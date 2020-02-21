All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Arizona
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|7
|.731
|Arizona St.
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Oregon
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|UCLA
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|11
|.593
|Southern Cal
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|8
|.704
|Stanford
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|California
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|Oregon St.
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|11
|.577
|Utah
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|12
|.538
|Washington St.
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|13
|.519
|Washington
|2
|12
|.143
|12
|15
|.444
___
Saturday’s Games
UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.
California at Washington, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Southern Cal at Utah, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Washington St., 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Boston U.
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|12
|.571
|American U.
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|12
|.538
|Lafayette
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Army
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|13
|.500
|Navy
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Bucknell
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Lehigh
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|20
|.259
|Holy Cross
|2
|13
|.133
|3
|25
|.107
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
American U. at Boston U., Noon
Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon
Holy Cross at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Auburn
|9
|4
|.692
|22
|4
|.846
|LSU
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Mississippi St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|South Carolina
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|Tennessee
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Texas A&M
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|Alabama
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|Missouri
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Arkansas
|4
|9
|.308
|16
|10
|.615
|Mississippi
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
|Georgia
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|13
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|1
|12
|.077
|9
|17
|.346
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee at Auburn, Noon
Missouri at Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
LSU at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|13
|2
|.867
|24
|4
|.857
|Furman
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|UNC-Greensboro
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|W. Carolina
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Chattanooga
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|Wofford
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|Mercer
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|14
|.500
|Samford
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|20
|.310
|VMI
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|20
|.286
|The Citadel
|0
|15
|.000
|6
|20
|.231
___
Saturday’s Games
Wofford at Furman, Noon
UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.
Mercer at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|14
|1
|.933
|23
|3
|.885
|Nicholls
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|10
|.615
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|Northwestern St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|13
|.480
|Lamar
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Cent. Arkansas
|8
|8
|.500
|9
|18
|.333
|McNeese St.
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|14
|.462
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|Incarnate Word
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|17
|.346
|New Orleans
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|SE Louisiana
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|20
|.231
|Houston Baptist
|3
|12
|.200
|3
|21
|.125
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas Southern
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Alcorn St.
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|12
|.500
|Southern U.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|15
|.423
|Alabama St.
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|17
|.320
|Grambling St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|Jackson St.
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|16
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|22
|.120
|MVSU
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|23
|.080
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|8
|.724
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|7
|.741
|South Dakota
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|10
|.655
|Nebraska-Omaha
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|14
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|North Dakota
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|15
|.444
|Fort Wayne
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|W. Illinois
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|18
|.217
|Denver
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|22
|.214
___
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Georgia St.
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Texas State
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|South Alabama
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Georgia Southern
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|12
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Texas-Arlington
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|15
|.464
|Arkansas St.
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|14
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|16
|.407
|Troy
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|19
|.321
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|18
|.308
___
Saturday’s Games
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
UALR at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|0
|1.000
|27
|1
|.964
|BYU
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|7
|.759
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|9
|4
|.692
|22
|6
|.786
|Pacific
|8
|5
|.615
|20
|9
|.690
|Pepperdine
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|13
|.536
|San Francisco
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|11
|.607
|Santa Clara
|5
|8
|.385
|18
|10
|.643
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|18
|.333
|San Diego
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|19
|.321
|Portland
|1
|12
|.077
|9
|19
|.321
___
Saturday’s Games
Pepperdine at San Francisco, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Portland, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|21
|6
|.778
|California Baptist
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|8
|.692
|Grand Canyon
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|14
|.462
|Rio Grande
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|14
|.462
|Seattle
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|UMKC
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|14
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|16
|.407
|Utah Valley
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|17
|.370
|Chicago St.
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|23
|.148
___
Saturday’s Games
California Baptist at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
Rio Grande at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Seattle, 10 p.m.
