marymount 3 9 .250 9 17 .346
San Diego 2 11 .154 9 19 .321
Portland 1 11 .083 9 18 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pepperdine at San Francisco, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 12 0 1.000 21 6 .778
California Baptist 7 4 .636 18 8 .692
Grand Canyon 7 4 .636 12 13 .480
Rio Grande 7 5 .583 12 14 .462
UMKC 6 7 .462 14 14 .500
Seattle 5 6 .455 12 14 .462
CS Bakersfield 5 6 .455 11 15 .423
Utah Valley 3 8 .273 9 17 .346
Chicago St. 0 12 .000 4 23 .148

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMKC 69, California Baptist 63

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

California Baptist at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up