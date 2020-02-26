All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|William & Mary
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Delaware
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|9
|.690
|Towson
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|Northeastern
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Elon
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Drexel
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|James Madison
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|18
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.
Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Northeastern, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|10
|.643
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|W. Kentucky
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|9
|.667
|Charlotte
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|FIU
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Marshall
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|14
|.500
|UAB
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|FAU
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Old Dominion
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|UTSA
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|UTEP
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Rice
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Southern Miss.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at FIU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at UAB, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|N. Kentucky
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|8
|.724
|Youngstown St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Green Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Milwaukee
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Oakland
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|Cleveland St.
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|Detroit
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|22
|.241
|IUPUI
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
___
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at IUPUI, Noon
Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Harvard
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Princeton
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|11
|.522
|Brown
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Dartmouth
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|15
|.400
|Cornell
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|17
|.261
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|20
|.231
___
Friday’s Games
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Penn at Yale, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|12
|5
|.706
|16
|10
|.615
|St. Peter’s
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|11
|.577
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|Rider
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|12
|.556
|Iona
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Manhattan
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|14
|.462
|Fairfield
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|18
|.333
|Quinnipiac
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|15
|.444
|Marist
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|19
|.269
|Canisius
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|17
|.370
___
Wednesday’s Games
Manhattan 65, Marist 56
Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77
Thursday’s Games
Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Canisius, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Akron
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|N. Illinois
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|11
|.607
|Buffalo
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Ball St.
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|12
|.571
|Kent St.
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Ohio
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Toledo
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|E. Michigan
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|W. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
___
Thursday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon
Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|14
|.517
|NC Central
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|13
|.519
|Norfolk St.
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|15
|.464
|Florida A&M
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|14
|.462
|Bethune-Cookman
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|13
|.536
|Morgan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|14
|.517
|SC State
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|Coppin St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|20
|.310
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|23
|.179
|Delaware St.
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|24
|.111
|Howard
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|26
|.071
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.
Howard at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|5
|.828
|Loyola of Chicago
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Bradley
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Indiana St.
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|S. Illinois
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|14
|.533
|Valparaiso
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|14
|.533
|Drake
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Missouri St.
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|Illinois St.
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|20
|.310
|Evansville
|0
|17
|.000
|9
|21
|.300
___
Wednesday’s Games
Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT
N. Iowa 84, Evansville 64
Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68
Saturday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|16
|1
|.941
|27
|1
|.964
|Utah St.
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Nevada
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|UNLV
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|14
|.533
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|Colorado St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|New Mexico
|6
|11
|.353
|17
|13
|.567
|Fresno St.
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Air Force
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|18
|.379
|San Jose St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|22
|.241
|Wyoming
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|22
|.241
___
Wednesday’s Games
Air Force 60, New Mexico 58
UNLV 76, Boise St. 66
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Robert Morris
|12
|5
|.706
|16
|14
|.533
|Sacred Heart
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|18
|.333
|Bryant
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|16
|.429
|Wagner
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|19
|.296
|CCSU
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|25
|.138
___
Thursday’s Games
Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Wagner at LIU, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Wagner, 2 p.m.
LIU at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Murray St.
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|8
|.714
|Austin Peay
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|10
|.655
|E. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|15
|.483
|Tennessee St.
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|E. Illinois
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|Morehead St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|UT Martin
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
|SE Missouri
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
___
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Belmont, 8 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Murray St., 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
