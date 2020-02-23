Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

February 23, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 13 3 .813 22 7 .759
William & Mary 12 5 .706 20 10 .667
Delaware 10 6 .625 20 9 .690
Towson 10 6 .625 17 12 .586
Coll. of Charleston 9 7 .563 15 13 .536
Northeastern 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
Elon 7 10 .412 11 19 .367
Drexel 6 10 .375 13 16 .448
UNC-Wilmington 4 12 .250 9 20 .310
James Madison 2 14 .125 9 18 .333

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 12 3 .800 18 10 .643
Louisiana Tech 11 4 .733 20 7 .741
W. Kentucky 11 4 .733 18 9 .667
Charlotte 9 6 .600 15 11 .577
FIU 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
Marshall 8 7 .533 14 14 .500
UAB 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
FAU 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Old Dominion 7 8 .467 11 17 .393
UTSA 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
UTEP 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
Rice 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
Southern Miss. 5 10 .333 9 19 .321
Middle Tennessee 3 12 .200 7 21 .250

___

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 14 3 .824 24 6 .800
N. Kentucky 13 4 .765 21 8 .724
Youngstown St. 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
Green Bay 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
Ill.-Chicago 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
Milwaukee 7 9 .438 12 16 .429
Oakland 7 9 .438 12 17 .414
Cleveland St. 6 10 .375 10 19 .345
Detroit 5 11 .313 7 22 .241
IUPUI 2 14 .125 6 23 .207

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 79, Milwaukee 73

Oakland 92, Green Bay 88, 2OT

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 8 2 .800 20 6 .769
Harvard 7 3 .700 18 7 .720
Princeton 7 3 .700 12 11 .522
Brown 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
Penn 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
Dartmouth 3 7 .300 10 15 .400
Cornell 3 7 .300 6 17 .261
Columbia 1 9 .100 6 20 .231

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 12 5 .706 15 11 .577
Siena 11 5 .688 15 10 .600
Monmouth (NJ) 10 6 .625 16 11 .593
Rider 9 8 .529 15 12 .556
Iona 8 8 .500 10 13 .435
Quinnipiac 7 9 .438 12 14 .462
Manhattan 7 9 .438 11 14 .440
Fairfield 7 9 .438 11 16 .407
Niagara 7 9 .438 9 18 .333
Marist 6 10 .375 7 18 .280
Canisius 5 11 .313 10 17 .370

___

Sunday’s Games

Siena 62, Fairfield 59

Canisius 57, Manhattan 56

Marist 76, Niagara 54

Monmouth (NJ) 89, Quinnipiac 78

St. Peter’s 73, Rider 54

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 11 3 .786 21 6 .778
Bowling Green 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
Buffalo 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
N. Illinois 9 5 .643 16 11 .593
Ball St. 8 6 .571 15 12 .556
Kent St. 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
Cent. Michigan 6 7 .462 13 13 .500
E. Michigan 5 9 .357 15 12 .556
Ohio 5 9 .357 13 14 .481
Toledo 5 9 .357 13 14 .481
W. Michigan 4 10 .286 11 16 .407
Miami (Ohio) 3 10 .231 10 16 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 10 3 .769 14 14 .500
NC Central 9 3 .750 13 13 .500
Norfolk St. 9 3 .750 13 14 .481
Florida A&M 9 5 .643 11 14 .440
Bethune-Cookman 8 5 .615 14 13 .519
Morgan St. 8 5 .615 14 14 .500
SC State 6 7 .462 11 14 .440
Coppin St. 5 9 .357 9 20 .310
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 8 .333 5 22 .185
Delaware St. 2 10 .167 3 23 .115
Howard 0 12 .000 2 25 .074

___

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 12 4 .750 23 5 .821
Loyola of Chicago 11 5 .688 19 10 .655
Bradley 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
S. Illinois 10 6 .625 16 13 .552
Indiana St. 9 7 .563 16 11 .593
Drake 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
Valparaiso 8 8 .500 15 14 .517
Missouri St. 8 8 .500 14 15 .483
Illinois St. 4 12 .250 9 19 .321
Evansville 0 16 .000 9 20 .310

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62

N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52

Tuesday’s Games

Drake at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bradley at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Evansville at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 15 1 .938 26 1 .963
Utah St. 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Nevada 11 5 .688 18 10 .643
Boise St. 11 6 .647 19 10 .655
Colorado St. 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
UNLV 10 6 .625 15 14 .517
New Mexico 6 10 .375 17 12 .586
Fresno St. 6 11 .353 10 18 .357
Air Force 4 12 .250 10 18 .357
San Jose St. 3 13 .188 7 21 .250
Wyoming 2 14 .125 7 21 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Boise St. 74, New Mexico 61

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Mexico at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Boise St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
Robert Morris 12 5 .706 16 14 .533
Sacred Heart 10 6 .625 17 12 .586
Mount St. Mary’s 7 9 .438 11 18 .379
Fairleigh Dickinson 7 9 .438 9 18 .333
Bryant 6 10 .375 14 15 .483
St. Francis Brooklyn 6 10 .375 12 16 .429
Wagner 5 11 .313 8 19 .296
CCSU 3 13 .188 4 25 .138

___

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart 83, Bryant 76

Mount St. Mary’s 65, Merrimack 57

Fairleigh Dickinson 75, Robert Morris 70

St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU 71

Wagner 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 71, OT

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 13 3 .813 22 7 .759
Murray St. 13 3 .813 20 8 .714
Austin Peay 13 3 .813 19 10 .655
E. Kentucky 11 5 .688 14 15 .483
Tennessee St. 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
E. Illinois 7 9 .438 14 14 .500
Morehead St. 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
Jacksonville St. 7 9 .438 12 17 .414
Tennessee Tech 6 10 .375 9 20 .310
UT Martin 4 12 .250 8 19 .296
SIU-Edwardsville 4 12 .250 7 22 .241
SE Missouri 3 13 .188 7 22 .241

___

