...

BKC Glance

February 24, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona St. 10 4 .714 19 8 .704
Colorado 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Oregon 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
UCLA 10 5 .667 17 11 .607
Arizona 9 5 .643 19 8 .704
Southern Cal 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
Stanford 7 7 .500 18 9 .667
Utah 6 9 .400 15 12 .556
California 5 9 .357 11 16 .407
Oregon St. 5 10 .333 15 12 .556
Washington St. 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
Washington 3 12 .200 13 15 .464

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utah at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at California, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 13 3 .813 22 7 .759
Boston U. 11 5 .688 17 12 .586
American U. 10 6 .625 14 13 .519
Lafayette 9 7 .563 17 10 .630
Army 9 7 .563 14 13 .519
Loyola (Md.) 7 9 .438 15 14 .517
Navy 7 9 .438 13 14 .481
Bucknell 7 9 .438 11 18 .379
Lehigh 5 11 .313 8 20 .286
Holy Cross 2 14 .125 3 26 .103

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lafayette at American U., 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Army, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kentucky 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Auburn 10 4 .714 23 4 .852
LSU 10 4 .714 19 8 .704
Florida 9 5 .643 17 10 .630
Mississippi St. 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
South Carolina 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Texas A&M 8 6 .571 14 12 .538
Alabama 7 7 .500 15 12 .556
Tennessee 7 7 .500 15 12 .556
Arkansas 5 9 .357 17 10 .630
Missouri 5 9 .357 13 14 .481
Georgia 4 10 .286 14 13 .519
Mississippi 4 10 .286 13 14 .481
Vanderbilt 1 13 .071 9 18 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 9 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 14 2 .875 25 4 .862
Furman 13 3 .813 23 6 .793
UNC-Greensboro 13 3 .813 23 6 .793
W. Carolina 9 7 .563 17 10 .630
Mercer 9 7 .563 15 14 .517
Chattanooga 8 8 .500 17 12 .586
Wofford 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Samford 3 13 .188 9 21 .300
VMI 3 13 .188 8 21 .276
The Citadel 0 16 .000 6 21 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at VMI, 7 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 15 1 .938 24 3 .889
Abilene Christian 12 4 .750 17 10 .630
Nicholls 12 5 .706 18 10 .643
Sam Houston St. 11 6 .647 18 10 .643
Northwestern St. 9 7 .563 12 13 .480
Lamar 9 8 .529 15 13 .536
Cent. Arkansas 9 8 .529 10 18 .357
McNeese St. 7 9 .438 12 15 .444
Texas A&M-CC 6 10 .375 10 17 .370
Incarnate Word 6 10 .375 9 18 .333
New Orleans 4 12 .250 8 18 .308
SE Louisiana 3 13 .188 6 21 .222
Houston Baptist 3 13 .188 3 22 .120

___

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 12 2 .857 16 11 .593
Texas Southern 10 4 .714 13 14 .481
Southern U. 10 5 .667 13 15 .464
Alcorn St. 9 6 .600 13 13 .500
Grambling St. 8 6 .571 14 13 .519
Jackson St. 7 7 .500 10 17 .370
Alabama St. 7 7 .500 8 19 .296
Alabama A&M 4 10 .286 7 18 .280
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 12 .200 4 23 .148
MVSU 2 13 .133 2 25 .074

___

Monday’s Games

Southern U. 64, Alabama A&M 37

Alcorn St. 80, Alabama St. 77

Ark.-Pine Bluff 74, Texas Southern 72, OT

Prairie View 88, MVSU 69

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 13 2 .867 22 8 .733
N. Dakota St. 11 3 .786 20 8 .714
South Dakota 9 6 .600 19 11 .633
Nebraska-Omaha 8 6 .571 15 14 .517
Oral Roberts 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
North Dakota 7 7 .500 13 15 .464
Fort Wayne 5 9 .357 12 17 .414
Denver 2 12 .143 6 22 .214
W. Illinois 2 12 .143 5 19 .208

___

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 13 4 .765 19 9 .679
Texas State 12 6 .667 19 10 .655
Georgia St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
South Alabama 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
Georgia Southern 11 7 .611 17 12 .586
Appalachian St. 10 8 .556 16 13 .552
Texas-Arlington 9 9 .500 13 16 .448
Arkansas St. 7 11 .389 15 14 .517
Coastal Carolina 7 11 .389 14 15 .483
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 11 .353 11 17 .393
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 9 18 .333
Troy 5 13 .278 9 20 .310

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 1 .929 27 2 .931
BYU 12 3 .800 23 7 .767
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10 4 .714 23 6 .793
Pacific 9 5 .643 21 9 .700
Pepperdine 8 7 .533 15 14 .517
San Francisco 7 7 .500 18 11 .621
Santa Clara 5 9 .357 18 11 .621
Loyola Marymount 4 10 .286 10 18 .357
San Diego 2 12 .143 9 20 .310
Portland 1 13 .071 9 20 .310

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Portland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 13 0 1.000 22 6 .786
California Baptist 8 4 .667 19 8 .704
Seattle 7 6 .538 14 14 .500
Grand Canyon 7 6 .538 12 15 .444
Rio Grande 7 6 .538 12 15 .444
UMKC 6 7 .462 14 14 .500
CS Bakersfield 5 8 .385 11 17 .393
Utah Valley 5 8 .385 11 17 .393
Chicago St. 0 13 .000 4 24 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

