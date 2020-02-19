All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Oregon
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Arizona
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Arizona St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Southern Cal
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|UCLA
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Stanford
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Oregon St.
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|10
|.600
|Utah
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|11
|.560
|California
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|Washington St.
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|13
|.519
|Washington
|2
|11
|.154
|12
|14
|.462
___
Wednesday’s Games
California 66, Washington St. 57
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.
California at Washington, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Boston U.
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|12
|.571
|American U.
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|12
|.538
|Lafayette
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Army
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|13
|.500
|Navy
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Bucknell
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Lehigh
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|20
|.259
|Holy Cross
|2
|13
|.133
|3
|25
|.107
___
Wednesday’s Games
American U. 71, Navy 62
Colgate 70, Lehigh 67
Lafayette 61, Boston U. 59
Loyola (Md.) 81, Army 77
Saturday’s Games
Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Auburn
|9
|4
|.692
|22
|4
|.846
|LSU
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Mississippi St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|South Carolina
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|Tennessee
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Texas A&M
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|Alabama
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|Missouri
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Arkansas
|4
|9
|.308
|16
|10
|.615
|Mississippi
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
|Georgia
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|13
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|1
|12
|.077
|9
|17
|.346
___
Wednesday’s Games
Texas A&M 74, Alabama 68
Georgia 65, Auburn 55
Mississippi St. 79, South Carolina 76
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee at Auburn, Noon
Missouri at Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
LSU at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|13
|2
|.867
|24
|4
|.857
|Furman
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|UNC-Greensboro
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|W. Carolina
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Chattanooga
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|Wofford
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|Mercer
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|14
|.500
|Samford
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|20
|.310
|VMI
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|20
|.286
|The Citadel
|0
|15
|.000
|6
|20
|.231
___
Wednesday’s Games
ETSU 75, Furman 66
Mercer 106, Samford 66
Chattanooga 91, The Citadel 68
UNC-Greensboro 83, Wofford 79, OT
VMI 74, W. Carolina 71
Saturday’s Games
Wofford at Furman, Noon
UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.
Mercer at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|14
|1
|.933
|23
|3
|.885
|Nicholls
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|10
|.615
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|Northwestern St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|13
|.480
|Lamar
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Cent. Arkansas
|8
|8
|.500
|9
|18
|.333
|McNeese St.
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|14
|.462
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|Incarnate Word
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|17
|.346
|New Orleans
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|SE Louisiana
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|20
|.231
|Houston Baptist
|3
|12
|.200
|3
|21
|.125
___
Wednesday’s Games
Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 69
Lamar 77, Sam Houston St. 65
Stephen F. Austin 83, Cent. Arkansas 68
Abilene Christian 82, Houston Baptist 68
Incarnate Word 65, McNeese St. 59
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas Southern
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Alcorn St.
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|12
|.500
|Southern U.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|15
|.423
|Alabama St.
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|17
|.320
|Grambling St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|Jackson St.
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|16
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|22
|.120
|MVSU
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|23
|.080
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|8
|.724
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|7
|.741
|South Dakota
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|10
|.655
|Oral Roberts
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Nebraska-Omaha
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|North Dakota
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|15
|.444
|Fort Wayne
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|16
|.429
|W. Illinois
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|18
|.217
|Denver
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|22
|.185
___
Wednesday’s Games
S. Dakota St. 94, North Dakota 83
N. Dakota St. 77, South Dakota 74
Thursday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Denver, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Georgia St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Texas State
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|Georgia Southern
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|South Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|Appalachian St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Texas-Arlington
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Arkansas St.
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|16
|.407
|Troy
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|18
|.308
___
Wednesday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe 66, Arkansas St. 52
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Troy at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
UALR at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|12
|0
|1.000
|26
|1
|.963
|BYU
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|7
|.750
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Pacific
|8
|5
|.615
|20
|9
|.690
|Pepperdine
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|13
|.519
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Santa Clara
|5
|7
|.417
|18
|9
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|17
|.346
|San Diego
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|19
|.321
|Portland
|1
|11
|.083
|9
|18
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Santa Clara at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pepperdine at San Francisco, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Portland, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|21
|6
|.778
|California Baptist
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|8
|.692
|Grand Canyon
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|13
|.480
|Rio Grande
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|14
|.462
|UMKC
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|14
|.500
|Seattle
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|14
|.462
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|15
|.423
|Utah Valley
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|17
|.346
|Chicago St.
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|23
|.148
___
Wednesday’s Games
UMKC 69, California Baptist 63
Thursday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
California Baptist at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
Rio Grande at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Seattle, 10 p.m.
