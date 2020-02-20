All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|6
|.786
|Stony Brook
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|Albany (NY)
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|13
|.519
|Hartford
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|14
|.500
|UMBC
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|New Hampshire
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|17
|.393
|Maine
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|19
|.269
|Binghamton
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|17
|.346
___
Thursday’s Games
UMBC 69, Albany (NY) 50
Binghamton 86, Mass.-Lowell 84
New Hampshire 67, Hartford 63, OT
Vermont 63, Stony Brook 54
Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Maine at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|6
|.778
|Cincinnati
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|9
|.654
|Tulsa
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Wichita St.
|8
|5
|.615
|20
|6
|.769
|SMU
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|7
|.720
|Memphis
|7
|6
|.538
|18
|8
|.692
|Temple
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|UCF
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|11
|.560
|UConn
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|South Florida
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|East Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|17
|.370
|Tulane
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|15
|.423
___
Thursday’s Games
Temple 93, UConn 89, 2OT
Wichita St. 65, South Florida 55
Saturday’s Games
Tulane at UCF, Noon
Houston at Memphis, 2 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Temple at East Carolina, Noon
Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
South Florida at UConn, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|2
|.923
|Rhode Island
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|6
|.760
|Richmond
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Duquesne
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|7
|.720
|Saint Louis
|7
|6
|.538
|18
|8
|.692
|VCU
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|Davidson
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|George Washington
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|UMass
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|George Mason
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|La Salle
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|13
|.480
|Fordham
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|18
|.280
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|21
|.192
___
Friday’s Games
VCU at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne at Dayton, 2 p.m.
UMass at Fordham, 4 p.m.
La Salle at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Davidson, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 6:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|5
|.815
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Florida St.
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Virginia
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|NC State
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|9
|.654
|Notre Dame
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|12
|.538
|Clemson
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|12
|.520
|Georgia Tech
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Boston College
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|Virginia Tech
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|12
|.556
|Miami
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|12
|.538
|Wake Forest
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|15
|.423
|North Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|16
|.385
___
Saturday’s Games
Virginia at Pittsburgh, Noon
North Carolina at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|25
|3
|.893
|North Florida
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|11
|.621
|Stetson
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|13
|.536
|Lipscomb
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|North Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Jacksonville
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|16
|.429
|NJIT
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|18
|.308
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|20
|.286
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|13
|.000
|1
|25
|.038
___
Thursday’s Games
Lipscomb 68, Jacksonville 67
Liberty 82, North Florida 77
NJIT 78, Stetson 69
North Alabama 65, Kennesaw St. 46
Saturday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Stetson at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|1
|.960
|Kansas
|12
|1
|.923
|23
|3
|.885
|Texas Tech
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|West Virginia
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Oklahoma
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Texas
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|TCU
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|Iowa St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|13
|.500
|Kansas St.
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|17
|.346
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas at Baylor, Noon
Texas at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|7
|.731
|Creighton
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Villanova
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Providence
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Marquette
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|8
|.680
|Butler
|7
|7
|.500
|19
|8
|.704
|Xavier
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|Georgetown
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|St. John’s
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|DePaul
|1
|12
|.077
|13
|13
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Marquette at Providence, Noon
Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|10
|.615
|E. Washington
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Colorado
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|Montana St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|N. Arizona
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|10
|.600
|S. Utah
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland St.
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Weber St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|Sacramento St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|12
|.520
|Idaho
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|19
|.269
|Idaho St.
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|18
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Colorado 68, S. Utah 66
E. Washington 77, Sacramento St. 76
N. Arizona 78, Idaho 61
Portland St. 87, Montana St. 77
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|9
|.679
|Radford
|13
|2
|.867
|18
|9
|.667
|Hampton
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Charleston Southern
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|15
|.464
|Longwood
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|SC-Upstate
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|17
|.393
|High Point
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|Presbyterian
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|Campbell
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
Longwood 68, SC-Upstate 58
Hampton 87, Gardner-Webb 77
High Point 82, Presbyterian 70
Campbell 66, Charleston Southern 51
Radford 79, UNC-Asheville 64
Saturday’s Games
Hampton at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Penn St.
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|8
|.704
|Michigan St.
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|9
|.667
|Illinois
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Wisconsin
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|Rutgers
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|9
|.654
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Ohio St.
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Purdue
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|13
|.519
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Nebraska
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|19
|.269
|Northwestern
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|19
|.240
___
Thursday’s Games
Iowa 85, Ohio St. 76
Michigan St. 86, Nebraska 65
Saturday’s Games
Michigan at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Penn St. at Indiana, Noon
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|10
|.643
|UC Davis
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|15
|.444
|CS Northridge
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|16
|.407
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Hawaii
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|17
|.370
|UC Riverside
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|13
|.519
|Long Beach St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|18
|.333
|Cal Poly
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|18
|.280
___
Thursday’s Games
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 66
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
