All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|8
|.704
|Colorado
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Oregon
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|UCLA
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|11
|.607
|Arizona
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|8
|.704
|Southern Cal
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|Stanford
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|Utah
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|California
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|16
|.407
|Oregon St.
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|12
|.556
|Washington St.
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Washington
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
___
Wednesday’s Games
Utah at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at California, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Boston U.
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|American U.
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|13
|.519
|Lafayette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Army
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|13
|.519
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|Navy
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|Bucknell
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Lehigh
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|20
|.286
|Holy Cross
|2
|14
|.125
|3
|26
|.103
___
Wednesday’s Games
Lafayette at American U., 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Army, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Auburn
|10
|4
|.714
|23
|4
|.852
|LSU
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|8
|.704
|Florida
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|Mississippi St.
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|South Carolina
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Texas A&M
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|12
|.538
|Alabama
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Tennessee
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Arkansas
|5
|9
|.357
|17
|10
|.630
|Missouri
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgia
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|13
|.519
|Mississippi
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|Vanderbilt
|1
|13
|.071
|9
|18
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
LSU at Florida, 9 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|4
|.862
|Furman
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|6
|.793
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|6
|.793
|W. Carolina
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Mercer
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|Chattanooga
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|Wofford
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Samford
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|21
|.300
|VMI
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|21
|.276
|The Citadel
|0
|16
|.000
|6
|21
|.222
___
Wednesday’s Games
Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at VMI, 7 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|15
|1
|.938
|24
|3
|.889
|Abilene Christian
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|10
|.630
|Nicholls
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|10
|.643
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Northwestern St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|13
|.480
|Lamar
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|8
|.529
|10
|18
|.357
|McNeese St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|15
|.444
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Incarnate Word
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|18
|.333
|New Orleans
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|18
|.308
|SE Louisiana
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|21
|.222
|Houston Baptist
|3
|13
|.188
|3
|22
|.120
___
Wednesday’s Games
SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|11
|.593
|Texas Southern
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|14
|.481
|Southern U.
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|15
|.464
|Alcorn St.
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|13
|.500
|Grambling St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|13
|.519
|Jackson St.
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|17
|.370
|Alabama St.
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|19
|.296
|Alabama A&M
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|18
|.280
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|23
|.148
|MVSU
|2
|13
|.133
|2
|25
|.074
___
Monday’s Games
Southern U. 64, Alabama A&M 37
Alcorn St. 80, Alabama St. 77
Ark.-Pine Bluff 74, Texas Southern 72, OT
Prairie View 88, MVSU 69
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|8
|.733
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|8
|.714
|South Dakota
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|11
|.633
|Nebraska-Omaha
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|14
|.517
|Oral Roberts
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|North Dakota
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|15
|.464
|Fort Wayne
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|Denver
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|22
|.214
|W. Illinois
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|19
|.208
___
Wednesday’s Games
Denver at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|9
|.679
|Texas State
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Georgia St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|South Alabama
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Georgia Southern
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Appalachian St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Texas-Arlington
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Arkansas St.
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|14
|.517
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|15
|.483
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|17
|.393
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|18
|.333
|Troy
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
___
Wednesday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|1
|.929
|27
|2
|.931
|BYU
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|7
|.767
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|10
|4
|.714
|23
|6
|.793
|Pacific
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|9
|.700
|Pepperdine
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|14
|.517
|San Francisco
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Santa Clara
|5
|9
|.357
|18
|11
|.621
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|18
|.357
|San Diego
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|20
|.310
|Portland
|1
|13
|.071
|9
|20
|.310
___
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Portland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|13
|0
|1.000
|22
|6
|.786
|California Baptist
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|8
|.704
|Seattle
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|14
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|15
|.444
|Rio Grande
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|15
|.444
|UMKC
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|14
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|17
|.393
|Utah Valley
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|17
|.393
|Chicago St.
|0
|13
|.000
|4
|24
|.143
___
Wednesday’s Games
Utah Valley at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
