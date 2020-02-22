Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

February 22, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
William & Mary 11 5 .688 19 10 .655
Delaware 10 5 .667 20 8 .714
Towson 9 6 .600 16 12 .571
Coll. of Charleston 9 6 .600 15 12 .556
Northeastern 7 8 .467 13 14 .481
Elon 7 9 .438 11 18 .379
Drexel 6 9 .400 13 15 .464
UNC-Wilmington 3 12 .200 8 20 .286
James Madison 2 13 .133 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 12 2 .857 18 9 .667
W. Kentucky 11 3 .786 18 8 .692
Louisiana Tech 10 4 .714 19 7 .731
FIU 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
Charlotte 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
UAB 7 7 .500 16 11 .593
Marshall 7 7 .500 13 14 .481
Old Dominion 7 7 .500 11 16 .407
FAU 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
UTSA 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
Rice 5 9 .357 13 14 .481
Southern Miss. 5 9 .357 9 18 .333
UTEP 4 10 .286 13 14 .481
Middle Tennessee 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 13 3 .813 23 6 .793
N. Kentucky 12 4 .750 20 8 .714
Youngstown St. 9 6 .600 16 12 .571
Green Bay 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Ill.-Chicago 8 7 .533 13 15 .464
Milwaukee 7 8 .467 12 15 .444
Oakland 6 9 .400 11 17 .393
Cleveland St. 6 9 .400 10 18 .357
Detroit 4 11 .267 6 22 .214
IUPUI 2 13 .133 6 22 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Green Bay 84, Detroit 67

Oakland 75, Milwaukee 68

Saturday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 7 2 .778 19 6 .760
Harvard 6 3 .667 17 7 .708
Brown 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
Princeton 6 3 .667 11 11 .500
Penn 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Dartmouth 3 6 .333 10 14 .417
Cornell 2 7 .222 5 17 .227
Columbia 1 8 .111 6 19 .240

___

Friday’s Games

Brown 72, Columbia 66

Yale 81, Cornell 80, 2OT

Dartmouth 66, Penn 59

Harvard 61, Princeton 60

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Yale at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Penn at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 11 5 .688 14 11 .560
Siena 10 5 .667 14 10 .583
Monmouth (NJ) 9 6 .600 15 11 .577
Rider 9 7 .563 15 11 .577
Iona 8 8 .500 10 13 .435
Quinnipiac 7 8 .467 12 13 .480
Manhattan 7 8 .467 11 13 .458
Fairfield 7 8 .467 11 15 .423
Niagara 7 8 .467 9 17 .346
Marist 5 10 .333 6 18 .250
Canisius 4 11 .267 9 17 .346

___

Friday’s Games

Fairfield 61, Niagara 60

Iona 70, Rider 69

St. Peter’s 67, Manhattan 64

Monmouth (NJ) 65, Marist 61, OT

Quinnipiac 66, Canisius 64

Sunday’s Games

Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Marist, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Rider at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
Bowling Green 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
Buffalo 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
N. Illinois 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Ball St. 7 6 .538 14 12 .538
Kent St. 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
Cent. Michigan 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
E. Michigan 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
Ohio 5 8 .385 13 13 .500
Toledo 4 9 .308 12 14 .462
W. Michigan 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
Miami (Ohio) 3 9 .250 10 15 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 104, Kent St. 98, 2OT

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 4 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 9 2 .818 13 13 .500
NC A&T 9 3 .750 13 14 .481
NC Central 8 3 .727 12 13 .480
Morgan St. 8 5 .615 14 14 .500
Florida A&M 8 5 .615 10 14 .417
Bethune-Cookman 7 5 .583 13 13 .500
SC State 6 6 .500 11 13 .458
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 7 .364 5 21 .192
Coppin St. 4 9 .308 8 20 .286
Delaware St. 2 9 .182 3 22 .120
Howard 0 11 .000 2 24 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Howard at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 11 4 .733 22 5 .815
Loyola of Chicago 11 4 .733 19 9 .679
Bradley 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
S. Illinois 10 5 .667 16 12 .571
Drake 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Indiana St. 8 7 .533 15 11 .577
Valparaiso 7 8 .467 14 14 .500
Missouri St. 7 8 .467 13 15 .464
Illinois St. 3 12 .200 8 19 .296
Evansville 0 15 .000 9 19 .321

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

Drake at Illinois St., 4:30 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 15 0 1.000 26 0 1.000
Utah St. 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Nevada 10 5 .667 17 10 .630
Boise St. 10 6 .625 18 10 .643
Colorado St. 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
UNLV 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
New Mexico 6 9 .400 17 11 .607
Fresno St. 6 10 .375 10 17 .370
Air Force 4 11 .267 10 17 .370
San Jose St. 3 12 .200 7 20 .259
Wyoming 1 14 .067 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico at Boise St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 12 4 .750 16 13 .552
St. Francis (Pa.) 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
Sacred Heart 9 6 .600 16 12 .571
Bryant 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
St. Francis Brooklyn 6 9 .400 12 15 .444
Mount St. Mary’s 6 9 .400 10 18 .357
Fairleigh Dickinson 6 9 .400 8 18 .308
Wagner 4 11 .267 7 19 .269
CCSU 3 13 .188 4 25 .138

___

Friday’s Games

Merrimack 64, Sacred Heart 57

Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60

Bryant 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 74

Wagner 68, CCSU 56

LIU 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 81

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Austin Peay 13 2 .867 19 9 .679
Belmont 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
Murray St. 12 3 .800 19 8 .704
E. Kentucky 11 4 .733 14 14 .500
Tennessee St. 8 7 .533 16 12 .571
E. Illinois 6 9 .400 13 14 .481
Morehead St. 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
Jacksonville St. 6 9 .400 11 17 .393
Tennessee Tech 5 10 .333 8 20 .286
UT Martin 4 11 .267 8 18 .308
SIU-Edwardsville 4 11 .267 7 21 .250
SE Missouri 3 12 .200 7 21 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

Belmont at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

