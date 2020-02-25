All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|William & Mary
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Delaware
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|9
|.690
|Towson
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|Northeastern
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Elon
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Drexel
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|James Madison
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|18
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.
Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Northeastern, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|10
|.643
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|W. Kentucky
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|9
|.667
|Charlotte
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|FIU
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Marshall
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|14
|.500
|UAB
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|FAU
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Old Dominion
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|UTSA
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|UTEP
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Rice
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Southern Miss.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at FIU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at UAB, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|N. Kentucky
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|8
|.724
|Youngstown St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Green Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Milwaukee
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Oakland
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|Cleveland St.
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|Detroit
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|22
|.241
|IUPUI
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
___
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Harvard
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Princeton
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|11
|.522
|Brown
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Dartmouth
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|15
|.400
|Cornell
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|17
|.261
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|20
|.231
___
Friday’s Games
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Penn at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|11
|.577
|Siena
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|Rider
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|12
|.556
|Iona
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Quinnipiac
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|14
|.462
|Manhattan
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|14
|.440
|Fairfield
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|18
|.333
|Marist
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|18
|.280
|Canisius
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|17
|.370
___
Wednesday’s Games
Marist at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 9 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Akron
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|N. Illinois
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|11
|.607
|Buffalo
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Ball St.
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|12
|.571
|Kent St.
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Ohio
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Toledo
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|E. Michigan
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|W. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. 71, W. Michigan 61
Bowling Green 78, Akron 60
Toledo 93, Cent. Michigan 81
N. Illinois 73, E. Michigan 71
Kent St. 74, Miami (Ohio) 61
Ohio 80, Buffalo 69
Friday’s Games
Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|14
|.517
|NC Central
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|13
|.519
|Norfolk St.
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|15
|.464
|Florida A&M
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|14
|.462
|Bethune-Cookman
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|13
|.536
|Morgan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|14
|.517
|SC State
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|Coppin St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|20
|.310
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|23
|.179
|Delaware St.
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|24
|.111
|Howard
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|26
|.071
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|5
|.821
|Loyola of Chicago
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Bradley
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|S. Illinois
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Indiana St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|Valparaiso
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|14
|.533
|Drake
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Missouri St.
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|Illinois St.
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|19
|.321
|Evansville
|0
|16
|.000
|9
|20
|.310
___
Tuesday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago 64, Drake 60
Valparaiso 89, Missouri St. 74
Wednesday’s Games
Bradley at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Evansville at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|16
|1
|.941
|27
|1
|.964
|Utah St.
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Nevada
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Boise St.
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|10
|.655
|UNLV
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|14
|.517
|Colorado St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|New Mexico
|6
|10
|.375
|17
|12
|.586
|Fresno St.
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Air Force
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|18
|.357
|San Jose St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|22
|.241
|Wyoming
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|22
|.241
___
Tuesday’s Games
Nevada 73, Wyoming 68
San Diego St. 66, Colorado St. 60
Utah St. 94, San Jose St. 56
Wednesday’s Games
New Mexico at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Boise St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Robert Morris
|12
|5
|.706
|16
|14
|.533
|Sacred Heart
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|18
|.333
|Bryant
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|16
|.429
|Wagner
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|19
|.296
|CCSU
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|25
|.138
___
Thursday’s Games
Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Wagner at LIU, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Murray St.
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|8
|.714
|Austin Peay
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|10
|.655
|E. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|15
|.483
|Tennessee St.
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|E. Illinois
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|Morehead St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|UT Martin
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
|SE Missouri
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
___
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Belmont, 8 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Murray St., 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.