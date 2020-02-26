All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|8
|.704
|Colorado
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Oregon
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|UCLA
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|11
|.607
|Arizona
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|8
|.704
|Southern Cal
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|Utah
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|California
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|16
|.407
|Oregon St.
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|12
|.556
|Washington St.
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Washington
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stanford 70, Utah 62
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at California, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington St. at Washington, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Boston U.
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|13
|.567
|American U.
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|13
|.536
|Army
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|13
|.536
|Lafayette
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Navy
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Bucknell
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|18
|.400
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|Lehigh
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|20
|.310
|Holy Cross
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|27
|.100
___
Wednesday’s Games
American U. 79, Lafayette 59
Army 67, Holy Cross 61
Bucknell 71, Colgate 70
Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT
Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57
Saturday’s Games
Bucknell at Boston U., Noon
Army at Colgate, Noon
Navy at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
American U. at Holy Cross, 2:05 p.m.
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|Auburn
|11
|4
|.733
|24
|4
|.857
|LSU
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Mississippi St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|South Carolina
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas A&M
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|13
|.519
|Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Tennessee
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Arkansas
|6
|9
|.400
|18
|10
|.643
|Missouri
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Georgia
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|Mississippi
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|15
|.464
|Vanderbilt
|1
|14
|.067
|9
|19
|.321
___
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina 94, Georgia 90, OT
Arkansas 86, Tennessee 69
Florida 81, LSU 66
Missouri 61, Vanderbilt 52
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M at LSU, Noon
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|4
|.867
|Furman
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|W. Carolina
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|10
|.643
|Mercer
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|14
|.533
|Chattanooga
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|Wofford
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|Samford
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|22
|.290
|VMI
|3
|14
|.176
|8
|22
|.267
|The Citadel
|0
|17
|.000
|6
|22
|.214
___
Wednesday’s Games
Mercer 73, The Citadel 57
Furman 81, UNC-Greensboro 67
Chattanooga 71, VMI 64
W. Carolina 109, Samford 78
ETSU 60, Wofford 54
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at ETSU, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 5 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|16
|1
|.941
|25
|3
|.893
|Abilene Christian
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|10
|.643
|Nicholls
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|10
|.655
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Lamar
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Northwestern St.
|9
|8
|.529
|12
|14
|.462
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|8
|.529
|10
|18
|.357
|McNeese St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Texas A&M-CC
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|17
|.393
|Incarnate Word
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|19
|.321
|New Orleans
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|19
|.296
|SE Louisiana
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|22
|.214
|Houston Baptist
|3
|14
|.176
|3
|23
|.115
___
Wednesday’s Games
McNeese St. 104, SE Louisiana 82
Stephen F. Austin 90, Northwestern St. 59
Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85
Lamar 86, Incarnate Word 66
Texas A&M-CC 81, New Orleans 75
Abilene Christian 85, Sam Houston St. 69
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 6:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|11
|.593
|Texas Southern
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|14
|.481
|Southern U.
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|15
|.464
|Alcorn St.
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|13
|.500
|Grambling St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|13
|.519
|Jackson St.
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|17
|.370
|Alabama St.
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|19
|.296
|Alabama A&M
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|18
|.280
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|23
|.148
|MVSU
|2
|13
|.133
|2
|25
|.074
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|8
|.733
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|8
|.714
|South Dakota
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|11
|.633
|Nebraska-Omaha
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|Oral Roberts
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|North Dakota
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|16
|.448
|Fort Wayne
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|17
|.433
|W. Illinois
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|19
|.208
|Denver
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|23
|.207
___
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51
Nebraska-Omaha 84, North Dakota 83, OT
Thursday’s Games
W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Illinois at Denver, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|9
|.679
|Texas State
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Georgia St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|South Alabama
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Georgia Southern
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Appalachian St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Texas-Arlington
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|15
|.483
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|17
|.414
|Arkansas St.
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|18
|.333
|Troy
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
___
Wednesday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Arkansas St. 74
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas State at Texas-Arlington, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|1
|.929
|27
|2
|.931
|BYU
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|7
|.767
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|10
|4
|.714
|23
|6
|.793
|Pacific
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|9
|.700
|Pepperdine
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|14
|.517
|San Francisco
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Santa Clara
|5
|9
|.357
|18
|11
|.621
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|18
|.357
|San Diego
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|20
|.310
|Portland
|1
|13
|.071
|9
|20
|.310
___
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Portland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
BYU at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Pacific at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Portland at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|13
|0
|1.000
|22
|6
|.786
|California Baptist
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|8
|.714
|Seattle
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|14
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|15
|.444
|Rio Grande
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|15
|.444
|UMKC
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|14
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|17
|.393
|Utah Valley
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|18
|.379
|Chicago St.
|0
|13
|.000
|4
|24
|.143
___
Wednesday’s Games
California Baptist 73, Utah Valley 66
Thursday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rio Grande at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Seattle at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
