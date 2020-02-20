Listen Live Sports

February 20, 2020
 
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 12 1 .923 22 6 .786
Stony Brook 8 4 .667 17 10 .630
Albany (NY) 7 5 .583 14 13 .519
Hartford 7 6 .538 14 14 .500
UMBC 6 6 .500 13 14 .481
New Hampshire 5 7 .417 12 13 .480
Mass.-Lowell 5 8 .385 11 17 .393
Maine 3 9 .250 7 19 .269
Binghamton 3 10 .231 9 17 .346

___

Thursday’s Games

UMBC 69, Albany (NY) 50

Binghamton 86, Mass.-Lowell 84

New Hampshire 67, Hartford 63, OT

Vermont 63, Stony Brook 54

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 11 3 .786 21 6 .778
Cincinnati 10 4 .714 17 9 .654
Tulsa 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Wichita St. 8 5 .615 20 6 .769
SMU 8 5 .615 18 7 .720
Memphis 7 6 .538 18 8 .692
Temple 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
UCF 5 8 .385 14 11 .560
UConn 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
South Florida 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
East Carolina 4 10 .286 10 17 .370
Tulane 3 11 .214 11 15 .423

___

Thursday’s Games

Temple 93, UConn 89, 2OT

Wichita St. 65, South Florida 55

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at UCF, Noon

Houston at Memphis, 2 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at East Carolina, Noon

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

South Florida at UConn, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 13 0 1.000 24 2 .923
Rhode Island 11 2 .846 19 6 .760
Richmond 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
St. Bonaventure 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Duquesne 8 5 .615 18 7 .720
Saint Louis 7 6 .538 18 8 .692
VCU 7 6 .538 17 9 .654
Davidson 7 6 .538 13 12 .520
George Washington 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
UMass 5 8 .385 11 15 .423
George Mason 3 10 .231 14 12 .538
La Salle 3 10 .231 12 13 .480
Fordham 1 12 .077 7 18 .280
Saint Joseph’s 1 12 .077 5 21 .192

___

Friday’s Games

VCU at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Dayton, 2 p.m.

UMass at Fordham, 4 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Davidson, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 13 3 .813 22 5 .815
Duke 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Florida St. 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Virginia 10 5 .667 18 7 .720
NC State 8 7 .533 17 9 .654
Notre Dame 7 8 .467 16 10 .615
Syracuse 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
Clemson 7 8 .467 13 12 .520
Georgia Tech 7 8 .467 13 13 .500
Boston College 7 9 .438 13 14 .481
Virginia Tech 6 9 .400 15 11 .577
Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 15 12 .556
Miami 6 10 .375 14 12 .538
Wake Forest 4 12 .250 11 15 .423
North Carolina 3 12 .200 10 16 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia at Pittsburgh, Noon

North Carolina at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 11 2 .846 25 3 .893
North Florida 11 3 .786 18 11 .621
Stetson 9 4 .692 15 13 .536
Lipscomb 8 6 .571 13 14 .481
North Alabama 6 8 .429 11 16 .407
Jacksonville 5 8 .385 12 16 .429
NJIT 5 8 .385 8 18 .308
Florida Gulf Coast 5 8 .385 8 20 .286
Kennesaw St. 0 13 .000 1 25 .038

___

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb 68, Jacksonville 67

Liberty 82, North Florida 77

NJIT 78, Stetson 69

North Alabama 65, Kennesaw St. 46

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 13 0 1.000 24 1 .960
Kansas 12 1 .923 23 3 .885
Texas Tech 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
West Virginia 7 6 .538 19 7 .731
Oklahoma 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
Texas 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
TCU 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
Iowa St. 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
Oklahoma St. 3 10 .231 13 13 .500
Kansas St. 2 11 .154 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Baylor, Noon

Texas at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 11 3 .786 19 7 .731
Creighton 10 4 .714 21 6 .778
Villanova 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Providence 8 6 .571 15 12 .556
Marquette 7 6 .538 17 8 .680
Butler 7 7 .500 19 8 .704
Xavier 6 7 .462 17 9 .654
Georgetown 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
St. John’s 3 10 .231 14 12 .538
DePaul 1 12 .077 13 13 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Marquette at Providence, Noon

Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 12 3 .800 16 10 .615
E. Washington 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
N. Colorado 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
Montana St. 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
N. Arizona 9 7 .563 15 10 .600
S. Utah 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
Portland St. 7 8 .467 13 14 .481
Weber St. 6 9 .400 10 16 .385
Sacramento St. 6 10 .375 13 12 .520
Idaho 3 12 .200 7 19 .269
Idaho St. 3 12 .200 6 18 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado 68, S. Utah 66

E. Washington 77, Sacramento St. 76

N. Arizona 78, Idaho 61

Portland St. 87, Montana St. 77

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 2 .867 19 9 .679
Radford 13 2 .867 18 9 .667
Hampton 7 7 .500 12 15 .444
Gardner-Webb 7 7 .500 11 15 .423
Charleston Southern 7 9 .438 13 15 .464
Longwood 7 9 .438 12 17 .414
UNC-Asheville 6 9 .400 12 14 .462
SC-Upstate 6 9 .400 11 17 .393
High Point 6 9 .400 9 19 .321
Presbyterian 6 9 .400 9 19 .321
Campbell 5 11 .313 14 14 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Longwood 68, SC-Upstate 58

Hampton 87, Gardner-Webb 77

High Point 82, Presbyterian 70

Campbell 66, Charleston Southern 51

Radford 79, UNC-Asheville 64

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Penn St. 10 5 .667 20 6 .769
Iowa 10 6 .625 19 8 .704
Michigan St. 10 6 .625 18 9 .667
Illinois 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Wisconsin 9 6 .600 16 10 .615
Rutgers 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Michigan 8 7 .533 17 9 .654
Indiana 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
Ohio St. 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
Purdue 7 9 .438 14 13 .519
Minnesota 6 9 .400 12 13 .480
Nebraska 2 13 .133 7 19 .269
Northwestern 1 14 .067 6 19 .240

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 85, Ohio St. 76

Michigan St. 86, Nebraska 65

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Penn St. at Indiana, Noon

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 10 2 .833 18 10 .643
UC Davis 6 5 .545 12 15 .444
CS Northridge 6 5 .545 11 16 .407
UC Santa Barbara 5 5 .500 16 9 .640
Hawaii 5 5 .500 14 10 .583
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 10 17 .370
UC Riverside 4 7 .364 14 13 .519
Long Beach St. 4 7 .364 9 18 .333
Cal Poly 4 7 .364 7 18 .280

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 66

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

