Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

February 24, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 12 2 .857 22 7 .759
Stony Brook 9 4 .692 18 10 .643
Hartford 8 6 .571 15 14 .517
Albany (NY) 7 6 .538 14 14 .500
UMBC 7 6 .538 14 14 .500
New Hampshire 6 7 .462 13 13 .500
Mass.-Lowell 5 8 .385 11 17 .393
Maine 3 10 .231 7 20 .259
Binghamton 3 11 .214 9 18 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 11 4 .733 21 7 .750
Cincinnati 11 4 .733 18 9 .667
Tulsa 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Wichita St. 8 6 .571 20 7 .741
Memphis 8 6 .571 19 8 .704
SMU 8 6 .571 18 8 .692
UConn 6 8 .429 15 12 .556
Temple 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
UCF 5 9 .357 14 12 .538
East Carolina 5 10 .333 11 17 .393
South Florida 4 10 .286 11 16 .407
Tulane 4 11 .267 12 15 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at SMU, 9 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UCF at UConn, 7 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Thursday’s Games

Temple at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 14 0 1.000 25 2 .926
Rhode Island 11 3 .786 19 7 .731
Richmond 10 4 .714 20 7 .741
St. Bonaventure 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Saint Louis 8 6 .571 19 8 .704
Duquesne 8 6 .571 18 8 .692
Davidson 8 6 .571 14 12 .538
VCU 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
George Washington 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
UMass 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
George Mason 4 10 .286 15 12 .556
La Salle 4 10 .286 13 13 .500
Fordham 1 13 .071 7 19 .269
Saint Joseph’s 1 13 .071 5 22 .185

___

Tuesday’s Games

La Salle at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

VCU at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Duke 13 3 .813 23 4 .852
Louisville 14 4 .778 23 6 .793
Virginia 11 5 .688 19 7 .731
NC State 8 8 .500 17 10 .630
Notre Dame 8 8 .500 17 10 .630
Syracuse 8 8 .500 15 12 .556
Clemson 8 8 .500 14 12 .538
Georgia Tech 7 9 .438 13 14 .481
Boston College 7 10 .412 13 15 .464
Virginia Tech 6 10 .375 15 12 .556
Pittsburgh 6 11 .353 15 13 .536
Miami 6 11 .353 14 13 .519
Wake Forest 4 12 .250 11 15 .423
North Carolina 3 13 .188 10 17 .370

___

Monday’s Games

Florida St. 82, Louisville 67

Tuesday’s Games

Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

NC State at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 12 2 .857 26 3 .897
North Florida 12 3 .800 19 11 .633
Stetson 9 5 .643 15 14 .517
Lipscomb 8 7 .533 13 15 .464
Jacksonville 6 8 .429 13 16 .448
North Alabama 6 8 .429 11 16 .407
Florida Gulf Coast 6 8 .429 9 20 .310
NJIT 5 9 .357 8 19 .296
Kennesaw St. 0 14 .000 1 26 .037

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

NJIT at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 14 1 .933 25 3 .893
Baylor 13 1 .929 24 2 .923
Texas Tech 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
West Virginia 7 8 .467 19 9 .679
Texas 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
Oklahoma 6 8 .429 16 11 .593
TCU 6 8 .429 15 12 .556
Iowa St. 4 10 .286 11 16 .407
Oklahoma St. 4 11 .267 14 14 .500
Kansas St. 2 12 .143 9 18 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Texas 67, West Virginia 57

Kansas 83, Oklahoma St. 58

Tuesday’s Games

TCU at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 12 3 .800 20 7 .741
Creighton 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Villanova 10 4 .714 21 6 .778
Providence 9 6 .600 16 12 .571
Marquette 7 7 .500 17 9 .654
Butler 7 8 .467 19 9 .679
Xavier 6 8 .429 17 10 .630
Georgetown 5 9 .357 15 12 .556
St. John’s 3 11 .214 14 13 .519
DePaul 2 12 .143 14 13 .519

___

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 13 3 .813 17 10 .630
E. Washington 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
N. Colorado 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
N. Arizona 9 8 .529 15 11 .577
Montana St. 8 8 .500 14 13 .519
Portland St. 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
S. Utah 7 9 .438 14 13 .519
Weber St. 7 9 .438 11 16 .407
Sacramento St. 7 10 .412 14 12 .538
Idaho 3 13 .188 7 20 .259
Idaho St. 3 13 .188 6 19 .240

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Radford 14 2 .875 19 9 .679
Winthrop 13 3 .813 19 10 .655
Gardner-Webb 9 7 .563 13 15 .464
Hampton 8 8 .500 13 16 .448
Longwood 8 9 .471 13 17 .433
UNC-Asheville 7 9 .438 13 14 .481
Charleston Southern 7 9 .438 13 15 .464
SC-Upstate 6 10 .375 11 18 .379
High Point 6 10 .375 9 20 .310
Presbyterian 6 10 .375 9 20 .310
Campbell 5 12 .294 14 15 .483

___

Monday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 81, Hampton 67

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Radford at Hampton, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 12 4 .750 22 5 .815
Penn St. 10 6 .625 20 7 .741
Iowa 10 6 .625 19 8 .704
Illinois 10 6 .625 18 9 .667
Michigan St. 10 6 .625 18 9 .667
Wisconsin 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
Michigan 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Rutgers 9 8 .529 18 10 .643
Indiana 8 8 .500 18 9 .667
Ohio St. 8 8 .500 18 9 .667
Minnesota 7 9 .438 13 13 .500
Purdue 7 10 .412 14 14 .500
Nebraska 2 14 .125 7 20 .259
Northwestern 1 15 .063 6 20 .231

___

Monday’s Games

Illinois 71, Nebraska 59

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 11 2 .846 19 10 .655
UC Santa Barbara 7 5 .583 18 9 .667
UC Davis 7 6 .538 13 16 .448
Hawaii 6 6 .500 15 11 .577
CS Northridge 6 6 .500 11 17 .393
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 10 17 .370
Long Beach St. 5 7 .417 10 18 .357
UC Riverside 5 8 .385 15 14 .517
Cal Poly 4 9 .308 7 20 .259

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 11 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound