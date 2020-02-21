All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|William & Mary
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|8
|.714
|Towson
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|12
|.571
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|Northeastern
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Elon
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Drexel
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|15
|.464
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|20
|.286
|James Madison
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|17
|.346
___
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at Delaware, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|8
|.692
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|FIU
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Charlotte
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|UAB
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Marshall
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Old Dominion
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|FAU
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|UTSA
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|Rice
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Southern Miss.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|UTEP
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.
UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|6
|.793
|N. Kentucky
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|8
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|12
|.571
|Green Bay
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|14
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|Milwaukee
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|15
|.444
|Oakland
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|17
|.393
|Cleveland St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|Detroit
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|22
|.214
|IUPUI
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|22
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Green Bay 84, Detroit 67
Oakland 75, Milwaukee 68
Saturday’s Games
N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|6
|.760
|Harvard
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Brown
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Princeton
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|11
|.500
|Penn
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Dartmouth
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Cornell
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
|Columbia
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|19
|.240
___
Friday’s Games
Brown 72, Columbia 66
Yale 81, Cornell 80, 2OT
Dartmouth 66, Penn 59
Harvard 61, Princeton 60
Saturday’s Games
Brown at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Yale at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Penn at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|11
|.560
|Siena
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|10
|.583
|Monmouth (NJ)
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|Rider
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|11
|.577
|Iona
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Quinnipiac
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|13
|.480
|Manhattan
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|13
|.458
|Fairfield
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|15
|.423
|Niagara
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|17
|.346
|Marist
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|18
|.250
|Canisius
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|17
|.346
___
Friday’s Games
Fairfield 61, Niagara 60
Iona 70, Rider 69
St. Peter’s 67, Manhattan 64
Monmouth (NJ) 65, Marist 61, OT
Quinnipiac 66, Canisius 64
Sunday’s Games
Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Marist, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Rider at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Bowling Green
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|N. Illinois
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|Ball St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Kent St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|E. Michigan
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|Ohio
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Toledo
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|W. Michigan
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
___
Friday’s Games
Buffalo 104, Kent St. 98, 2OT
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Toledo at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 4 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|13
|.500
|NC A&T
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|14
|.481
|NC Central
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|13
|.480
|Morgan St.
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|14
|.500
|Florida A&M
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|14
|.417
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|13
|.500
|SC State
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|21
|.192
|Coppin St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|20
|.286
|Delaware St.
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|22
|.120
|Howard
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Howard at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|5
|.815
|Loyola of Chicago
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Bradley
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|S. Illinois
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|12
|.571
|Drake
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Indiana St.
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|Valparaiso
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Missouri St.
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|Illinois St.
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|19
|.296
|Evansville
|0
|15
|.000
|9
|19
|.321
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.
Drake at Illinois St., 4:30 p.m.
Bradley at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indiana St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|26
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Nevada
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|Boise St.
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|10
|.643
|Colorado St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|UNLV
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|14
|.500
|New Mexico
|6
|9
|.400
|17
|11
|.607
|Fresno St.
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Air Force
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|17
|.370
|San Jose St.
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|20
|.259
|Wyoming
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|21
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming at Air Force, 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Mexico at Boise St., 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|13
|.552
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|Sacred Heart
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|12
|.571
|Bryant
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|15
|.444
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|18
|.308
|Wagner
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|19
|.269
|CCSU
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|25
|.138
___
Friday’s Games
Merrimack 64, Sacred Heart 57
Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60
Bryant 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 74
Wagner 68, CCSU 56
LIU 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 81
Sunday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 3 p.m.
Robert Morris at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Austin Peay
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|9
|.679
|Belmont
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Murray St.
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|8
|.704
|E. Kentucky
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|14
|.500
|Tennessee St.
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|E. Illinois
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Morehead St.
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|17
|.393
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|20
|.286
|UT Martin
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|18
|.308
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|SE Missouri
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
Belmont at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
