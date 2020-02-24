All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|William & Mary
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Delaware
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|9
|.690
|Towson
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|Northeastern
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Elon
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Drexel
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|James Madison
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|18
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.
Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Northeastern, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|10
|.643
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|W. Kentucky
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|9
|.667
|Charlotte
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|FIU
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Marshall
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|14
|.500
|UAB
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|FAU
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Old Dominion
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|UTSA
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|UTEP
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Rice
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Southern Miss.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at FIU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at UAB, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|N. Kentucky
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|8
|.724
|Youngstown St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Green Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Milwaukee
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Oakland
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|Cleveland St.
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|Detroit
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|22
|.241
|IUPUI
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
___
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Harvard
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Princeton
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|11
|.522
|Brown
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Dartmouth
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|15
|.400
|Cornell
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|17
|.261
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|20
|.231
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|11
|.577
|Siena
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|Rider
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|12
|.556
|Iona
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Quinnipiac
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|14
|.462
|Manhattan
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|14
|.440
|Fairfield
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|18
|.333
|Marist
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|18
|.280
|Canisius
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|17
|.370
___
Wednesday’s Games
Marist at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Niagara, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|6
|.778
|Bowling Green
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|N. Illinois
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|11
|.593
|Ball St.
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Kent St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|E. Michigan
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|Ohio
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Toledo
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|W. Michigan
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|16
|.385
___
Tuesday’s Games
W. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|14
|.517
|NC Central
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|13
|.519
|Norfolk St.
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|15
|.464
|Florida A&M
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|14
|.462
|Bethune-Cookman
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|13
|.536
|Morgan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|14
|.517
|SC State
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|Coppin St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|20
|.310
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|23
|.179
|Delaware St.
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|24
|.111
|Howard
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|26
|.071
___
Monday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman 78, Norfolk St. 55
Morgan St. 90, Delaware St. 80
NC A&T 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 62
NC Central 80, Howard 65
Florida A&M 62, SC State 56
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|5
|.821
|Loyola of Chicago
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Bradley
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|S. Illinois
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Indiana St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|Drake
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Valparaiso
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Missouri St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Illinois St.
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|19
|.321
|Evansville
|0
|16
|.000
|9
|20
|.310
___
Tuesday’s Games
Drake at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Bradley at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Evansville at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|15
|1
|.938
|26
|1
|.963
|Utah St.
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Nevada
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|10
|.643
|Boise St.
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|10
|.655
|Colorado St.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|UNLV
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|14
|.517
|New Mexico
|6
|10
|.375
|17
|12
|.586
|Fresno St.
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Air Force
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|18
|.357
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|21
|.250
|Wyoming
|2
|14
|.125
|7
|21
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
Nevada at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New Mexico at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Boise St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Robert Morris
|12
|5
|.706
|16
|14
|.533
|Sacred Heart
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|18
|.333
|Bryant
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|16
|.429
|Wagner
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|19
|.296
|CCSU
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|25
|.138
___
Thursday’s Games
Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Wagner at LIU, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Murray St.
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|8
|.714
|Austin Peay
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|10
|.655
|E. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|15
|.483
|Tennessee St.
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|E. Illinois
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|Morehead St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|UT Martin
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
|SE Missouri
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
___
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Belmont, 8 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Murray St., 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.
