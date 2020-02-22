All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|6
|.786
|Stony Brook
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|Albany (NY)
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|13
|.519
|Hartford
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|14
|.500
|UMBC
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|New Hampshire
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|17
|.393
|Maine
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|19
|.269
|Binghamton
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|17
|.346
___
Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Maine at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|6
|.778
|Cincinnati
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|9
|.654
|Tulsa
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Wichita St.
|8
|5
|.615
|20
|6
|.769
|SMU
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|7
|.720
|Memphis
|7
|6
|.538
|18
|8
|.692
|Temple
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|UCF
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|11
|.560
|UConn
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|South Florida
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|East Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|17
|.370
|Tulane
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|15
|.423
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulane at UCF, Noon
Houston at Memphis, 2 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Temple at East Carolina, Noon
Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
South Florida at UConn, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|2
|.923
|Rhode Island
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|6
|.760
|Richmond
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Duquesne
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|7
|.720
|Saint Louis
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|8
|.704
|Davidson
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|VCU
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|George Washington
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|UMass
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|George Mason
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|La Salle
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|13
|.480
|Fordham
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|18
|.280
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|21
|.192
___
Friday’s Games
Saint Louis 80, VCU 62
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne at Dayton, 2 p.m.
UMass at Fordham, 4 p.m.
La Salle at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Davidson, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 6:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|5
|.815
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Florida St.
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Virginia
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|NC State
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|9
|.654
|Notre Dame
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|12
|.538
|Clemson
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|12
|.520
|Georgia Tech
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Boston College
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|Virginia Tech
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|12
|.556
|Miami
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|12
|.538
|Wake Forest
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|15
|.423
|North Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|16
|.385
___
Saturday’s Games
Virginia at Pittsburgh, Noon
North Carolina at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Louisville at Florida St., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|25
|3
|.893
|North Florida
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|11
|.621
|Stetson
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|13
|.536
|Lipscomb
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|North Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Jacksonville
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|16
|.429
|NJIT
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|18
|.308
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|20
|.286
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|13
|.000
|1
|25
|.038
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Stetson at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|1
|.960
|Kansas
|12
|1
|.923
|23
|3
|.885
|Texas Tech
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|West Virginia
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Oklahoma
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Texas
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|TCU
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|Iowa St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|13
|.500
|Kansas St.
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|17
|.346
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas at Baylor, Noon
Texas at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
West Virginia at Texas, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|7
|.731
|Creighton
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Villanova
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Providence
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Marquette
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|8
|.680
|Butler
|7
|7
|.500
|19
|8
|.704
|Xavier
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|Georgetown
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|St. John’s
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|DePaul
|1
|12
|.077
|13
|13
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Marquette at Providence, Noon
Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|10
|.615
|E. Washington
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Colorado
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Arizona
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|10
|.600
|Montana St.
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|S. Utah
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|12
|.538
|Weber St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|Sacramento St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|12
|.520
|Idaho
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|19
|.269
|Idaho St.
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|18
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|9
|.679
|Radford
|13
|2
|.867
|18
|9
|.667
|Hampton
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Charleston Southern
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|15
|.464
|Longwood
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|SC-Upstate
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|17
|.393
|High Point
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|Presbyterian
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|Campbell
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Hampton at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Penn St.
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|8
|.704
|Michigan St.
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|9
|.667
|Illinois
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Wisconsin
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|Rutgers
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|9
|.654
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Ohio St.
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Purdue
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|13
|.519
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Nebraska
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|19
|.269
|Northwestern
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|19
|.240
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Penn St. at Indiana, Noon
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|10
|.643
|UC Davis
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|15
|.464
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|9
|.654
|Hawaii
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|10
|.600
|CS Northridge
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|16
|.407
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|17
|.370
|Long Beach St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|18
|.333
|UC Riverside
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Cal Poly
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
___
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
