Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

February 26, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona St. 10 4 .714 19 8 .704
Colorado 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Oregon 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
UCLA 10 5 .667 17 11 .607
Arizona 9 5 .643 19 8 .704
Southern Cal 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
Stanford 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
Utah 6 10 .375 15 13 .536
California 5 9 .357 11 16 .407
Oregon St. 5 10 .333 15 12 .556
Washington St. 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
Washington 3 12 .200 13 15 .464

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stanford 70, Utah 62

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at California, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Arizona at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
Boston U. 11 6 .647 17 13 .567
American U. 11 6 .647 15 13 .536
Army 10 7 .588 15 13 .536
Lafayette 9 8 .529 17 11 .607
Navy 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Bucknell 8 9 .471 12 18 .400
Loyola (Md.) 7 10 .412 15 15 .500
Lehigh 6 11 .353 9 20 .310
Holy Cross 2 15 .118 3 27 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

American U. 79, Lafayette 59

Army 67, Holy Cross 61

Bucknell 71, Colgate 70

Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT

Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Boston U., Noon

Army at Colgate, Noon

Navy at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

American U. at Holy Cross, 2:05 p.m.

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kentucky 13 2 .867 23 5 .821
Auburn 11 4 .733 24 4 .857
LSU 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Florida 10 5 .667 18 10 .643
Mississippi St. 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
South Carolina 9 6 .600 17 11 .607
Texas A&M 8 7 .533 14 13 .519
Alabama 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Tennessee 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Arkansas 6 9 .400 18 10 .643
Missouri 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
Georgia 4 11 .267 14 14 .500
Mississippi 4 11 .267 13 15 .464
Vanderbilt 1 14 .067 9 19 .321

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 94, Georgia 90, OT

Arkansas 86, Tennessee 69

Florida 81, LSU 66

Missouri 61, Vanderbilt 52

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at LSU, Noon

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 15 2 .882 26 4 .867
Furman 14 3 .824 24 6 .800
UNC-Greensboro 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
W. Carolina 10 7 .588 18 10 .643
Mercer 10 7 .588 16 14 .533
Chattanooga 9 8 .529 18 12 .600
Wofford 8 9 .471 16 14 .533
Samford 3 14 .176 9 22 .290
VMI 3 14 .176 8 22 .267
The Citadel 0 17 .000 6 22 .214

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mercer 73, The Citadel 57

Furman 81, UNC-Greensboro 67

Chattanooga 71, VMI 64

W. Carolina 109, Samford 78

ETSU 60, Wofford 54

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at ETSU, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 16 1 .941 25 3 .893
Abilene Christian 13 4 .765 18 10 .643
Nicholls 13 5 .722 19 10 .655
Sam Houston St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
Lamar 10 8 .556 16 13 .552
Northwestern St. 9 8 .529 12 14 .462
Cent. Arkansas 9 8 .529 10 18 .357
McNeese St. 8 9 .471 13 15 .464
Texas A&M-CC 7 10 .412 11 17 .393
Incarnate Word 6 11 .353 9 19 .321
New Orleans 4 13 .235 8 19 .296
SE Louisiana 3 14 .176 6 22 .214
Houston Baptist 3 14 .176 3 23 .115

___

Wednesday’s Games

McNeese St. 104, SE Louisiana 82

Stephen F. Austin 90, Northwestern St. 59

Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85

Lamar 86, Incarnate Word 66

Texas A&M-CC 81, New Orleans 75

Abilene Christian 85, Sam Houston St. 69

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 6:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 12 2 .857 16 11 .593
Texas Southern 10 4 .714 13 14 .481
Southern U. 10 5 .667 13 15 .464
Alcorn St. 9 6 .600 13 13 .500
Grambling St. 8 6 .571 14 13 .519
Jackson St. 7 7 .500 10 17 .370
Alabama St. 7 7 .500 8 19 .296
Alabama A&M 4 10 .286 7 18 .280
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 12 .200 4 23 .148
MVSU 2 13 .133 2 25 .074

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 13 2 .867 22 8 .733
N. Dakota St. 11 3 .786 20 8 .714
South Dakota 9 6 .600 19 11 .633
Nebraska-Omaha 9 6 .600 16 14 .533
Oral Roberts 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
North Dakota 7 8 .467 13 16 .448
Fort Wayne 6 9 .400 13 17 .433
W. Illinois 2 12 .143 5 19 .208
Denver 2 13 .133 6 23 .207

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51

Nebraska-Omaha 84, North Dakota 83, OT

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at Denver, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 13 4 .765 19 9 .679
Texas State 12 6 .667 19 10 .655
Georgia St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
South Alabama 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
Georgia Southern 11 7 .611 17 12 .586
Appalachian St. 10 8 .556 16 13 .552
Texas-Arlington 9 9 .500 13 16 .448
Coastal Carolina 7 11 .389 14 15 .483
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 11 .389 12 17 .414
Arkansas St. 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 9 18 .333
Troy 5 13 .278 9 20 .310

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Arkansas St. 74

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas State at Texas-Arlington, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 1 .929 27 2 .931
BYU 12 3 .800 23 7 .767
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10 4 .714 23 6 .793
Pacific 9 5 .643 21 9 .700
Pepperdine 8 7 .533 15 14 .517
San Francisco 7 7 .500 18 11 .621
Santa Clara 5 9 .357 18 11 .621
Loyola Marymount 4 10 .286 10 18 .357
San Diego 2 12 .143 9 20 .310
Portland 1 13 .071 9 20 .310

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Portland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

BYU at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Pacific at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 13 0 1.000 22 6 .786
California Baptist 9 4 .692 20 8 .714
Seattle 7 6 .538 14 14 .500
Grand Canyon 7 6 .538 12 15 .444
Rio Grande 7 6 .538 12 15 .444
UMKC 6 7 .462 14 14 .500
CS Bakersfield 5 8 .385 11 17 .393
Utah Valley 5 9 .357 11 18 .379
Chicago St. 0 13 .000 4 24 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

California Baptist 73, Utah Valley 66

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Seattle at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound