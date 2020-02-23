All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|William & Mary
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Delaware
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|9
|.690
|Towson
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|Northeastern
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Elon
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Drexel
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|James Madison
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|18
|.333
___
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|10
|.643
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|W. Kentucky
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|9
|.667
|Charlotte
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|FIU
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Marshall
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|14
|.500
|UAB
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|FAU
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Old Dominion
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|UTSA
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|UTEP
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Rice
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Southern Miss.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
___
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|N. Kentucky
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|8
|.724
|Youngstown St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Green Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Milwaukee
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Oakland
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|Cleveland St.
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|Detroit
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|22
|.241
|IUPUI
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
___
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 79, Milwaukee 73
Oakland 92, Green Bay 88, 2OT
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Harvard
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Princeton
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|11
|.522
|Brown
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Dartmouth
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|15
|.400
|Cornell
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|17
|.261
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|20
|.231
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|11
|.577
|Siena
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|Rider
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|12
|.556
|Iona
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Quinnipiac
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|14
|.462
|Manhattan
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|14
|.440
|Fairfield
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|18
|.333
|Marist
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|18
|.280
|Canisius
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|17
|.370
___
Sunday’s Games
Siena 62, Fairfield 59
Canisius 57, Manhattan 56
Marist 76, Niagara 54
Monmouth (NJ) 89, Quinnipiac 78
St. Peter’s 73, Rider 54
Wednesday’s Games
Marist at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|6
|.778
|Bowling Green
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|N. Illinois
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|11
|.593
|Ball St.
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Kent St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|E. Michigan
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|Ohio
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Toledo
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|W. Michigan
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|16
|.385
___
Tuesday’s Games
W. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|14
|.500
|NC Central
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|13
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|14
|.481
|Florida A&M
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|14
|.440
|Bethune-Cookman
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|13
|.519
|Morgan St.
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|14
|.500
|SC State
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|14
|.440
|Coppin St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|20
|.310
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|22
|.185
|Delaware St.
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|23
|.115
|Howard
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|25
|.074
___
Monday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|5
|.821
|Loyola of Chicago
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Bradley
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|S. Illinois
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Indiana St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|Drake
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Valparaiso
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Missouri St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Illinois St.
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|19
|.321
|Evansville
|0
|16
|.000
|9
|20
|.310
___
Sunday’s Games
Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62
N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52
Tuesday’s Games
Drake at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Bradley at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Evansville at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|15
|1
|.938
|26
|1
|.963
|Utah St.
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Nevada
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|10
|.643
|Boise St.
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|10
|.655
|Colorado St.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|UNLV
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|14
|.517
|New Mexico
|6
|10
|.375
|17
|12
|.586
|Fresno St.
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Air Force
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|18
|.357
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|21
|.250
|Wyoming
|2
|14
|.125
|7
|21
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
Boise St. 74, New Mexico 61
Tuesday’s Games
Nevada at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New Mexico at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Boise St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Robert Morris
|12
|5
|.706
|16
|14
|.533
|Sacred Heart
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|18
|.333
|Bryant
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|16
|.429
|Wagner
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|19
|.296
|CCSU
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|25
|.138
___
Sunday’s Games
Sacred Heart 83, Bryant 76
Mount St. Mary’s 65, Merrimack 57
Fairleigh Dickinson 75, Robert Morris 70
St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU 71
Wagner 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 71, OT
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Murray St.
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|8
|.714
|Austin Peay
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|10
|.655
|E. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|15
|.483
|Tennessee St.
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|E. Illinois
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|Morehead St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|UT Martin
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
|SE Missouri
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
___
