...

BKC Glance

February 21, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 12 1 .923 22 6 .786
Stony Brook 8 4 .667 17 10 .630
Albany (NY) 7 5 .583 14 13 .519
Hartford 7 6 .538 14 14 .500
UMBC 6 6 .500 13 14 .481
New Hampshire 5 7 .417 12 13 .480
Mass.-Lowell 5 8 .385 11 17 .393
Maine 3 9 .250 7 19 .269
Binghamton 3 10 .231 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 11 3 .786 21 6 .778
Cincinnati 10 4 .714 17 9 .654
Tulsa 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Wichita St. 8 5 .615 20 6 .769
SMU 8 5 .615 18 7 .720
Memphis 7 6 .538 18 8 .692
Temple 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
UCF 5 8 .385 14 11 .560
UConn 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
South Florida 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
East Carolina 4 10 .286 10 17 .370
Tulane 3 11 .214 11 15 .423

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at UCF, Noon

Houston at Memphis, 2 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at East Carolina, Noon

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

South Florida at UConn, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 13 0 1.000 24 2 .923
Rhode Island 11 2 .846 19 6 .760
Richmond 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
St. Bonaventure 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Duquesne 8 5 .615 18 7 .720
Saint Louis 8 6 .571 19 8 .704
Davidson 7 6 .538 13 12 .520
VCU 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
George Washington 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
UMass 5 8 .385 11 15 .423
George Mason 3 10 .231 14 12 .538
La Salle 3 10 .231 12 13 .480
Fordham 1 12 .077 7 18 .280
Saint Joseph’s 1 12 .077 5 21 .192

___

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis 80, VCU 62

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Dayton, 2 p.m.

UMass at Fordham, 4 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Davidson, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 13 3 .813 22 5 .815
Duke 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Florida St. 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Virginia 10 5 .667 18 7 .720
NC State 8 7 .533 17 9 .654
Notre Dame 7 8 .467 16 10 .615
Syracuse 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
Clemson 7 8 .467 13 12 .520
Georgia Tech 7 8 .467 13 13 .500
Boston College 7 9 .438 13 14 .481
Virginia Tech 6 9 .400 15 11 .577
Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 15 12 .556
Miami 6 10 .375 14 12 .538
Wake Forest 4 12 .250 11 15 .423
North Carolina 3 12 .200 10 16 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia at Pittsburgh, Noon

North Carolina at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Louisville at Florida St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 11 2 .846 25 3 .893
North Florida 11 3 .786 18 11 .621
Stetson 9 4 .692 15 13 .536
Lipscomb 8 6 .571 13 14 .481
North Alabama 6 8 .429 11 16 .407
Jacksonville 5 8 .385 12 16 .429
NJIT 5 8 .385 8 18 .308
Florida Gulf Coast 5 8 .385 8 20 .286
Kennesaw St. 0 13 .000 1 25 .038

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 13 0 1.000 24 1 .960
Kansas 12 1 .923 23 3 .885
Texas Tech 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
West Virginia 7 6 .538 19 7 .731
Oklahoma 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
Texas 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
TCU 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
Iowa St. 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
Oklahoma St. 3 10 .231 13 13 .500
Kansas St. 2 11 .154 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Baylor, Noon

Texas at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Texas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 11 3 .786 19 7 .731
Creighton 10 4 .714 21 6 .778
Villanova 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Providence 8 6 .571 15 12 .556
Marquette 7 6 .538 17 8 .680
Butler 7 7 .500 19 8 .704
Xavier 6 7 .462 17 9 .654
Georgetown 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
St. John’s 3 10 .231 14 12 .538
DePaul 1 12 .077 13 13 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Marquette at Providence, Noon

Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 12 3 .800 16 10 .615
E. Washington 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
N. Colorado 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
N. Arizona 9 7 .563 15 10 .600
Montana St. 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
Portland St. 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
S. Utah 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
Weber St. 6 9 .400 10 16 .385
Sacramento St. 6 10 .375 13 12 .520
Idaho 3 12 .200 7 19 .269
Idaho St. 3 12 .200 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 2 .867 19 9 .679
Radford 13 2 .867 18 9 .667
Hampton 7 7 .500 12 15 .444
Gardner-Webb 7 7 .500 11 15 .423
Charleston Southern 7 9 .438 13 15 .464
Longwood 7 9 .438 12 17 .414
UNC-Asheville 6 9 .400 12 14 .462
SC-Upstate 6 9 .400 11 17 .393
High Point 6 9 .400 9 19 .321
Presbyterian 6 9 .400 9 19 .321
Campbell 5 11 .313 14 14 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Penn St. 10 5 .667 20 6 .769
Iowa 10 6 .625 19 8 .704
Michigan St. 10 6 .625 18 9 .667
Illinois 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Wisconsin 9 6 .600 16 10 .615
Rutgers 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Michigan 8 7 .533 17 9 .654
Indiana 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
Ohio St. 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
Purdue 7 9 .438 14 13 .519
Minnesota 6 9 .400 12 13 .480
Nebraska 2 13 .133 7 19 .269
Northwestern 1 14 .067 6 19 .240

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Penn St. at Indiana, Noon

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 10 2 .833 18 10 .643
UC Davis 7 5 .583 13 15 .464
UC Santa Barbara 6 5 .545 17 9 .654
Hawaii 6 5 .545 15 10 .600
CS Northridge 6 5 .545 11 16 .407
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 10 17 .370
Long Beach St. 4 7 .364 9 18 .333
UC Riverside 4 8 .333 14 14 .500
Cal Poly 4 8 .333 7 19 .269

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

