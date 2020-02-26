Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 13 3 .813 22 7 .759
William & Mary 12 5 .706 20 10 .667
Delaware 10 6 .625 20 9 .690
Towson 10 6 .625 17 12 .586
Coll. of Charleston 9 7 .563 15 13 .536
Northeastern 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
Elon 7 10 .412 11 19 .367
Drexel 6 10 .375 13 16 .448
UNC-Wilmington 4 12 .250 9 20 .310
James Madison 2 14 .125 9 18 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.

Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Northeastern, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 12 3 .800 18 10 .643
Louisiana Tech 11 4 .733 20 7 .741
W. Kentucky 11 4 .733 18 9 .667
Charlotte 9 6 .600 15 11 .577
FIU 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
Marshall 8 7 .533 14 14 .500
UAB 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
FAU 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Old Dominion 7 8 .467 11 17 .393
UTSA 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
UTEP 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
Rice 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
Southern Miss. 5 10 .333 9 19 .321
Middle Tennessee 3 12 .200 7 21 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at FIU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at UAB, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 14 3 .824 24 6 .800
N. Kentucky 13 4 .765 21 8 .724
Youngstown St. 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
Green Bay 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
Ill.-Chicago 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
Milwaukee 7 9 .438 12 16 .429
Oakland 7 9 .438 12 17 .414
Cleveland St. 6 10 .375 10 19 .345
Detroit 5 11 .313 7 22 .241
IUPUI 2 14 .125 6 23 .207

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at IUPUI, Noon

Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 8 2 .800 20 6 .769
Harvard 7 3 .700 18 7 .720
Princeton 7 3 .700 12 11 .522
Brown 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
Penn 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
Dartmouth 3 7 .300 10 15 .400
Cornell 3 7 .300 6 17 .261
Columbia 1 9 .100 6 20 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Penn at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 12 5 .706 16 10 .615
St. Peter’s 12 5 .706 15 11 .577
Monmouth (NJ) 10 6 .625 16 11 .593
Rider 9 8 .529 15 12 .556
Iona 8 8 .500 10 13 .435
Manhattan 8 9 .471 12 14 .462
Fairfield 7 9 .438 11 16 .407
Niagara 7 9 .438 9 18 .333
Quinnipiac 7 10 .412 12 15 .444
Marist 6 11 .353 7 19 .269
Canisius 5 11 .313 10 17 .370

___

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan 65, Marist 56

Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77

Thursday’s Games

Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Canisius, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
Akron 11 4 .733 21 7 .750
N. Illinois 10 5 .667 17 11 .607
Buffalo 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
Ball St. 9 6 .600 16 12 .571
Kent St. 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Cent. Michigan 6 8 .429 13 14 .481
Ohio 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
Toledo 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
E. Michigan 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
W. Michigan 4 11 .267 11 17 .393
Miami (Ohio) 3 11 .214 10 17 .370

___

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon

Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 11 3 .786 15 14 .517
NC Central 10 3 .769 14 13 .519
Norfolk St. 9 4 .692 13 15 .464
Florida A&M 10 5 .667 12 14 .462
Bethune-Cookman 9 5 .643 15 13 .536
Morgan St. 9 5 .643 15 14 .517
SC State 6 8 .429 11 15 .423
Coppin St. 5 9 .357 9 20 .310
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 9 .308 5 23 .179
Delaware St. 2 11 .154 3 24 .111
Howard 0 13 .000 2 26 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 13 4 .765 24 5 .828
Loyola of Chicago 12 5 .706 20 10 .667
Bradley 11 6 .647 20 10 .667
Indiana St. 10 7 .588 17 11 .607
S. Illinois 10 7 .588 16 14 .533
Valparaiso 9 8 .529 16 14 .533
Drake 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
Missouri St. 8 9 .471 14 16 .467
Illinois St. 4 13 .235 9 20 .310
Evansville 0 17 .000 9 21 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT

N. Iowa 84, Evansville 64

Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68

Saturday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 16 1 .941 27 1 .964
Utah St. 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
Nevada 12 5 .706 19 10 .655
UNLV 11 6 .647 16 14 .533
Boise St. 11 7 .611 19 11 .633
Colorado St. 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
New Mexico 6 11 .353 17 13 .567
Fresno St. 6 11 .353 10 18 .357
Air Force 5 12 .294 11 18 .379
San Jose St. 3 14 .176 7 22 .241
Wyoming 2 15 .118 7 22 .241

___

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force 60, New Mexico 58

UNLV 76, Boise St. 66

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
Robert Morris 12 5 .706 16 14 .533
Sacred Heart 10 6 .625 17 12 .586
Mount St. Mary’s 7 9 .438 11 18 .379
Fairleigh Dickinson 7 9 .438 9 18 .333
Bryant 6 10 .375 14 15 .483
St. Francis Brooklyn 6 10 .375 12 16 .429
Wagner 5 11 .313 8 19 .296
CCSU 3 13 .188 4 25 .138

___

Thursday’s Games

Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Wagner at LIU, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Wagner, 2 p.m.

LIU at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 13 3 .813 22 7 .759
Murray St. 13 3 .813 20 8 .714
Austin Peay 13 3 .813 19 10 .655
E. Kentucky 11 5 .688 14 15 .483
Tennessee St. 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
E. Illinois 7 9 .438 14 14 .500
Morehead St. 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
Jacksonville St. 7 9 .438 12 17 .414
Tennessee Tech 6 10 .375 9 20 .310
UT Martin 4 12 .250 8 19 .296
SIU-Edwardsville 4 12 .250 7 22 .241
SE Missouri 3 13 .188 7 22 .241

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Belmont, 8 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Murray St., 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

