Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

February 22, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 10 4 .714 21 6 .778
Arizona 9 4 .692 19 7 .731
Arizona St. 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Oregon 9 5 .643 20 7 .741
UCLA 9 5 .643 16 11 .593
Southern Cal 8 6 .571 19 8 .704
Stanford 6 7 .462 17 9 .654
California 5 8 .385 11 15 .423
Oregon St. 5 9 .357 15 11 .577
Utah 5 9 .357 14 12 .538
Washington St. 5 9 .357 14 13 .519
Washington 2 12 .143 12 15 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.

California at Washington, 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal at Utah, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
Boston U. 10 5 .667 16 12 .571
American U. 10 5 .667 14 12 .538
Lafayette 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Army 8 7 .533 13 13 .500
Navy 7 8 .467 13 13 .500
Bucknell 7 8 .467 11 17 .393
Loyola (Md.) 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
Lehigh 4 11 .267 7 20 .259
Holy Cross 2 13 .133 3 25 .107

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

American U. at Boston U., Noon

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kentucky 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Auburn 9 4 .692 22 4 .846
LSU 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Florida 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Mississippi St. 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
South Carolina 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
Tennessee 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Texas A&M 7 6 .538 13 12 .520
Alabama 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
Missouri 5 8 .385 13 13 .500
Arkansas 4 9 .308 16 10 .615
Mississippi 4 9 .308 13 13 .500
Georgia 3 10 .231 13 13 .500
Vanderbilt 1 12 .077 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Auburn, Noon

Missouri at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 13 2 .867 24 4 .857
Furman 12 3 .800 22 6 .786
UNC-Greensboro 12 3 .800 22 6 .786
W. Carolina 8 7 .533 16 10 .615
Chattanooga 8 7 .533 17 11 .607
Wofford 8 7 .533 16 12 .571
Mercer 8 7 .533 14 14 .500
Samford 3 12 .200 9 20 .310
VMI 3 12 .200 8 20 .286
The Citadel 0 15 .000 6 20 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford at Furman, Noon

UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 14 1 .933 23 3 .885
Nicholls 12 4 .750 18 9 .667
Abilene Christian 11 4 .733 16 10 .615
Sam Houston St. 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
Northwestern St. 9 7 .563 12 13 .480
Lamar 8 8 .500 14 13 .519
Cent. Arkansas 8 8 .500 9 18 .333
McNeese St. 7 8 .467 12 14 .462
Texas A&M-CC 6 9 .400 10 16 .385
Incarnate Word 6 9 .400 9 17 .346
New Orleans 3 12 .200 7 18 .280
SE Louisiana 3 12 .200 6 20 .231
Houston Baptist 3 12 .200 3 21 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Sam Houston St., 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 10 2 .833 14 11 .560
Texas Southern 9 3 .750 12 13 .480
Alcorn St. 8 5 .615 12 12 .500
Southern U. 8 5 .615 11 15 .423
Alabama St. 7 5 .583 8 17 .320
Grambling St. 7 6 .538 13 13 .500
Jackson St. 7 6 .538 10 16 .385
Alabama A&M 3 9 .250 6 17 .261
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 11 .154 3 22 .120
MVSU 2 11 .154 2 23 .080

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 12 2 .857 21 8 .724
N. Dakota St. 11 2 .846 20 7 .741
South Dakota 9 5 .643 19 10 .655
Nebraska-Omaha 7 6 .538 14 14 .500
Oral Roberts 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
North Dakota 6 7 .462 12 15 .444
Fort Wayne 5 9 .357 12 17 .414
W. Illinois 2 11 .154 5 18 .217
Denver 2 12 .143 6 22 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 12 4 .750 18 9 .667
Georgia St. 11 6 .647 18 10 .643
Texas State 11 6 .647 18 10 .643
South Alabama 10 7 .588 17 11 .607
Georgia Southern 10 7 .588 16 12 .571
Appalachian St. 9 8 .529 15 13 .536
Texas-Arlington 9 8 .529 13 15 .464
Arkansas St. 7 10 .412 15 13 .536
Coastal Carolina 7 10 .412 14 14 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 10 .375 11 16 .407
Troy 5 12 .294 9 19 .321
Louisiana-Monroe 4 13 .235 8 18 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 0 1.000 27 1 .964
BYU 11 3 .786 22 7 .759
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9 4 .692 22 6 .786
Pacific 8 5 .615 20 9 .690
Pepperdine 8 6 .571 15 13 .536
San Francisco 6 7 .462 17 11 .607
Santa Clara 5 8 .385 18 10 .643
Loyola Marymount 3 10 .231 9 18 .333
San Diego 2 11 .154 9 19 .321
Portland 1 12 .077 9 19 .321

___

Saturday’s Games

Pepperdine at San Francisco, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 12 0 1.000 21 6 .778
California Baptist 7 4 .636 18 8 .692
Grand Canyon 7 5 .583 12 14 .462
Rio Grande 7 5 .583 12 14 .462
Seattle 6 6 .500 13 14 .481
UMKC 6 7 .462 14 14 .500
CS Bakersfield 5 7 .417 11 16 .407
Utah Valley 4 8 .333 10 17 .370
Chicago St. 0 12 .000 4 23 .148

___

Saturday’s Games

California Baptist at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut