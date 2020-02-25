All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|7
|.759
|Stony Brook
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|10
|.643
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|14
|.517
|Albany (NY)
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|14
|.500
|UMBC
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|14
|.500
|New Hampshire
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|17
|.393
|Maine
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|20
|.259
|Binghamton
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|18
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Cincinnati
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|9
|.667
|Tulsa
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Wichita St.
|8
|6
|.571
|20
|7
|.741
|Memphis
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|8
|.704
|SMU
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|8
|.692
|UConn
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|12
|.556
|Temple
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|UCF
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|12
|.538
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|South Florida
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|Tulane
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|15
|.444
___
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at SMU, 9 p.m.
Tulane at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.
UCF at UConn, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Temple at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|14
|0
|1.000
|25
|2
|.926
|Rhode Island
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|7
|.731
|Richmond
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Saint Louis
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|8
|.704
|Duquesne
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|8
|.692
|Davidson
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|12
|.538
|VCU
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|George Washington
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|UMass
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|George Mason
|4
|10
|.286
|15
|12
|.556
|La Salle
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Fordham
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|19
|.269
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|22
|.185
___
Tuesday’s Games
La Salle at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Rhode Island at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
VCU at UMass, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Duke
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|4
|.852
|Louisville
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Virginia
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|7
|.731
|NC State
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Notre Dame
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Syracuse
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Clemson
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|Georgia Tech
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|Boston College
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|15
|.464
|Virginia Tech
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|12
|.556
|Pittsburgh
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|13
|.536
|Miami
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|13
|.519
|Wake Forest
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|15
|.423
|North Carolina
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|17
|.370
___
Monday’s Games
Florida St. 82, Louisville 67
Tuesday’s Games
Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
NC State at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|2
|.857
|26
|3
|.897
|North Florida
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|11
|.633
|Stetson
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|14
|.517
|Lipscomb
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|Jacksonville
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|16
|.448
|North Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|20
|.310
|NJIT
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|19
|.296
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|14
|.000
|1
|26
|.037
___
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
NJIT at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Stetson, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|3
|.893
|Baylor
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|2
|.923
|Texas Tech
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|West Virginia
|7
|8
|.467
|19
|9
|.679
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Oklahoma
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|TCU
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|12
|.556
|Iowa St.
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|Kansas St.
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|18
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Texas 67, West Virginia 57
Kansas 83, Oklahoma St. 58
Tuesday’s Games
TCU at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Villanova
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Providence
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|12
|.571
|Marquette
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|9
|.654
|Butler
|7
|8
|.467
|19
|9
|.679
|Xavier
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|10
|.630
|Georgetown
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|St. John’s
|3
|11
|.214
|14
|13
|.519
|DePaul
|2
|12
|.143
|14
|13
|.519
___
Tuesday’s Games
DePaul at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. John’s at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|13
|3
|.813
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|N. Colorado
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|N. Arizona
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|11
|.577
|Montana St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|S. Utah
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|13
|.519
|Weber St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Sacramento St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|12
|.538
|Idaho
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|20
|.259
|Idaho St.
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|19
|.240
___
Thursday’s Games
Montana at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Radford
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|9
|.679
|Winthrop
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|10
|.655
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|15
|.464
|Hampton
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Longwood
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|17
|.433
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|Charleston Southern
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|15
|.464
|SC-Upstate
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|18
|.379
|High Point
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|Presbyterian
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|Campbell
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
___
Monday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 81, Hampton 67
Thursday’s Games
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Radford at Hampton, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|5
|.815
|Penn St.
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|7
|.741
|Iowa
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|8
|.704
|Illinois
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan St.
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|9
|.667
|Wisconsin
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Rutgers
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|10
|.643
|Indiana
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|Ohio St.
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|Minnesota
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|13
|.500
|Purdue
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|14
|.500
|Nebraska
|2
|14
|.125
|7
|20
|.259
|Northwestern
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|20
|.231
___
Monday’s Games
Illinois 71, Nebraska 59
Tuesday’s Games
Iowa at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Rutgers at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Wisconsin at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|10
|.655
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|9
|.667
|UC Davis
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|16
|.448
|Hawaii
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|CS Northridge
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|17
|.393
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|17
|.370
|Long Beach St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|18
|.357
|UC Riverside
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|14
|.517
|Cal Poly
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|20
|.259
___
Wednesday’s Games
CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 11 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.
